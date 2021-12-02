This module contains the URI implementation that is used by VS Code and its extensions. It has support for parsing a string into scheme , authority , path , query , and fragment URI components as defined in: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986

foo://example.com:8042/over/there?name=ferret#nose \ _ / \ _ _____________/ \ _ ________/ \ _ ________/ \ _ _/ | | | | | scheme authority path query fragment | _____________________|__ / \ / \ urn:example:animal:ferret:nose

Usage

import { URI } from 'vscode-uri' let uri = URI.parse( 'https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/overview#frag' ) assert.ok(uri.scheme === 'https' ); assert.ok(uri.authority === 'code.visualstudio.com' ); assert.ok(uri.path === '/docs/extensions/overview' ); assert.ok(uri.query === '' ); assert.ok(uri.fragment === 'frag' ); assert.ok(uri.toString() === 'https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/overview#frag' ) let uri = URI.file( '/users/me/c#-projects/' ); assert.ok(uri.scheme === 'file' ); assert.ok(uri.authority === '' ); assert.ok(uri.path === '/users/me/c#-projects/' ); assert.ok(uri.query === '' ); assert.ok(uri.fragment === '' ); assert.ok(uri.toString() === 'file:///users/me/c%23-projects/' )

Usage: Util

This module also exports a Utils package which is an extension, not part of vscode.Uri , and useful for path-math. There is:

Utils.joinPath(URI, paths): URI

Utils.resolvePath(URI, paths): URI

Utils.dirname(URI): string

Utils.basename(URI): string

Utils.extname(URI): string

All util use posix path-math as defined by the node.js path module.

Contributing

The source of this module is taken straight from the vscode-sources and because of that issues and pull request should be created in that repository. Thanks and Happy Coding!

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.