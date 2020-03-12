parse argument options
This module is the guts of optimist's argument parser without all the fanciful decoration.
Simply push a new tag and the CI will automatically publish to NPM. The usual flow is:
npm version [minor|patch]
git push --follow-tags
var argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
console.dir(argv);
$ node example/parse.js -a beep -b boop
{ _: [], a: 'beep', b: 'boop' }
$ node example/parse.js -x 3 -y 4 -n5 -abc --beep=boop foo bar baz
{ _: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ],
x: 3,
y: 4,
n: 5,
a: true,
b: true,
c: true,
beep: 'boop' }
var parseArgs = require('minimist')
Return an argument object
argv populated with the array arguments from
args.
argv._ contains all the arguments that didn't have an option associated with
them.
Numeric-looking arguments will be returned as numbers unless
opts.string or
opts.boolean is set for that argument name.
Any arguments after
'--' will not be parsed and will end up in
argv._.
options can be:
opts.string - a string or array of strings argument names to always treat as
strings
opts.boolean - a boolean, string or array of strings to always treat as
booleans. if
true will treat all double hyphenated arguments without equal signs
as boolean (e.g. affects
--foo, not
-f or
--foo=bar)
opts.alias - an object mapping string names to strings or arrays of string
argument names to use as aliases
opts.default - an object mapping string argument names to default values
opts.stopEarly - when true, populate
argv._ with everything after the
first non-option
opts['--'] - when true, populate
argv._ with everything before the
--
and
argv['--'] with everything after the
--. Here's an example:
> require('./')('one two three -- four five --six'.split(' '), { '--': true })
{ _: [ 'one', 'two', 'three' ],
'--': [ 'four', 'five', '--six' ] }
Note that with
opts['--'] set, parsing for arguments still stops after the
--.
opts.unknown - a function which is invoked with a command line parameter not
defined in the
opts configuration object. If the function returns
false, the
unknown option is not added to
argv.
With npm do:
npm install minimist
MIT