This is an npm module for using ripgrep in a Node project. It's used by VS Code.
rgPath.
const { rgPath } = require('vscode-ripgrep');
// child_process.spawn(rgPath, ...)
Runtime dependencies are not allowed in this project. This code runs on postinstall, and any dependencies would only be needed for postinstall, but they would have to be declared as
dependencies, not
devDependencies. Then if they were not cleaned up manually, they would end up being included in any project that uses this. I allow
https-proxy-agent as an exception because we already ship that in VS Code, and
proxy-from-env because it's very small and much easier to use it than reimplement it.
You can produce an API key, set the GITHUB_TOKEN environment var to it, and vscode-ripgrep will use it when downloading from GitHub. This increases your API limit.