Select vtree nodes (used by virtual-dom) using css selectors.
Selector matching is done using cssauron. See the documentation for details on supported selectors.
var select = require("vtree-select");
var h = require("virtual-hyperscript");
var vtree = h("div", [
h("span", "hello"),
h("strong", "world"),
]);
select("div strong")(vtree)
// -> <strong>world</strong> (VNode object)
select("div strong").matches(vtree)
// -> false
select("div").matches(vtree)
// -> true
require("vtree-select")(selector [, options]) -> match
Create a match function that takes a vtree and returns an array of nodes that match the selector.
options.caseSensitiveTag enables case sensitivity for tag names. This
is useful for XML, which has case-sensitive tag names. HTML tag names
are not case sensitive.
match(vtree) -> array
Returns an array of matched nodes, or
null if no nodes match.
Unlike css and
querySelectorAll, text nodes are matched and
returned.
Selectors are case-sensitive.
match.matches(vtree) -> boolean
Returns
true if the vtree matches the selector, or
false otherwise.
npm install vtree-select