Serialize Mapbox vector tiles to binary protobufs in javascript.

Usage

As far as I know, the two places you might get a JS representation of a vector tile are geojson-vt and vector-tile-js. These both use slightly different internal representations, so serializing each looks slightly different:

From vector-tile-js

var vtpbf = require ( 'vt-pbf' ) var VectorTile = require ( '@mapbox/vector-tile' ).VectorTile var Protobuf = require ( 'pbf' ) var data = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/fixtures/rectangle-1.0.0.pbf' ) var tile = new VectorTile( new Protobuf(data)) var orig = tile.layers[ 'geojsonLayer' ].feature( 0 ).toGeoJSON( 0 , 0 , 1 ) var buff = vtpbf(tile) fs.writeFileSync( 'my-tile.pbf' , buff)

From geojson-vt

var vtpbf = require ( 'vt-pbf' ) var geojsonVt = require ( 'geojson-vt' ) var orig = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/fixtures/rectangle.geojson' )) var tileindex = geojsonVt(orig) var tile = tileindex.getTile( 1 , 0 , 0 ) var buff = vtpbf.fromGeojsonVt({ 'geojsonLayer' : tile }) fs.writeFileSync( 'my-tile.pbf' , buff)

vtpbf.fromGeojsonVt takes two arguments: