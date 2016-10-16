openbase logo
vtree-select

by Parsha Pourkhomami
2.1.0

Select virtual-dom nodes using css selectors

Documentation
Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vtree-select

build status

Select vtree nodes (used by virtual-dom) using css selectors.

Selector matching is done using cssauron. See the documentation for details on supported selectors.

Usage

var select = require("vtree-select");
var h = require("virtual-hyperscript");

var vtree = h("div", [
  h("span", "hello"),
  h("strong", "world"),
]);

select("div strong")(vtree)
// -> <strong>world</strong> (VNode object)

select("div strong").matches(vtree)
// -> false

select("div").matches(vtree)
// -> true

API

require("vtree-select")(selector [, options]) -> match

Create a match function that takes a vtree and returns an array of nodes that match the selector.

options.caseSensitiveTag enables case sensitivity for tag names. This is useful for XML, which has case-sensitive tag names. HTML tag names are not case sensitive.

match(vtree) -> array

Returns an array of matched nodes, or null if no nodes match.

Unlike css and querySelectorAll, text nodes are matched and returned.

Selectors are case-sensitive.

match.matches(vtree) -> boolean

Returns true if the vtree matches the selector, or false otherwise.

Installation

npm install vtree-select

