This module contains the URI implementation that is used by VS Code and its extensions.
It has support for parsing a string into
scheme,
authority,
path,
query, and
fragment URI components as defined in: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986
foo://example.com:8042/over/there?name=ferret#nose
\_/ \______________/\_________/ \_________/ \__/
| | | | |
scheme authority path query fragment
| _____________________|__
/ \ / \
urn:example:animal:ferret:nose
import { URI } from 'vscode-uri'
// parse an URI from string
let uri = URI.parse('https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/overview#frag')
assert.ok(uri.scheme === 'https');
assert.ok(uri.authority === 'code.visualstudio.com');
assert.ok(uri.path === '/docs/extensions/overview');
assert.ok(uri.query === '');
assert.ok(uri.fragment === 'frag');
assert.ok(uri.toString() === 'https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/overview#frag')
// create an URI from a fs path
let uri = URI.file('/users/me/c#-projects/');
assert.ok(uri.scheme === 'file');
assert.ok(uri.authority === '');
assert.ok(uri.path === '/users/me/c#-projects/');
assert.ok(uri.query === '');
assert.ok(uri.fragment === '');
assert.ok(uri.toString() === 'file:///users/me/c%23-projects/')
This module also exports a
Utils package which is an extension, not part of
vscode.Uri, and useful for path-math. There is:
Utils.joinPath(URI, paths): URI
Utils.resolvePath(URI, paths): URI
Utils.dirname(URI): string
Utils.basename(URI): string
Utils.extname(URI): string
All util use posix path-math as defined by the node.js path module.
The source of this module is taken straight from the vscode-sources and because of that issues and pull request should be created in that repository. Thanks and Happy Coding!
