A headless vue notification library to use with tailwind

🌟 Features

100% customizable

Create different groups of notifications

Built in transitions

🤖 Demo

Live demo

⚡️ Installation

yarn add vt-notifications

or

npm i vt-notifications

You can then register Notifications as a Vue plugin.

import Vue from "vue" ; import Notifications from "vt-notifications" ; Vue.use(Notifications);

🍞 How to use

<notificationGroup group="foo"> // Here put your notifications wrapper box ... <notification v-slot="{notifications}"> // Here put your notification layout ... </notification> </notificationGroup>

Basic example

For example in your App.vue

<notificationGroup group="foo"> <div class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end" > <div class="max-w-sm w-full"> <notification v-slot="{notifications}"> <div class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4" v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id" > <div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-green-500"> <svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > <path d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM16.6667 28.3333L8.33337 20L10.6834 17.65L16.6667 23.6166L29.3167 10.9666L31.6667 13.3333L16.6667 28.3333Z" /> </svg> </div> <div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4"> <div class="mx-3"> <span class="text-green-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span> <p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p> </div> </div> </div> </notification> </div> </div> </notificationGroup>

Then in any of your vue files:

this .$notify( { group : "foo" , title : "Success" , text : "Your account was registered!" }, 2000 );

The first argument is an object containing the data for the notification layout, it important to specify the group where the notificatoins are going to be displayed, the second argument is the timeout. The default timeout is 3 seconds.

Example with differents groups

You can use notificationGroup component to have different types of notifcations. For example, notifcations error messages in top center and generic app notifications in bottom-right corner

<notificationGroup group="error"> <div class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end" > <div class="max-w-sm w-full"> <notification v-slot="{notifications}"> <div class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4" v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id" > <div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-red-500"> <svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M20 3.36667C10.8167 3.36667 3.3667 10.8167 3.3667 20C3.3667 29.1833 10.8167 36.6333 20 36.6333C29.1834 36.6333 36.6334 29.1833 36.6334 20C36.6334 10.8167 29.1834 3.36667 20 3.36667ZM19.1334 33.3333V22.9H13.3334L21.6667 6.66667V17.1H27.25L19.1334 33.3333Z"/> </svg> </div> <div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4"> <div class="mx-3"> <span class="text-red-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span> <p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p> </div> </div> </div> </notification> </div> </div> </notificationGroup> <notificationGroup group="generic"> <div class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end" > <div class="max-w-sm w-full"> <notification v-slot="{notifications}"> <div class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4" v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id" > <div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-blue-500"> <svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z"/> </svg> </div> <div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4"> <div class="mx-3"> <span class="text-blue-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}Info</span> <p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p> </div> </div> </div> </notification> </div> </div> </notificationGroup>

Then in any of your vue files:

this .$notify( { group : "error" , title : "Error" , text : "Your email is already used!" }, 4000 ); this .$notify( { group : "generic" , title : "Info" , text : "This channel archived by the owner" , }, 4000 );

Using different types of notifcations

You can render different types of notifications in the same group using a conditional, for example v-if="notification.type==='info'"

<notificationGroup group="foo"> <div class="fixed inset-0 flex px-4 py-6 pointer-events-none p-6 items-start justify-end"> <div class="max-w-sm w-full"> <notification v-slot="{notifications}"> <div v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id"> <div v-if="notification.type==='info'" class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4" > <div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-blue-500"> <svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > <path d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z" /> </svg> </div> <div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4"> <div class="mx-3"> <span class="text-blue-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span> <p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">T{{notification.text}}</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="flex max-w-sm w-full mx-auto bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg overflow-hidden mt-4" v-if="notification.type==='warning'" > <div class="flex justify-center items-center w-12 bg-yellow-500"> <svg class="h-6 w-6 fill-current text-white" viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > <path d="M20 3.33331C10.8 3.33331 3.33337 10.8 3.33337 20C3.33337 29.2 10.8 36.6666 20 36.6666C29.2 36.6666 36.6667 29.2 36.6667 20C36.6667 10.8 29.2 3.33331 20 3.33331ZM21.6667 28.3333H18.3334V25H21.6667V28.3333ZM21.6667 21.6666H18.3334V11.6666H21.6667V21.6666Z" /> </svg> </div> <div class="-mx-3 py-2 px-4"> <div class="mx-3"> <span class="text-yellow-500 font-semibold">{{notification.title}}</span> <p class="text-gray-600 text-sm">{{notification.text}}</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </notification> </div> </div> </notificationGroup>

Then in any of your vue files:

this .$notify( { title : "Info" , text : "This channel archived by the owner!" , type : "info" , group : "foo" , }, 4000 ); this .$notify( { title : "Warning" , text : "Your image size is too large!" , type : "warning" , group : "foo" , }, 4000 );

Props

Props for notification component, all are opcional.

Name Type Default Description maxNotifications Number 10 Maximum notifications displayed simultaneously transitionGroupClasses Object {enterActiveClassDelayed:"transform ease-out duration-300 transition delay-300",enterActiveClass:"transform ease-out duration-300 transition",enterClass:"translate-y-2 opacity-0 sm:translate-y-0 sm:translate-x-4",enterToClass:"translate-y-0 opacity-100 sm:translate-x-0",leaveActiveClass:"transition ease-in duration-500",leaveClass:"opacity-100",leaveToClass: "opacity-0", moveClass: "transition duration-500 "} Classes for the transition-group component

Props for notification group component, all are opcional.

Name Type Description position String "bottom" or "top are the posible values group String Name of the group of notifications

Defualt scoped slot

Scope props:

Name Type Description notifications Array Arrya of notification object close Function when called closes the notification. Expect the notification id as input

Example

<notification v-slot="{ notifications, close }"> <div v-for="notification in notifications" :key="notification.id" class="bg-red-100 border border-red-400 text-red-700 px-4 py-3 rounded relative mt-4" role="alert" > <strong class="font-bold">Holy smokes!</strong> <span class="block sm:inline">Something seriously bad happened.</span> <button @click="close(notification.id)" class="absolute top-0 bottom-0 right-0 px-4 py-3"> <svg class="fill-current h-6 w-6 text-red-500" role="button" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 20 20" > <title>Close</title> <path d="M14.348 14.849a1.2 1.2 0 0 1-1.697 0L10 11.819l-2.651 3.029a1.2 1.2 0 1 1-1.697-1.697l2.758-3.15-2.759-3.152a1.2 1.2 0 1 1 1.697-1.697L10 8.183l2.651-3.031a1.2 1.2 0 1 1 1.697 1.697l-2.758 3.152 2.758 3.15a1.2 1.2 0 0 1 0 1.698z" /> </svg> </button> </div> </notification>

Using the library in Nuxt.js

To get this library working in Nuxt.js you need to prepare a few things.

Create a new plugin in your Nuxt.js project plugin/vt-notifications.js and add the following:

import Vue from "vue" ; import Notifications from "vt-notifications" ; Vue.use(Notifications);

Now you need to add the plugin in your nuxt.config.js and add vt-notifications to the transpilation build step.

Add the following lines in your nuxt.config.js :