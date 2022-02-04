VSCode TextMate

An interpreter for grammar files as defined by TextMate. TextMate grammars use the oniguruma dialect (https://github.com/kkos/oniguruma). Supports loading grammar files from JSON or PLIST format. This library is used in VS Code. Cross - grammar injections are currently not supported.

Installing

npm install vscode-textmate

Using

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const vsctm = require ( 'vscode-textmate' ); const oniguruma = require ( 'vscode-oniguruma' ); function readFile ( path ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { fs.readFile(path, (error, data) => error ? reject(error) : resolve(data)); }) } const wasmBin = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/vscode-oniguruma/release/onig.wasm' )).buffer; const vscodeOnigurumaLib = oniguruma.loadWASM(wasmBin).then( () => { return { createOnigScanner(patterns) { return new oniguruma.OnigScanner(patterns); }, createOnigString(s) { return new oniguruma.OnigString(s); } }; }); const registry = new vsctm.Registry({ onigLib : vscodeOnigurumaLib, loadGrammar : ( scopeName ) => { if (scopeName === 'source.js' ) { return readFile( './JavaScript.plist' ).then( data => vsctm.parseRawGrammar(data.toString())) } console .log( `Unknown scope name: ${scopeName} ` ); return null ; } }); registry.loadGrammar( 'source.js' ).then( grammar => { const text = [ `function sayHello(name) {` , `\treturn "Hello, " + name;` , `}` ]; let ruleStack = vsctm.INITIAL; for ( let i = 0 ; i < text.length; i++) { const line = text[i]; const lineTokens = grammar.tokenizeLine(line, ruleStack); console .log( `

Tokenizing line: ${line} ` ); for ( let j = 0 ; j < lineTokens.tokens.length; j++) { const token = lineTokens.tokens[j]; console .log( ` - token from ${token.startIndex} to ${token.endIndex} ` + `( ${line.substring(token.startIndex, token.endIndex)} ) ` + `with scopes ${token.scopes.join( ', ' )} ` ); } ruleStack = lineTokens.ruleStack; } });

For grammar authors

See vscode-tmgrammar-test that can help you write unit tests against your grammar.

API doc

See the main.ts file

Developing

Clone the repository

Run npm install

Compile in the background with npm run watch

Run tests with npm test

Run benchmark with npm run benchmark

Troubleshoot a grammar with npm run inspect -- PATH_TO_GRAMMAR PATH_TO_FILE

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

MIT