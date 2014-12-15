A realtime tree diffing algorithm
Please note that this now lives under https://github.com/Matt-Esch/virtual-dom and all related issues shoud be opened there. This repository will eventually become a build artifact of
virtual-dom for developers with an advanced usage pattern.
vtree currently exists as part of
virtual-dom. It is used for imitating
diff operations between two
vnode structures that imitate the structure of
the active DOM node structure in the browser.
var VNode = require("vtree/vnode")
var diff = require("vtree/diff")
var leftNode = new VNode("div")
var rightNode = new VNode("text")
var patches = diff(leftNode, rightNode)
/*
-> {
a: lefNode,
0: vpatch<REPLACE>(rightNode) // a replace operation for the first node
}
*/
npm install vtree