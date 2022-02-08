Visual Studio Live Share Docs & Feedback

Many Visual Studio Live Features are available across a number of languages and platforms. See here to find out what we currently support and note more will be coming in the future.

Tip: Did you know you can join your own collaboration session? This allows you to try Live Share on your own or to spin up an instance of VS or VS Code and connect to it remotely! You can even use the same identity on both instances. Check it out!

Download and install Visual Studio Live Share

Visual Studio Code (1.22.0+)

1. Install Visual Studio Code for Windows (7, 8.1, or 10), macOS (Sierra+), or 64-bit Linux (details)

2. Download and install the VS Live Share extension from the marketplace.

3. Reload and wait for dependencies to download and install (see status bar).

4. Linux: If prompted to install libraries, click install, enter password, restart VS Code when done.

Visual Studio 2017 15.6 or higher

1. Install the latest version of VS 2017 (15.6+) on Windows (7, 8.1, or 10).

2. Install a supported workload. (e.g. ASP.NET, .NET Core, C++, and/or Node.js)

3. Download and install the VS Live Share extension from the marketplace.





