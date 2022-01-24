openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vscode-html-languageservice

by microsoft
4.2.0 (see all)

Language services for HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84.8K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vscode-html-languageservice

HTML language service extracted from VSCode to be reused, e.g in the Monaco editor.

npm Package NPM Downloads Azure DevOps Build Status Travis Build Status

Why?

The vscode-html-languageservice contains the language smarts behind the HTML editing experience of Visual Studio Code and the Monaco editor.

  • doComplete / doComplete2 (async) provide completion proposals for a given location.

  • setCompletionParticipants allows participant to provide suggestions for specific tokens.

  • doHover provides hover information at a given location.

  • format formats the code at the given range.

  • findDocumentLinks finds all links in the document.

  • findDocumentSymbols finds all the symbols in the document.

  • getFoldingRanges return folding ranges for the given document.

  • getSelectionRanges return the selection ranges for the given document. ...

    For the complete API see htmlLanguageService.ts and htmlLanguageTypes.ts

Installation

npm install --save vscode-html-languageservice

Development

  • clone this repo, run yarn
  • yarn test to compile and run tests

How can I run and debug the service?

  • open the folder in VSCode.
  • set breakpoints, e.g. in htmlCompletion.ts
  • run the Unit tests from the run viewlet and wait until a breakpoint is hit: image

How can I run and debug the service inside an instance of VSCode?

  • run VSCode out of sources setup as described here: https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/wiki/How-to-Contribute
  • link the folder of the vscode-html-languageservice repo to vscode/extensions/html-language-features/server to run VSCode with the latest changes from that folder:
    • cd vscode-html-languageservice, yarn link
    • cd vscode/extensions/html-language-features/server, yarn link vscode-html-languageservice
  • run VSCode out of source (vscode/scripts/code.sh|bat) and open a .html file
  • in VSCode window that is open on the vscode-html-languageservice sources, run command Debug: Attach to Node process and pick the code-oss process with the html-language-features path image
  • set breakpoints, e.g. in htmlCompletion.ts
  • in the instance run from sources, invoke code completion in the .html file

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2016-2020, Microsoft

With the exceptions of data/*.json, which is built upon content from Mozilla Developer Network and distributed under CC BY-SA 2.5.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial