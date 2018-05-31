Binary version published on npm of vscode-html-languageserver extracted from VSCode tree
To install this Language Server you need npm on your machine
npm install --global vscode-html-languageserver-bin
The common way to launch it is by using stdio transport:
html-languageserver --stdio
The server can also be launched with one of the following transports:
html-languageserver --socket={number}
html-languageserver --node-ipc
npm run publish
# or to try locally
npm run pack
PRs are welcome. To setup the repo locally run:
git clone --recursive https://github.com/vscode-langservers/vscode-html-languageserver-bin
cd vscode-html-languageserver-bin
npm install
npm run pack
We use SemVer for versioning.
Because we can't guess VSCode extention version, we update
MINOR when submodule is updated and
PATCH when only build method is updated
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details This is a derived work please see VSCode's LICENSE.txt for the original copyright and license.