A headless vue notification library to use with tailwind
yarn add vt-notifications
or
npm i vt-notifications
You can then register Notifications as a Vue plugin.
import Vue from "vue";
import Notifications from "vt-notifications";
Vue.use(Notifications);
<notificationGroup group="foo">
// Here put your notifications wrapper box
...
<notification v-slot="{notifications}">
// Here put your notification layout
...
</notification>
</notificationGroup>
For example in your App.vue
<notificationGroup group="foo">
<div
class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end"
>
<div class="max-w-sm w-full">
<notification v-slot="{notifications}">
<div
class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4"
v-for="notification in notifications"
:key="notification.id"
>
<div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-green-500">
<svg
class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white"
viewBox="0 0 40 40"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<path
d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM16.6667 28.3333L8.33337 20L10.6834 17.65L16.6667 23.6166L29.3167 10.9666L31.6667 13.3333L16.6667 28.3333Z"
/>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4">
<div class="mx-3">
<span class="text-green-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span>
<p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</notification>
</div>
</div>
</notificationGroup>
Then in any of your vue files:
this.$notify(
{ group: "foo", title: "Success", text: "Your account was registered!" },
2000
); // 2s
The first argument is an object containing the data for the
notification layout, it important to specify the group where the notificatoins are going to be displayed, the second argument is the timeout. The default timeout is 3 seconds.
You can use
notificationGroup component to have different types of notifcations. For example, notifcations error messages in top center and generic app notifications in bottom-right corner
<notificationGroup group="error">
<div
class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end"
>
<div class="max-w-sm w-full">
<notification v-slot="{notifications}">
<div
class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4"
v-for="notification in notifications"
:key="notification.id"
>
<div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-red-500">
<svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<path d="M20 3.36667C10.8167 3.36667 3.3667 10.8167 3.3667 20C3.3667 29.1833 10.8167 36.6333 20 36.6333C29.1834 36.6333 36.6334 29.1833 36.6334 20C36.6334 10.8167 29.1834 3.36667 20 3.36667ZM19.1334 33.3333V22.9H13.3334L21.6667 6.66667V17.1H27.25L19.1334 33.3333Z"/>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4">
<div class="mx-3">
<span class="text-red-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span>
<p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</notification>
</div>
</div>
</notificationGroup>
<notificationGroup group="generic">
<div
class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end"
>
<div class="max-w-sm w-full">
<notification v-slot="{notifications}">
<div
class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4"
v-for="notification in notifications"
:key="notification.id"
>
<div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-blue-500">
<svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<path d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z"/>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4">
<div class="mx-3">
<span class="text-blue-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}Info</span>
<p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</notification>
</div>
</div>
</notificationGroup>
Then in any of your vue files:
// error notifcation
this.$notify(
{ group: "error", title: "Error", text: "Your email is already used!" },
4000
);
// generic notification
this.$notify(
{
group: "generic",
title: "Info",
text: "This channel archived by the owner",
},
4000
);
You can render different types of notifications in the same group using a conditional, for example
v-if="notification.type==='info'"
<notificationGroup group="foo">
<div class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end">
<div class="max-w-sm w-full">
<notification v-slot="{notifications}">
<div v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id">
<div
v-if="notification.type==='info'"
class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4"
>
<div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-blue-500">
<svg
class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white"
viewBox="0 0 40 40"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<path
d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z"
/>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4">
<div class="mx-3">
<span class="text-blue-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span>
<p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">T{{notification.text}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div
class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4"
v-if="notification.type==='warning'"
>
<div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-yellow-500">
<svg
class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white"
viewBox="0 0 40 40"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
<path
d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z"
/>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4">
<div class="mx-3">
<span class="text-yellow-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span>
<p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</notification>
</div>
</div>
</notificationGroup>
Then in any of your vue files:
// error notifcation
this.$notify(
{
title: "Info",
text: "This channel archived by the owner!",
type: "info",
group: "foo",
},
4000
);
// generic notification
this.$notify(
{
title: "Warning",
text: "Your image size is too large!",
type: "warning",
group: "foo",
},
4000
);
Props for notification component, all are opcional.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|maxNotifications
|Number
|10
|Maximum notifications displayed simultaneously
|transitionGroupClasses
|Object
|{enterActiveClassDelayed:"transform ease-out duration-300 transition delay-300",enterActiveClass:"transform ease-out duration-300 transition",enterClass:"translate-y-2 opacity-0 sm:translate-y-0 sm:translate-x-4",enterToClass:"translate-y-0 opacity-100 sm:translate-x-0",leaveActiveClass:"transition ease-in duration-500",leaveClass:"opacity-100",leaveToClass: "opacity-0", moveClass: "transition duration-500 "}
|Classes for the transition-group component
Props for notification group component, all are opcional.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|position
|String
|"bottom" or "top are the posible values
|group
|String
|Name of the group of notifications
Scope props:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|notifications
|Array
|Arrya of notification object
|close
|Function
|when called closes the notification. Expect the notification id as input
<notification v-slot="{ notifications, close }">
<div
v-for="notification in notifications"
:key="notification.id"
class="bg-red-100 border border-red-400 text-red-700 px-4 py-3 rounded relative mt-4"
role="alert"
>
<strong class="font-bold">Holy smokes!</strong>
<span class="block sm:inline">Something seriously bad happened.</span>
<button @click="close(notification.id)" class="absolute top-0 bottom-0 right-0 px-4 py-3">
<svg
class="fill-current h-6 w-6 text-red-500"
role="button"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 20 20"
>
<title>Close</title>
<path
d="M14.348 14.849a1.2 1.2 0 0 1-1.697 0L10 11.819l-2.651 3.029a1.2 1.2 0 1 1-1.697-1.697l2.758-3.15-2.759-3.152a1.2 1.2 0 1 1 1.697-1.697L10 8.183l2.651-3.031a1.2 1.2 0 1 1 1.697 1.697l-2.758 3.152 2.758 3.15a1.2 1.2 0 0 1 0 1.698z"
/>
</svg>
</button>
</div>
</notification>
To get this library working in Nuxt.js you need to prepare a few things.
Create a new plugin in your Nuxt.js project
plugin/vt-notifications.js and add the following:
import Vue from "vue";
import Notifications from "vt-notifications";
Vue.use(Notifications);
Now you need to add the plugin in your
nuxt.config.js and add vt-notifications to the transpilation build step.
Add the following lines in your
nuxt.config.js:
plugins: [
{ src: "~/plugins/vt-notifications" },
],
build: {
transpile: [
"vt-notifications"
],
}