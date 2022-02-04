Oniguruma bindings for VS Code. This library is used in VS Code and is not intended to grow to have general Oniguruma WASM bindings.
npm install vscode-oniguruma
git submodule init.
git submodule update.
Remote - Containers extension, which will automatically create a docker container with the correct emscripten version and environment for building the WASM.
npm install.
npm run build-onig (needed just once).
.wasm with
npm run build-wasm (needed every time the
onig.cc file is changed).
.js with
npm run build-tsc or watch with
npm run watch-tsc (needed every time the
.ts files are changed).
npm run package
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
This project incorporates material from other projects. Please see NOTICES.txt
Special thank you to @lieene for transfering the npm package name
vscode-oniguruma to this project.