A graphical activity monitor for the command line.
If you haven't already got Node.js, then go get it.
npm install -g vtop
If you're on macOS, or get an error about file permissions, you may need to do
sudo npm install -g vtop. Don't do this if you're using nvm.
This is pretty simple too.
vtop
If you really like vtop, but your finger muscle memory means you keep typing 'top' then why not add an alias to ~/.bashrc.
alias top="vtop"
alias oldtop="/usr/bin/top"
If your terminal supports mouse events (like iTerm) then
you can click on the items in the process list. As well as
use the scroll wheel. You can disable mouse control with
the
vtop --no-mouse option.
It uses drawille to draw CPU and Memory charts with Unicode braille characters, helping you visualize spikes. We also group processes with the same name together.
We calculate the CPU percentage as a total of your overall system power. 100% is all cores and HyperThreads maxed out. This is different to how Apple Activity monitor works.
Sure, just do:
vtop --theme wizard
This loads the theme file in themes/ with the same name. Make your own and send me a Pull Request :)
You could add this to your aliases if you'd like to use it always.
alias vtop="vtop --theme brew"
Yeah that's on the list :) Feel free to send a pull request though. Check out the sensors/ folder.
MIT – do what you like with it :)
Get stuck in – click the fork button, then clone to your local machine. Use the GitHub Desktop client if you don't know Git. Tinker with the code then run this from the command line:
./bin/vtop.js
When you push it'll run the Standard JS checker http://standardjs.com/. If you run 'npm test' in your own terminal too, this runs in Travis, your PR will fail the test if this command fails.