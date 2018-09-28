Client SDK and TypeScript declare files for developing Visual Studio Team Services Extensions.
The core SDK script,
VSS.SDK.js, enables web extensions to communicate to the host Team Services frame and to perform operations like initializing, notifying extension is loaded or getting context about the current page.
A previous version of the SDK was named
vss-sdk. Make sure to switch to the new
vss-web-extension-sdkname.
npm install vss-web-extension-sdk from the root of your extension project
This will place
VSS.SDK.js and
VSS.SDK.min.js in
node_modules/vss-web-extension-sdk/lib/
If you are developing a web extension, you will need to reference the SDK script from your HTML pages. For example:
<script src="lib/VSS.SDK.min.js"></script>
To ensure the SDK script is packaged with your extension, update your extension manifest (typically
vss-extension.json) and add a new entry to
files:
{
"files": [{
"path": "node_modules/vss-web-extension-sdk/lib",
"addressable": true,
"packagePath": "lib"
}]
}
Note: setting
packagePath is optional, but results in a simpler path for referencing the SDK script from your HTML pages. Not setting a part name would have required you to reference the full path in your
<script> tag (
src="node_modules/vss-web-extension-sdk/lib/VSS.SDK.min.js")
From your web extension's HTML page, include and initialize the VSS SDK like this:
<script>
// Initialize
VSS.init({
usePlatformScripts: true,
usePlatformStyles: true
});
// Register callback to get called when initial handshake completed
VSS.ready(function() {
// Start using VSS
});
</script>
Full API reference of VSS.SDK.js can be found at Core Client SDK page.
Type definitions are provided for:
typings/vss.d.ts)
typings/tfs.d.ts)
typings/rmo.d.ts)
Dependency graph:
From a TypeScript 2.5 or later project:
"moduleResolution": "node" in your
tsconfig.json project file
See TypeScript Module Resolution for more details.
Alternatively, you can explicitly reference the types at the top of your TypeScript file(s):
/// <reference types="vss-web-extension-sdk" />
If you are developing a web extension for Visual Studio Team Service using TypeScript, we recommend the following organization:
|-- src
|-- app.ts
|-- some-module
|-- a.ts
|-- b.ts
|-- static
|-- css
|-- main.css
|-- images
|-- logo.png
|-- app.html
|-- vss-extension.json
|-- package.json
|-- tsconfig.json
src
static
tsconfig.json)
Defines the options for compiling your TypeScript files.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "amd",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"target": "es5",
"rootDir": "src/",
"outDir": "dist/",
"types": [
"vss-web-extension-sdk"
]
}
}
After compiling (
tsc -p .), resulting .js files are placed in
dist. For example,
dist/app.js.
If your code directly uses types from other @types modules, you will want to include the module(s) in your package.json and add them to the
types array. See @types.
Learn more about tsconfig.json
package.json)
Declares the libraries (like the vss-web-extension-sdk) required to compile, package, and use your extension.
{
/* other details like ID, version, etc are omitted */
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc -p .",
"postbuild": "npm run package",
"package": "tfx extension create",
"gallery-publish": "tfx extension publish --rev-version",
"clean": "rimraf ./dist && rimraf ./*.vsix"
},
"devDependencies": {
"rimraf": "^2.5.4",
"tfx-cli": "^0.3.45",
"typescript": "^2.1.4"
},
"dependencies": {
"@types/jquery": "^2.0.34",
"@types/q": "0.0.32",
"vss-web-extension-sdk": "^5.127.0"
}
}
scripts provides a convenient way to define common operations that you want to perform on your project, like compiling and packaging.
npm run build. This runs
build and
postbuild. If you make a change that doesn't require compiling, you can package by simply running
npm run package.
postbuild script to run the
gallery-publish script (instead of
package). You can then run
npm run build -- --token xxxxxx (where xxxx is you personal access token for publishing to the Marketplace) to build, package, and publish your extension.
jquery and
q are only necessary if your TypeScript code is directly referencing either of these types.
Learn more about package.json
vss-extension.json)
{
/* details omitted */
"files": [
{
"path": "dist",
"addressable": true
},
{
"path": "static",
"addressable": true
},
{
"path": "node_modules/vss-web-extension-sdk/lib",
"addressable": true,
"packagePath": "lib"
}
],
"contributions": [
{
"id": "my-hub",
"type": "ms.vss-web.hub",
"properties": {
"name": "Hub",
"uri": "static/app.html"
}
}
]
}
The compiled JavaScript files (placed into
dist by your
tsconfig.json) will be packaged into the
dist folder of the extension package.
The VSS SDK scripts will be packaged into the
lib folder of the extension package.
Learn more about the extension manifest.
<head>
<script src="../lib/VSS.SDK.min.js"></script>
<!--
Alternatively, if the packagePath attribute is not set for this file in your extension manifest (see above), do this:
<script src="../node_modules/vss-web-extension-sdk/lib/VSS.SDK.min.js"></script>
-->
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Initialize the VSS sdk
VSS.init({
usePlatformScripts: true,
usePlatformStyles: true
});
VSS.require(["dist/app"], function (app) {
...
});
</script>
</body>
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.