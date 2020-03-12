openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

vscode-minimist

by James Halliday
1.2.2 (see all)

parse argument options

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

minimist

parse argument options

This module is the guts of optimist's argument parser without all the fanciful decoration.

Build Status

Publish to NPM

Simply push a new tag and the CI will automatically publish to NPM. The usual flow is:

npm version [minor|patch]
git push --follow-tags

example

var argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
console.dir(argv);

$ node example/parse.js -a beep -b boop
{ _: [], a: 'beep', b: 'boop' }

$ node example/parse.js -x 3 -y 4 -n5 -abc --beep=boop foo bar baz
{ _: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ],
  x: 3,
  y: 4,
  n: 5,
  a: true,
  b: true,
  c: true,
  beep: 'boop' }

methods

var parseArgs = require('minimist')

var argv = parseArgs(args, opts={})

Return an argument object argv populated with the array arguments from args.

argv._ contains all the arguments that didn't have an option associated with them.

Numeric-looking arguments will be returned as numbers unless opts.string or opts.boolean is set for that argument name.

Any arguments after '--' will not be parsed and will end up in argv._.

options can be:

  • opts.string - a string or array of strings argument names to always treat as strings

  • opts.boolean - a boolean, string or array of strings to always treat as booleans. if true will treat all double hyphenated arguments without equal signs as boolean (e.g. affects --foo, not -f or --foo=bar)

  • opts.alias - an object mapping string names to strings or arrays of string argument names to use as aliases

  • opts.default - an object mapping string argument names to default values

  • opts.stopEarly - when true, populate argv._ with everything after the first non-option

  • opts['--'] - when true, populate argv._ with everything before the -- and argv['--'] with everything after the --. Here's an example:

    > require('./')('one two three -- four five --six'.split(' '), { '--': true })
{ _: [ 'one', 'two', 'three' ],
  '--': [ 'four', 'five', '--six' ] }

    Note that with opts['--'] set, parsing for arguments still stops after the --.

  • opts.unknown - a function which is invoked with a command line parameter not defined in the opts configuration object. If the function returns false, the unknown option is not added to argv.

install

With npm do:

npm install minimist

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial