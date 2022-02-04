An interpreter for grammar files as defined by TextMate. TextMate grammars use the oniguruma dialect (https://github.com/kkos/oniguruma). Supports loading grammar files from JSON or PLIST format. This library is used in VS Code. Cross - grammar injections are currently not supported.
npm install vscode-textmate
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const vsctm = require('vscode-textmate');
const oniguruma = require('vscode-oniguruma');
/**
* Utility to read a file as a promise
*/
function readFile(path) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.readFile(path, (error, data) => error ? reject(error) : resolve(data));
})
}
const wasmBin = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/vscode-oniguruma/release/onig.wasm')).buffer;
const vscodeOnigurumaLib = oniguruma.loadWASM(wasmBin).then(() => {
return {
createOnigScanner(patterns) { return new oniguruma.OnigScanner(patterns); },
createOnigString(s) { return new oniguruma.OnigString(s); }
};
});
// Create a registry that can create a grammar from a scope name.
const registry = new vsctm.Registry({
onigLib: vscodeOnigurumaLib,
loadGrammar: (scopeName) => {
if (scopeName === 'source.js') {
// https://github.com/textmate/javascript.tmbundle/blob/master/Syntaxes/JavaScript.plist
return readFile('./JavaScript.plist').then(data => vsctm.parseRawGrammar(data.toString()))
}
console.log(`Unknown scope name: ${scopeName}`);
return null;
}
});
// Load the JavaScript grammar and any other grammars included by it async.
registry.loadGrammar('source.js').then(grammar => {
const text = [
`function sayHello(name) {`,
`\treturn "Hello, " + name;`,
`}`
];
let ruleStack = vsctm.INITIAL;
for (let i = 0; i < text.length; i++) {
const line = text[i];
const lineTokens = grammar.tokenizeLine(line, ruleStack);
console.log(`\nTokenizing line: ${line}`);
for (let j = 0; j < lineTokens.tokens.length; j++) {
const token = lineTokens.tokens[j];
console.log(` - token from ${token.startIndex} to ${token.endIndex} ` +
`(${line.substring(token.startIndex, token.endIndex)}) ` +
`with scopes ${token.scopes.join(', ')}`
);
}
ruleStack = lineTokens.ruleStack;
}
});
/* OUTPUT:
Unknown scope name: source.js.regexp
Tokenizing line: function sayHello(name) {
- token from 0 to 8 (function) with scopes source.js, meta.function.js, storage.type.function.js
- token from 8 to 9 ( ) with scopes source.js, meta.function.js
- token from 9 to 17 (sayHello) with scopes source.js, meta.function.js, entity.name.function.js
- token from 17 to 18 (() with scopes source.js, meta.function.js, punctuation.definition.parameters.begin.js
- token from 18 to 22 (name) with scopes source.js, meta.function.js, variable.parameter.function.js
- token from 22 to 23 ()) with scopes source.js, meta.function.js, punctuation.definition.parameters.end.js
- token from 23 to 24 ( ) with scopes source.js
- token from 24 to 25 ({) with scopes source.js, punctuation.section.scope.begin.js
Tokenizing line: return "Hello, " + name;
- token from 0 to 1 ( ) with scopes source.js
- token from 1 to 7 (return) with scopes source.js, keyword.control.js
- token from 7 to 8 ( ) with scopes source.js
- token from 8 to 9 (") with scopes source.js, string.quoted.double.js, punctuation.definition.string.begin.js
- token from 9 to 16 (Hello, ) with scopes source.js, string.quoted.double.js
- token from 16 to 17 (") with scopes source.js, string.quoted.double.js, punctuation.definition.string.end.js
- token from 17 to 18 ( ) with scopes source.js
- token from 18 to 19 (+) with scopes source.js, keyword.operator.arithmetic.js
- token from 19 to 20 ( ) with scopes source.js
- token from 20 to 24 (name) with scopes source.js, support.constant.dom.js
- token from 24 to 25 (;) with scopes source.js, punctuation.terminator.statement.js
Tokenizing line: }
- token from 0 to 1 (}) with scopes source.js, punctuation.section.scope.end.js
*/
See vscode-tmgrammar-test that can help you write unit tests against your grammar.
See the main.ts file
npm install
npm run watch
npm test
npm run benchmark
npm run inspect -- PATH_TO_GRAMMAR PATH_TO_FILE
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.