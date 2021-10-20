The CLI that offers all you need to start using the VTEX IO platform efficiently.
VTEX Toolbelt is a command-line program that gives you access to all of the features in the VTEX platform and increases your productivity, allowing you to:
To use the VTEX Toolbelt, you'll need to install other engines that will also be useful when developing for VTEX.
Now do you have Node.js and Yarn? Let's install the Toolbelt.
yarn powers app development to React, Node and VTEX IO! Install the Toolbelt using yarn and start working with us generating automatically all the files you'll need to create apps in the future.
To install it, run:
yarn global add vtex
To install with
npm, run:
npm install -g vtex
After installation, run
vtex to see our commands and what each one of them does.
$ vtex
Welcome to VTEX I/O
Login with vtex login <account>
Usage: vtex <command> [options]
Commands:
add <app> Add app(s) to the manifest dependencies
deprecate [app] Deprecate app(s)
init Create basic files and folders for your VTEX app
install [app] Install an app (defaults to the app in the current directory)
link Start a development session for this app
setup Setup your development environment (configure tsconfig and tslint, run yarn)
list List your installed VTEX apps
logs Show apps production logs
login Log into a VTEX account
logout Logout of the current VTEX account
promote Promote this workspace to master
publish [path] Publish the current app or a path containing an app
switch <account> Switch to another VTEX account
test Run your VTEX app unit tests
uninstall [app] Uninstall an app (defaults to the app in the current directory)
unlink [app] Unlink an app on the current directory or a specified one
update Update all installed apps to the latest version
use <name> Use a workspace to perform operations
whoami See your credentials current status
browse [endpoint] Browse an endpoint of the store under development
config get <name> Gets the current value for the requested configuration
config set <name> <value> Sets the current value for the given configuration
deps list List your workspace dependencies
deps update [app] Update all workspace dependencies or a specific app@version
deps diff [workspace1] [workspace2] Show dependencies difference between two workspaces
infra install <name> Install a service
infra list [name] List installed services
infra update Update all installed services
local manifest Generate manifest from package.json
local package Generate package.json from manifest
local account Show current account and copy it to clipboard
local workspace Show current workspace and copy it to clipboard
local token Show user's auth token and copy it to clipboard
port react Convert your app from React 0.x to React 2.x
release [releaseType/Version] [tagName] Bump app version, commit and push to remote (git only)
settings <app> [fields] Get app settings
settings set <app> <fields> <value> Set a value
settings unset <app> <fields> Unset a value
redirects import <csvPath> Import redirects for the current account and workspace
redirects export <csvPath> Export all redirects in the current account and workspace
redirects delete <csvPath> Delete redirects in the current account and workspace
url Prints base URL for current account, workspace and account
workspace Alias for vtex workspace info
workspace create <name> Create a new workspace with this name
workspace delete <name> Delete a single or various workspaces
workspace info Display information about the current workspace
workspace list List workspaces on this account
workspace promote Promote this workspace to master
workspace reset [name] Delete and create a workspace
workspace use <name> Use a workspace to perform operations
Options:
-h, --help show help information
Start by using
vtex login to receive your credentials and be able
to access other features. Simply type this command and follow the instructions.
You can use
vtex login to login with your VTEX ID credentials or vtex logout if you're already logged in and want to change credentials.
When logging in, you will be asked for 3 things:
account name of the store you wish to work on, that would be your company's or client's
account name;
If you wish to work on another
account, run
vtex switch <account> specifying the account you want to move to.
😉 Note that
linkand
publishimplicitly checks if you're logged, and if you're not, it asks your credentials before proceeding.
When you log in to an account, you can create your own workspaces to work on your ideas or see what is in production. To do so:
vtex link and click on or copy the provided URL into your browser;
Toolbelt will upload all your app files to the developer environment, print an URL for your use, and watch for any changes you make to the files, which will be automatically synchronized.
You can configure your terminal prompt to display relevant information about your current context, like which account you're logged into and which
workspace you are currently using.
Just like knowing which
git branch you're currently in, having this info in your prompt will help you avoid mistakes and be faster when using VTEX IO.
bash users
If you are a bash user you can start customizing your command prompt by running the following command:
echo "source $(npm root -g)/vtex/plugins/bash/vtex.bash" >> ~/.bashrc
echo "source $(npm root -g)/vtex/plugins/bash/prompt.bash" >> ~/.bashrc
😉 For fine grained control, use only the first script and add
__vtex_ps1manually to your prompt.
fish users
If you want a pretty, ready-made Git + VTEX prompt you can copy
plugins/fish/fish_prompt.fish to the
~/.config/fish/functions folder. To see the changes, simply restart your shell by typing
fish.
cp (npm root -g)/vtex/plugins/fish/fish_prompt.fish ~/.config/fish/functions/
fish
💡 If you installed Toolbelt using
yarn, you should replace
(npm root -g)with
(yarn global dir).
Create a
.vtexignore file containing, on each line, paths you wish to ignore.
If no
.vtexignore is found, your .gitignore file is used instead.
You can do so by adding the
vtex_get_account and
vtex_get_workspace commands to your PS1 environment variable the way it pleases you.
Follow the steps on contributing.md.
MIT
📡 We are always looking for ways to improve your experience. Please, send us feedback about the VTEX Toolbelt here.