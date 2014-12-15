openbase logo
vtr

vtree

by Matt Esch
0.0.22

A realtime tree diffing algorithm

91

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vtree

A realtime tree diffing algorithm

Please note that this now lives under https://github.com/Matt-Esch/virtual-dom and all related issues shoud be opened there. This repository will eventually become a build artifact of virtual-dom for developers with an advanced usage pattern.

Motivation

vtree currently exists as part of virtual-dom. It is used for imitating diff operations between two vnode structures that imitate the structure of the active DOM node structure in the browser.

Example

var VNode = require("vtree/vnode")
var diff = require("vtree/diff")

var leftNode = new VNode("div")
var rightNode = new VNode("text")

var patches = diff(leftNode, rightNode)
/*
  -> {
    a: lefNode,
    0: vpatch<REPLACE>(rightNode) // a replace operation for the first node
  }
*/

Installation

npm install vtree

Contributors

  • Matt Esch

MIT Licenced

