Provides a way to test textmate grammars against a vscode engine using user-friendly plaintext files.
Unit tests:
Snapshot tests:
Inspired by Sublime Text syntax tests
As a project dependency:
npm i --save vscode-tmgrammar-test
Or as a standalone command line tool:
npm i -g vscode-tmgrammar-test
vscode-tmgrammar-test --help
// SYNTAX TEST "source.scala" "sample testcase"
// line which start with a <comment token> but don't have valid assertions are ignored
class Stack[A] {
// <----- keyword.declaration.scala
// ^ - keyword.declaration.scala entity.name.class.declaration
// ^^^^^ entity.name.class.declaration
// ^ source.scala meta.bracket.scala
// ^ entity.name.class
// ^ meta.bracket.scala
// ^ punctuation.section.block.begin.scala
private var elements: List[A] = Nil
def push(x: A) { elements = x :: elements }
def peek: A = elements.head
def pop(): A = {
val currentTop = peek
elements = elements.tail
currentTop
}
// <~~- punctuation.section.block.end.scala
}
To write a unit test:
<comment token> SYNTAX TEST "<language scope>" "optional description"
^ :
private var elements: List[A] = Nil
// ^^^^^^^^ variable.other.declaration.scala
<-:
var x = 3
// <--- keyword.declaration.volatile.scala
// the length of '-' determine how many characters are matched from the start of the line
x=5
// <~- keyword.operator.comparison.scala
// you specify offset from start by using '~' character, just in case
- scopes :
// ensure comment start with two double slashes
^ - comment.line.double-slash.scala punctuation.definition.comment.scala
Any lines which start with a
<comment token> will be ignored by the textmate grammar.
Note, that scope comparison takes into account relative scope's position.
So, if required scopes are
'scope1 scope2', the test will report an error if a grammar returns them as
'scope2 scope1'.
Snapshot tests are like
functional tests but you don't have to write outputs explicitly.
All you have to do is to provide a source files, scopes of which you want to test. Then on
the first run
vscode-tmgrammar-snap will generate a set of
.snap files which are an
instant snapshot of lines of the source files together with corresponding scopes.
Then if you change the grammar and run the test again, the program will output the changes between
the
.snap file and the real output.
If you satisfied with the changes you can
commit them by running
vscode-tmgrammar-snap .... --updateSnapshot
this will overwrite the existing
.snap files with a new ones.
After this you should commit them alongside with the source code test cases.
You can read more about them at snapshot testing
Usage: vscode-tmgrammar-test [options]
Run Textmate grammar test cases using vscode-textmate
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --scope <scope> Language scope, e.g. source.dhall
-g, --grammar <grammar> Path to a grammar file, either .json or .xml. This option can be specified multiple times if multiple grammar needed. (default: [])
-t, --testcases <glob> A glob pattern which specifies testcases to run, e.g. "./tests/**/test*.dhall". Quotes are important!
-v, --validate Validate the grammar file for well-formedness and pattern validity instead of running testcases.
-c, --compact Display output in the compact format, which is easier to use with VSCode problem matchers
-h, --help output usage information
Usage: vscode-tmgrammar-snap [options]
Run VSCode textmate grammar snapshot tests
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --scope <scope> Language scope, e.g. source.dhall
-g, --grammar <grammar> Path to a grammar file, either .json or .xml. This option can be specified multiple times if multiple grammar needed. (default: [])
-t, --testcases <glob> A glob pattern which specifies testcases to run, e.g. "./tests/**/test*.dhall". Quotes are important!
-u, --updateSnapshot overwrite all snap files with new changes
--printNotModified include not modified scopes in the output
--expandDiff produce each diff on two lines prefixed with "++" and "--"
-h, --help output usage information
Example:
> vscode-tmgrammar-test -s source.dhall -g testcase/dhall.tmLanguage.json -t "**/*.dhall"
You can setup a vscode unit test task for convenience:
{
"label": "Run tests",
"type": "shell",
"command": "vscode-tmgrammar-test -c -s source.dhall -g testcase/dhall.tmLanguage.json -t \"**/*.dhall\"",
"group": "test",
"presentation": {
"reveal": "always",
"panel":"new"
},
"problemMatcher": {
"fileLocation": [
"relative",
"${workspaceFolder}"
],
"pattern": [
{
"regexp": "^(ERROR)\\s([^:]+):(\\d+):(\\d+):(\\d+)\\s(.*)$",
"severity": 1,
"file": 2,
"line": 3,
"column": 4,
"endColumn": 5,
"message": 6
}
]
}
}
Notice the
-c option that will output messages in a handy format for the problemMatcher.
Result: