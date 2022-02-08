The tools automates the extraction of strings to be externalized from TS and JS code. It therefore helps localizing VSCode extensions and language servers written in TS and JS. It also contains helper methods to convert unlocalized JSON to XLIFF format for translations, and back to localized JSON files, with ability to push and pull localizations from Transifex platform.
nls.bundle(.${locale})?.json file.
To perform unlocalized JSON to XLIFF conversion it is required to call
prepareXlfFiles(projectName, extensionName) piping your extension/language server directory to it, where
projectName is the Transifex project name (if such exists) and
extensionName is the name of your extension/language server. Thereby, XLF files will have a path of
projectName/extensionName.xlf.
To convert translated XLIFF to localized JSON files
prepareJsonFiles() should be called, piping
.xlf files to it. It will parse translated XLIFF to JSON files, reconstructed under original file paths.
Updating Transifex with latest unlocalized strings is done via
pushXlfFiles('www.transifex.com', apiName, apiToken) and
pullXlfFiles('www.transifex.com', apiName, apiToken, languages, resources) for pulling localizations respectively. When pulling, you have to provide
resources array with object literals that have
name and
project properties.
name corresponds to the resource name in Transifex and
project is a project name of your Transifex project where this resource is stored.
languages argument is an array of strings of culture names to be pulled from Transifex.
Here is a sample code that adds localization using Transifex. You can copy and use it as a template for your own extension, changing the values to the ones described in the code comments.
var nls = require('vscode-nls-dev');
const vscodeLanguages = [
'zh-hans',
'zh-hant',
'ja',
'ko',
'de',
'fr',
'es',
'ru',
'it'
]; // languages an extension has to be translated to
const transifexApiHostname = 'www.transifex.com';
const transifexApiName = 'api';
const transifexApiToken = process.env.TRANSIFEX_API_TOKEN; // token to talk to Transifex (to obtain it see https://docs.transifex.com/api/introduction#authentication)
const transifexProjectName = 'vscode-extensions'; // your project name in Transifex
const transifexExtensionName = 'vscode-node-debug'; // your resource name in Transifex
gulp.task('transifex-push', function() {
return gulp.src('**/*.nls.json')
.pipe(nls.prepareXlfFiles(transifexProjectName, transifexExtensionName))
.pipe(nls.pushXlfFiles(transifexApiHostname, transifexApiName, transifexApiToken));
});
gulp.task('transifex-pull', function() {
return nls.pullXlfFiles(transifexApiHostname, transifexApiName, transifexApiToken, vscodeLanguages, [{ name: transifexExtensionName, project: transifexProjectName }])
.pipe(gulp.dest(`../${transifexExtensionName}-localization`));
});
gulp.task('i18n-import', function() {
return gulp.src(`../${transifexExtensionName}-localization/**/*.xlf`)
.pipe(nls.prepareJsonFiles())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./i18n'));
});
To push strings for translation to Transifex you call
gulp transifex-push. To pull and perform the import of latest translations from Transifex to your extension, you need to call
transifex-pull and
i18n-import sequentially. This will pull XLF files from Transifex in first gulp task, and import them to i18n folder in JSON format.