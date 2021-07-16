Manage todo lists with ease. Powerful, easy to use and customizable. View the demo.

Features

Easy to use : you're just a few shortcuts away from becoming a master

: you're just a few shortcuts away from becoming a master Portable : being a plain text format you can read and edit it using any editor

: being a plain text format you can read and edit it using any editor Custom symbols : you can replace the default symbols with any of the supported ones Box : - ❍ ❑ ■ ⬜ □ ☐ ▪ ▫ – — ≡ → › [] [ ] Done : ✔ ✓ ☑ + [x] [X] [+] Cancelled : ✘ x X [-]

: you can replace the default symbols with any of the supported ones Custom colors : all colors can be customized

: all colors can be customized Custom special tags : special tags' names and their colors can be customized

: special tags' names and their colors can be customized Archive : you can move finished todos to a special "Archive" section with a shortcut

: you can move finished todos to a special "Archive" section with a shortcut Formatting : you can format text in a markdown-like fashion, we support: bold , italic, strikethrough and code

: you can format text in a markdown-like fashion, we support: , italic, and Go To Symbol : you can easily move between projects by using the Go to Symbol in File... command

: you can easily move between projects by using the command TaskPaper compatible : just set todo.symbols.box , todo.symbols.done and todo.symbols.cancelled to -

: just set , and to Timekeeping : you can mark todos as started and track elapsed time until completion

: you can mark todos as started and track elapsed time until completion Timer : a timer can be displayed in the statusbar for started todos

: a timer can be displayed in the statusbar for started todos Time estimates : you can estimate the time it will take to complete a todo by adding a tag to it that looks like this: @est(3 hours) , @est(2h30m) or @2h30m . Then you can use the [est] , [est-total] , [est-finished] and [est-finished-percentage] tokens in statistics

: you can estimate the time it will take to complete a todo by adding a tag to it that looks like this: , or . Then you can use the , , and tokens in statistics Statistics : statistics about your entire file and/or project-level statistics about your individual projects

: statistics about your entire file and/or project-level statistics about your individual projects Embedded todos : it's common to have //TODO or //FIXME comments in our code, this extension can find those as well

: it's common to have or comments in our code, this extension can find those as well Activity bar views: you can view your todo file and your embedded todos from a custom activity bar section

Install

Follow the instructions in the Marketplace, or run the following in the command palette:

ext install fabiospampinato.vscode-todo-plus

Usage

It adds 11 commands to the command palette:

'Todo: Open' 'Todo: Open Embedded' 'Todo: Toggle Box' 'Todo: Toggle Done' 'Todo: Toggle Cancelled' 'Todo: Toggle Start' 'Todo: Toggle Timer' 'Todo: Archive' 'Todo: Embedded View - Filter' 'Todo: Embedded View - Clear Filter' 'Todo: Embedded View - Toggle View All Files'

It adds 6 shortcuts when editing a Todo file:

'Cmd/Ctrl+Enter' 'Alt+Enter' 'Alt+D' 'Alt+C' 'Alt+S' 'Cmd/Ctrl+Shift+A'

Settings

{ "todo.file.name" : "TODO" , "todo.file.defaultContent" : "

Todo:

☐ Item

" , "todo.file.include" : [ "**/TODO" , ...], "todo.file.exclude" : [ "**/.!(todo|todos|task|tasks)/**" , ...], "todo.file.view.expanded" : true , "todo.indentation" : " " , "todo.symbols.box" : "☐" , "todo.symbols.done" : "✔" , "todo.symbols.cancelled" : "✘" , "todo.colors.done" : "#a6e22e" , "todo.colors.cancelled" : "#f92672" , "todo.colors.code" : "#fd971f" , "todo.colors.comment" : "#75715e" , "todo.colors.project" : "#66d9ef" , "todo.colors.projectStatistics" : "#4694a3" , "todo.colors.tag" : "#e6db74" , "todo.colors.tags.background" : [ "#e54545" , "#e59f45" , "#e5d145" , "#ae81ff" ], "todo.colors.tags.foreground" : [ "#000000" , "#000000" , "#000000" , "#000000" ], "todo.colors.types" : { "TODO" : "#ffcc00" , "FIXME" : "#cc0000" ... }, "todo.colors.dark" : { }, "todo.colors.light" : { }, "todo.tags.names" : [ "critical" , "high" , "low" , "today" ], "todo.tags.namesInference" : true , "todo.archive.name" : "Archive" , "todo.archive.remove.emptyProjects" : true , "todo.archive.remove.emptyLines" : 1 , "todo.archive.project.enabled" : true , "todo.archive.project.separator" : "." , "todo.archive.sortByDate" : false , "todo.formatting.enabled" : true , "todo.timekeeping.created.enabled" : false , "todo.timekeeping.created.time" : true , "todo.timekeeping.created.format" : "YY-MM-DD HH:mm" , "todo.timekeeping.started.time" : true , "todo.timekeeping.started.format" : "YY-MM-DD HH:mm" , "todo.timekeeping.finished.enabled" : true , "todo.timekeeping.finished.time" : true , "todo.timekeeping.finished.format" : "YY-MM-DD HH:mm" , "todo.timekeeping.elapsed.enabled" : true , "todo.timekeeping.elapsed.format" : "short-compact" , "todo.timekeeping.estimate.format" : "short-compact" , "todo.timer.statusbar.enabled" : true , "todo.timer.statusbar.alignment" : "left" , "todo.timer.statusbar.color" : "" , "todo.timer.statusbar.priority" : -10 , "todo.statistics.project.enabled" : "global.projects < 100" , "todo.statistics.project.text" : "([pending]) [est]" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.enabled" : "global.projects < 100 && project.all > 0" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.ignoreArchive" : true , "todo.statistics.statusbar.alignment" : "left" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.color" : "" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.command" : "" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.priority" : -1 , "todo.statistics.statusbar.text" : "$(check) [finished]/[all] ([percentage]%)" , "todo.statistics.statusbar.tooltip" : "[pending] Pending - [done] Done - [cancelled] Cancelled" , "todo.embedded.regex" : "(?:<!-- *)?(?:#|// @|//|/\\*+|<!--|--|\\* @|\\{!|\\{\\{!--|\\{\\{!) *(TODO|FIXME|FIX|BUG|UGLY|HACK|NOTE|IDEA|REVIEW|DEBUG|OPTIMIZE)(?:\\s*\\([^)]+\\))?:?(?!\\w)(?: *-->| *\\*/| *!}| *--}}| *}}|(?= *(?:[^:]//|/\\*+|<!--|@|--|\\{!|\\{\\{!--|\\{\\{!))|((?: +[^\

@]*?)(?= *(?:[^:]//|/\\*+|<!--|@|--(?!>)|\\{!|\\{\\{!--|\\{\\{!))|(?: +[^@\

]+)?))" , "todo.embedded.regexFlags" : "gi" , "todo.embedded.include" : [ "**/*" ], "todo.embedded.exclude" : [ "**/.*" , "**/.*/**" , ...], "todo.embedded.provider" : "" , "todo.embedded.providers.ag.regex" : "(?:#|// @|//|/\\*+|<!--|--|\\* @|\\{!|\\{\\{!--|\\{\\{!) *(TODO|FIXME|FIX|BUG|UGLY|HACK|NOTE|IDEA|REVIEW|DEBUG|OPTIMIZE)" , "todo.embedded.providers.ag.args" : [ '--ignore-case' ], "todo.embedded.providers.rg.regex" : "(?:#|// @|//|/\\*+|<!--|--|\\* @|\\{!|\\{\\{!--|\\{\\{!) *(TODO|FIXME|FIX|BUG|UGLY|HACK|NOTE|IDEA|REVIEW|DEBUG|OPTIMIZE)" , "todo.embedded.providers.rg.args" : [ '--ignore-case' ], "todo.embedded.file.wholeLine" : true , "todo.embedded.file.groupByRoot" : true , "todo.embedded.file.groupByType" : true , "todo.embedded.file.groupByFile" : true , "todo.embedded.view.wholeLine" : false , "todo.embedded.view.groupByRoot" : true , "todo.embedded.view.groupByType" : true , "todo.embedded.view.groupByFile" : true , "todo.embedded.view.expanded" : true , "todo.embedded.view.icons" : true }

Changing some settings (symbols, colors, providers...) requires a restart.

An actual regex will be generated from the value of the todo.embedded.regex setting. It uses 2 capturing groups, the first one captures the type of the todo ( TODO , FIXME etc.) and the second one captures an optional description ( TODO: description ).

Dates are formatted using moment.

Embedded Todos Providers

This extension supports various providers for searching for embedded todos, it'll use the one you set via the todo.embedded.provider setting or the first one available between:

ag / The Silver Searcher: About 50x faster than the javascript provider, it'll use the regex defined under todo.embedded.providers.ag.regex . It must be installed in your system. rg / ripgrep: About 50x faster than the javascript provider, it'll use the regex defined under todo.embedded.providers.rg.regex . It doesn't support lookaheads and lookbehinds. It must be installed in your system, or Visual Studio Code must include it. javascript: Works on every system, but it's quite slow. This is the fallback provider.

ag and rg will use their specific regexes for finding the lines containing embedded todos, then those lines will be searched in using the regex defined under todo.embedded.regex .

Statistics Tokens

The following tokens can be used in todo.statistics.project.text , todo.statistics.statusbar.text and todo.statistics.statusbar.tooltip , they will be replaced with the value they represent.

Token Value [comments] Number of comments [projects] Number of projects [tags] Number of tags [pending] Number of pending todos [done] Number of done todos [cancelled] Number of cancelled todos [finished] Number of finished todos [all] Number of todos [percentage] Percentage of finished todos [est] Estimated time left [est-total] Total estimated time [est-finished] Estimated time of finished todos [est-finished-percentage] Percentage of estimated time in finished todos [lasted] Time the task lasted [wasted] Time wasted on task [elapsed] Sum of [lasted] and [wasted]

Demo

Embedded todos

Activity bar views

Statistics

Timekeeping & Timer

Hints

Dark/Light Themes : if you switch between dark and light themes, remember that you can provide specific colors for them via the todo.colors.dark.* and todo.colors.light.* settings, which will override the default todo.colors.* settings.

Activity Bar : you can switch the focus to the Todo activity bar view by assigning a shortcut to the workbench.view.extension.todo command.

Icons : icons can be used in todo.statistics.statusbar.text . Here you can browse a list of supported icons. If for instance you click the first icon, you'll get a page with .octicon-alert written in it, to get the string to use simply remove the .octicon- part, so in this case the icon name would be alert .

CLI: you can view your embedded todos from the command line with the todo command if you install ag and add the following to your shell configuration file:

alias todo= "ag --color-line-number '1;36' --color-path '1;36' --ignore-case --print-long-lines --silent '(?:<!-- *)?(?:#|//|/\*+|<!--|--) *(TODO|FIXME|FIX|BUG|UGLY|HACK|NOTE|IDEA|REVIEW|DEBUG|OPTIMIZE)(?:\([^(]+\))?:?(?!\w)(?: *-->| *\*/|(?= *(?:[^:]//|/\*+|<!--|@|--))|((?: +[^

@]*?)(?= *(?:[^:]//|/\*+|<!--|@|--))|(?: +[^@

]+)?))'"

Contributing

If you found a problem, or have a feature request, please open an issue about it.

If you want to make a pull request you can debug the extension using Debug Launcher.

License

MIT © Fabio Spampinato