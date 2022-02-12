⚡ Explore high-performance tooling for Vue
Discord: https://discord.gg/5bnSSSSBbK
yaegassy/coc-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for coc.nvim
neovim/nvim-lspconfig ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language server configuration for Neovim \ [Multiple servers set up tutorial]
mattn/vim-lsp-settings ⚡ \ Vue language server auto configuration for vim-lsp
sublimelsp/LSP-volar 🤝 \ Vue language client for Sublime
kabiaa/atom-ide-volar \ Vue language client for Atom
jadestrong/lsp-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for Emacs
* ⚡ support multiple servers \ * 🤝 support take over mode
If you want to support the sustainability of this project, please consider becoming a sponsor, thank you!
This company is sponsoring this project to improve your DX. 💪
|
Leniolabs_
Scale your Front-end development with our unique approach