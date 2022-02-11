VSCode Textmate grammar test

Provides a way to test textmate grammars against a vscode engine using user-friendly plaintext files.

Unit tests:

Snapshot tests:

Inspired by Sublime Text syntax tests

Installation

As a project dependency:

npm i --save vscode-tmgrammar-test

Or as a standalone command line tool:

npm i -g vscode-tmgrammar-test vscode-tmgrammar-test -- help

Unit tests

class Stack [ A ] { private var elements: List [ A ] = Nil def push (x: A ) { elements = x :: elements } def peek : A = elements.head def pop (): A = { val currentTop = peek elements = elements.tail currentTop } }

To write a unit test:

include a header line:

< comment token> SYNTAX TEST "<language scope>" "optional description"

Require tokens to have specific scope by using ^ :

private var elements: List [ A ] = Nil

Get into those pesky first few characters by using <- :

var x = 3 x= 5

Ensure that tokens don't have undesired scopes by using - scopes :

^ - comment.line.double-slash.scala punctuation.definition.comment.scala

Any lines which start with a <comment token> will be ignored by the textmate grammar.

Note, that scope comparison takes into account relative scope's position. So, if required scopes are 'scope1 scope2' , the test will report an error if a grammar returns them as 'scope2 scope1' .

Snapshot tests

Snapshot tests are like functional tests but you don't have to write outputs explicitly. All you have to do is to provide a source files, scopes of which you want to test. Then on the first run vscode-tmgrammar-snap will generate a set of .snap files which are an instant snapshot of lines of the source files together with corresponding scopes.

Then if you change the grammar and run the test again, the program will output the changes between the .snap file and the real output. If you satisfied with the changes you can commit them by running

vscode-tmgrammar-snap .... --updateSnapshot

this will overwrite the existing .snap files with a new ones. After this you should commit them alongside with the source code test cases.

You can read more about them at snapshot testing

Command Line Options

Unit tests:

Usage : vscode-tmgrammar-test [options] Run Textmate grammar test cases using vscode-textmate Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -s, --scope <scope> Language scope, e .g. source .dhall -g, --grammar <grammar> Path to a grammar file , either .json or .xml. This option can be specified multiple times if multiple grammar needed. (defaul t: []) -t, --testcases <glob> A glob pattern which specifies testcases to run, e .g. "./tests/**/test*.dhall" . Quotes are important! -v, --validate Validate the grammar file for well-formedness and pattern validity instead of running testcases. - c , --compact Display output in the compact format, which is easier to use with VSCode problem matchers -h, -- help output usage information

Snapshot tests:

Usage : vscode-tmgrammar-snap [options] Run VSCode textmate grammar snapshot tests Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -s, --scope <scope> Language scope, e .g. source .dhall -g, --grammar <grammar> Path to a grammar file , either .json or .xml. This option can be specified multiple times if multiple grammar needed. (defaul t: []) -t, --testcases <glob> A glob pattern which specifies testcases to run, e .g. "./tests/**/test*.dhall" . Quotes are important! - u , --updateSnapshot overwrite all snap files with new changes --printNotModified include not modified scopes in the output --expandDiff produce each diff on two lines prefixed with "++" and "--" -h, -- help output usage information

Example:

> vscode-tmgrammar-test -s source.dhall -g testcase/dhall.tmLanguage.json -t "**/*.dhall"

Setup VSCode unit test task

You can setup a vscode unit test task for convenience:

{ "label" : "Run tests" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "vscode-tmgrammar-test -c -s source.dhall -g testcase/dhall.tmLanguage.json -t \"**/*.dhall\"" , "group" : "test" , "presentation" : { "reveal" : "always" , "panel" : "new" }, "problemMatcher" : { "fileLocation" : [ "relative" , "${workspaceFolder}" ], "pattern" : [ { "regexp" : "^(ERROR)\\s([^:]+):(\\d+):(\\d+):(\\d+)\\s(.*)$" , "severity" : 1 , "file" : 2 , "line" : 3 , "column" : 4 , "endColumn" : 5 , "message" : 6 } ] } }

Notice the -c option that will output messages in a handy format for the problemMatcher.

Result: