audiojs is a drop-in javascript library that allows HTML5's
<audio> tag to
be used anywhere. It uses native
<audio> where available and falls back
to an invisible flash player to emulate it for other browsers. It also serves
a consistent html player UI to all browsers which can be styled used standard css.
It plays mp3s. No ogg. Because, lets be honest, in the real world, no one really exports ogg files. Sadly, that means Opera and Firefox get flash audio. Hopefully they can add mp3 support soon.
Put
audio.js,
player-graphics.gif &
audiojs.swf in the same folder.
Include
audio.js:
<script src="/audiojs/audio.js"></script>
Initialise audiojs:
<script>
audiojs.events.ready(function() {
var as = audiojs.createAll();
});
</script>
Then you can use
<audio> wherever you like in your HTML:
<audio src="/mp3/juicy.mp3" preload="auto" />
On OSX, you should install closure compiler following the instructions in Ben's gist.
Then you can run
rake compile from root directory and it will package
audio.js
into
audio.min.js.
If you want to mess around with the flash-side of things, you will need to be
able to compile the
.as file into a
.swf.
Using the Flex SDK (which is free), flash movies can be compiled directly from the command line. It makes life that little bit less painful.
Download and unzip the current 'Milestone Release' 'Open Source Flex SDK' from: http://opensource.adobe.com/wiki/display/flexsdk/Download+Flex+4
Copy the
bin folder to
/usr/local/bin/flex/bin/
Add
/usr/local/bin/flex/bin/ to your
PATH
Run the following command from within the
audiojs folder.
mxmlc audiojs.as
bower install audiojs
audio.js is released under the MIT license. Included MP3 and Ogg files are Creative Commons licensed tracks from Bensound.com