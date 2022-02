HTML/CSS/JSON language servers extracted from vscode.

Microsoft provided awesome Language Servers for the community but it didn't update for a long time.

Currently, the latest css-language-server is improved a bit than vscode-css-langserver-bin .

Usage

You can install this via npm i -g vscode-langservers-extracted .

OR

in the aur via yay -S vscode-langservers-extracted

After that, you get the following commands.

vscode-html-language-server

vscode-css-language-server

vscode-json-language-server

vscode-eslint-language-server

Build

Requirements

You should install yarn for the building vscode.

Commands

npm i -g yarn

yarn

./script/build.sh

node ./script/depcheck.js

npm run release

LICENSE

This package licensed under the MIT.

See the LICENSE

THIRD-PARTY LICENSE

Known issues