VS Code Oniguruma

Oniguruma bindings for VS Code. This library is used in VS Code and is not intended to grow to have general Oniguruma WASM bindings.

Installing

npm install vscode-oniguruma

API doc

See the main.d.ts file

Developing

Clone the repository.

Run git submodule init .

. Run git submodule update .

. Open the repository using the Remote - Containers extension, which will automatically create a docker container with the correct emscripten version and environment for building the WASM.

extension, which will automatically create a docker container with the correct emscripten version and environment for building the WASM. Run npm install .

. Compile the oniguruma library with npm run build-onig (needed just once).

(needed just once). Compile the .wasm with npm run build-wasm (needed every time the onig.cc file is changed).

with (needed every time the file is changed). Compile the .js with npm run build-tsc or watch with npm run watch-tsc (needed every time the .ts files are changed).

with or watch with (needed every time the files are changed). Package for releasing as UMD with npm run package

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

MIT

This project incorporates material from other projects. Please see NOTICES.txt

Thank you