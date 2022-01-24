HTML language service extracted from VSCode to be reused, e.g in the Monaco editor.
The vscode-html-languageservice contains the language smarts behind the HTML editing experience of Visual Studio Code and the Monaco editor.
doComplete / doComplete2 (async) provide completion proposals for a given location.
setCompletionParticipants allows participant to provide suggestions for specific tokens.
doHover provides hover information at a given location.
format formats the code at the given range.
findDocumentLinks finds all links in the document.
findDocumentSymbols finds all the symbols in the document.
getFoldingRanges return folding ranges for the given document.
getSelectionRanges return the selection ranges for the given document. ...
For the complete API see htmlLanguageService.ts and htmlLanguageTypes.ts
npm install --save vscode-html-languageservice
yarn test to compile and run tests
How can I run and debug the service?
htmlCompletion.ts
How can I run and debug the service inside an instance of VSCode?
vscode-html-languageservice repo to
vscode/extensions/html-language-features/server to run VSCode with the latest changes from that folder:
vscode-html-languageservice,
yarn link
vscode/extensions/html-language-features/server,
yarn link vscode-html-languageservice
vscode/scripts/code.sh|bat) and open a
.html file
vscode-html-languageservice sources, run command
Debug: Attach to Node process and pick the
code-oss process with the
html-language-features path
htmlCompletion.ts
.html file
(MIT License)
Copyright 2016-2020, Microsoft
With the exceptions of
data/*.json, which is built upon content from Mozilla Developer Network
and distributed under CC BY-SA 2.5.