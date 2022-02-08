openbase logo
Visual Studio Live Share Docs & Feedback

Visual Studio Live Share logo Visual Studio Live Share
Enabling developers to achieve greater confidence at speed by streamlining collaboration in real-time during development.
Learn more!

Many Visual Studio Live Features are available across a number of languages and platforms. See here to find out what we currently support and note more will be coming in the future.

Twitter Mail

Tip: Did you know you can join your own collaboration session? This allows you to try Live Share on your own or to spin up an instance of VS or VS Code and connect to it remotely! You can even use the same identity on both instances. Check it out!

Quickstarts

How-tos

Reference

Resources

Community-created content

Download and install Visual Studio Live Share

Visual Studio Code logo Visual Studio Code (1.22.0+)
1. Install Visual Studio Code for Windows (7, 8.1, or 10), macOS (Sierra+), or 64-bit Linux (details)
2. Download and install the VS Live Share extension from the marketplace.
3. Reload and wait for dependencies to download and install (see status bar).
4. Linux: If prompted to install libraries, click install, enter password, restart VS Code when done.
Download button
Visual Studio logo Visual Studio 2017 15.6 or higher
1. Install the latest version of VS 2017 (15.6+) on Windows (7, 8.1, or 10).
2. Install a supported workload. (e.g. ASP.NET, .NET Core, C++, and/or Node.js)
3. Download and install the VS Live Share extension from the marketplace.
Download button

By downloading and using Visual Studio Live Share, you agree to the license terms and privacy statement. See troubleshooting if you run into problems.

Contributing & Feedback

Have a question or feedback? There are many ways to contribute.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

By downloading and using Visual Studio Live Share, you agree to the product license terms and privacy statement.

License for documentation:

Copyright © Microsoft Corporation
All rights reserved.
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License (International): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode

License for documentation code samples:

The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation

