vtree

A realtime tree diffing algorithm

Please note that this now lives under https://github.com/Matt-Esch/virtual-dom and all related issues shoud be opened there. This repository will eventually become a build artifact of virtual-dom for developers with an advanced usage pattern.

Motivation

vtree currently exists as part of virtual-dom . It is used for imitating diff operations between two vnode structures that imitate the structure of the active DOM node structure in the browser.

Example

var VNode = require ( "vtree/vnode" ) var diff = require ( "vtree/diff" ) var leftNode = new VNode( "div" ) var rightNode = new VNode( "text" ) var patches = diff(leftNode, rightNode)

Installation

npm install vtree

Contributors

Matt Esch

MIT Licenced