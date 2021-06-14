openbase logo
vscode-regexpp

by Toru Nagashima
3.1.0 (see all)

The regular expression parser for ECMAScript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

regexpp

npm version Downloads/month Build Status codecov Dependency Status

A regular expression parser for ECMAScript.

💿 Installation

$ npm install regexpp
  • require Node.js 8 or newer.

📖 Usage

import {
    AST,
    RegExpParser,
    RegExpValidator,
    RegExpVisitor,
    parseRegExpLiteral,
    validateRegExpLiteral,
    visitRegExpAST
} from "regexpp"

parseRegExpLiteral(source, options?)

Parse a given regular expression literal then make AST object.

This is equivalent to new RegExpParser(options).parseLiteral(source).

  • Parameters:
    • source (string | RegExp) The source code to parse.
    • options? (RegExpParser.Options) The options to parse.
  • Return:
    • The AST of the regular expression.

validateRegExpLiteral(source, options?)

Validate a given regular expression literal.

This is equivalent to new RegExpValidator(options).validateLiteral(source).

  • Parameters:

visitRegExpAST(ast, handlers)

Visit each node of a given AST.

This is equivalent to new RegExpVisitor(handlers).visit(ast).

RegExpParser

new RegExpParser(options?)

parser.parseLiteral(source, start?, end?)

Parse a regular expression literal.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to parse. E.g. "/abc/g".
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.
  • Return:
    • The AST of the regular expression.

parser.parsePattern(source, start?, end?, uFlag?)

Parse a regular expression pattern.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to parse. E.g. "abc".
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.
    • uFlag? (boolean) The flag to enable Unicode mode.
  • Return:
    • The AST of the regular expression pattern.

parser.parseFlags(source, start?, end?)

Parse a regular expression flags.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to parse. E.g. "gim".
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.
  • Return:
    • The AST of the regular expression flags.

RegExpValidator

new RegExpValidator(options)

validator.validateLiteral(source, start, end)

Validate a regular expression literal.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to validate.
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.

validator.validatePattern(source, start, end, uFlag)

Validate a regular expression pattern.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to validate.
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.
    • uFlag? (boolean) The flag to enable Unicode mode.

validator.validateFlags(source, start, end)

Validate a regular expression flags.

  • Parameters:
    • source (string) The source code to validate.
    • start? (number) The start index in the source code. Default is 0.
    • end? (number) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length.

RegExpVisitor

new RegExpVisitor(handlers)

visitor.visit(ast)

Validate a regular expression literal.

  • Parameters:

📰 Changelog

🍻 Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

Development Tools

  • npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
  • npm run build compiles TypeScript source code to index.js, index.js.map, and index.d.ts.
  • npm run clean removes the temporary files which are created by npm test and npm run build.
  • npm run lint runs ESLint.
  • npm run update:test updates test fixtures.
  • npm run update:ids updates src/unicode/ids.ts.
  • npm run watch runs tests with --watch option.

