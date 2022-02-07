Provides comprehensive YAML Language support to Visual Studio Code, via the yaml-language-server, with built-in Kubernetes syntax support.
Auto completion and hover support are provided by the schema. Please refer to Language Server Settings to setup a schema
Starting from
1.0.0 the extension uses eemeli/yaml as the new YAML parser, which strictly enforces the specified YAML spec version.
Default YAML spec version is
1.2, it can be changed with
yaml.yamlVersion setting.
The following settings are supported:
yaml.yamlVersion: Set default YAML spec version (
1.2 or
1.1)
yaml.format.enable: Enable/disable default YAML formatter (requires restart)
yaml.format.singleQuote: Use single quotes instead of double quotes
yaml.format.bracketSpacing: Print spaces between brackets in objects
yaml.format.proseWrap: Always: wrap prose if it exeeds the print width, Never: never wrap the prose, Preserve: wrap prose as-is
yaml.format.printWidth: Specify the line length that the printer will wrap on
yaml.validate: Enable/disable validation feature
yaml.hover: Enable/disable hover
yaml.completion: Enable/disable autocompletion
yaml.schemas: Helps you associate schemas with files in a glob pattern
yaml.schemaStore.enable: When set to true the YAML language server will pull in all available schemas from JSON Schema Store
yaml.schemaStore.url: URL of a schema store catalog to use when downloading schemas.
yaml.customTags: Array of custom tags that the parser will validate against. It has two ways to be used. Either an item in the array is a custom tag such as "!Ref" and it will automatically map !Ref to scalar or you can specify the type of the object !Ref should be e.g. "!Ref sequence". The type of object can be either scalar (for strings and booleans), sequence (for arrays), mapping (for objects).
yaml.maxComputedItems: The maximum number of outline symbols and folding regions computed (limited for performance reasons).
yaml.disableDefaultProperties: Disable adding not required properties with default values into completion text (default is false).
[yaml]: VSCode-YAML adds default configuration for all yaml files. More specifically it converts tabs to spaces to ensure valid yaml, sets the tab size, and allows live typing autocompletion and formatting, also allows code lens. These settings can be modified via the corresponding settings inside the
[yaml] section in the settings:
editor.tabSize
editor.formatOnType
editor.codeLens
http.proxy: The URL of the proxy server that will be used when attempting to download a schema. If it is not set or it is undefined no proxy server will be used.
http.proxyStrictSSL: If true the proxy server certificate should be verified against the list of supplied CAs. Default is false.
in to your settings.
In order to use the custom tags in your YAML file you need to first specify the custom tags in the setting of your code editor. For example, you can have the following custom tags:
"yaml.customTags": [
"!Scalar-example scalar",
"!Seq-example sequence",
"!Mapping-example mapping"
]
The !Scalar-example would map to a scalar custom tag, the !Seq-example would map to a sequence custom tag, the !Mapping-example would map to a mapping custom tag.
You can then use the newly defined custom tags inside the YAML file:
some_key: !Scalar-example some_value
some_sequence: !Seq-example
- some_seq_key_1: some_seq_value_1
- some_seq_key_2: some_seq_value_2
some_mapping: !Mapping-example
some_mapping_key_1: some_mapping_value_1
some_mapping_key_2: some_mapping_value_2
YAML Language support uses JSON Schemas to understand the shape of a YAML file, including its value sets, defaults and descriptions. The schema support is shipped with JSON Schema Draft 7.
We support schemas provided through JSON Schema Store. However, schemas can also be defined in a workspace.
The association of a YAML file to a schema can be done either in the YAML file itself using a modeline or in the User or Workspace settings under the property
yaml.schemas.
It is possible to specify a yaml schema using a modeline.
# yaml-language-server: $schema=<urlToTheSchema>
yaml.schemas applies a schema to a file. In other words, the schema (placed on the left) is applied to the glob pattern on the right. Your schema can be local or online. Your schema must be a relative path and not an absolute path. The entrance point for
yaml.schemas is location in user and workspace settings
When associating a schema it should follow the format below
"yaml.schemas": {
"url": "globPattern",
"Kubernetes": "globPattern"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"https://json.schemastore.org/composer": "/*"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"kubernetes": "/myYamlFile.yaml"
}
e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"https://json.schemastore.org/composer": "/*",
"kubernetes": "/myYamlFile.yaml"
}
On Windows with full path:
yaml.schemas: {
"C:\\Users\\user\\Documents\\custom_schema.json": "someFilePattern.yaml",
}
On Mac/Linux with full path:
yaml.schemas: {
"/home/user/custom_schema.json": "someFilePattern.yaml",
}
Since
0.11.0 YAML Schemas can be used for validation:
"/home/user/custom_schema.yaml": "someFilePattern.yaml"
A schema can be associated with multiple globs using a json array, e.g.
yaml.schemas: {
"kubernetes": ["filePattern1.yaml", "filePattern2.yaml"]
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"http://json.schemastore.org/composer": ["/*"],
"file:///home/johnd/some-schema.json": ["some.yaml"],
"../relative/path/schema.json": ["/config*.yaml"],
"/Users/johnd/some-schema.json": ["some.yaml"],
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"kubernetes": ["/myYamlFile.yaml"]
}
e.g.
"yaml.schemas": {
"http://json.schemastore.org/composer": ["/*"],
"kubernetes": ["/myYamlFile.yaml"]
}
You can also use relative paths when working with multi root workspaces.
Suppose you have a multi root workspace that is laid out like:
My_first_project:
test.yaml
my_schema.json
My_second_project:
test2.yaml
my_schema2.json
You must then associate schemas relative to the root of the multi root workspace project.
yaml.schemas: {
"My_first_project/my_schema.json": "test.yaml",
"My_second_project/my_schema2.json": "test2.yaml"
}
yaml.schemas allows you to specify json schemas that you want to validate against the yaml that you write. Kubernetes is a reserved keyword field. It does not require a url as the language server will provide that. You just need the keyword
kubernetes and a glob pattern.
yamlValidation point which allows you to contribute a schema for a specific type of yaml file (Similar to jsonValidation)
e.g.
{
"contributes": {
"yamlValidation": [
{
"fileMatch": "yourfile.yml",
"url": "./schema.json"
}
]
}
}
The
vscode-yaml extension collects anonymous usage data and sends it to Red Hat servers to help improve our products and services. Read our privacy statement to learn more. This extension respects the
redhat.telemetry.enabled setting which you can learn more about at https://github.com/redhat-developer/vscode-redhat-telemetry#how-to-disable-telemetry-reporting
The instructions are available in the contribution guide.