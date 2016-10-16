Select vtree nodes (used by virtual-dom) using css selectors.

Selector matching is done using cssauron. See the documentation for details on supported selectors.

Usage

var select = require ( "vtree-select" ); var h = require ( "virtual-hyperscript" ); var vtree = h( "div" , [ h( "span" , "hello" ), h( "strong" , "world" ), ]); select( "div strong" )(vtree) select( "div strong" ).matches(vtree) select( "div" ).matches(vtree)

API

require("vtree-select")(selector [, options]) -> match

Create a match function that takes a vtree and returns an array of nodes that match the selector.

options.caseSensitiveTag enables case sensitivity for tag names. This is useful for XML, which has case-sensitive tag names. HTML tag names are not case sensitive.

match(vtree) -> array

Returns an array of matched nodes, or null if no nodes match.

Unlike css and querySelectorAll , text nodes are matched and returned.

Selectors are case-sensitive.

match.matches(vtree) -> boolean

Returns true if the vtree matches the selector, or false otherwise.

Installation