Readme

vscode-html-languageserver-bin

npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/vscode-langservers/Lobby

Binary version published on npm of vscode-html-languageserver extracted from VSCode tree

Features

  • Completion provider
  • Formatting
  • Document Symbols & Highlights
  • Document Links
  • CSS mode
  • Javascript mode

Clients

Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes. See deployment for notes on how to deploy the project on a live system.

Prerequisites

To install this Language Server you need npm on your machine

Installing

npm install --global vscode-html-languageserver-bin

Launching the Server

The common way to launch it is by using stdio transport:

html-languageserver --stdio

The server can also be launched with one of the following transports:

html-languageserver --socket={number}
html-languageserver --node-ipc

Deployment

npm run publish
# or to try locally
npm run pack

Contributing

PRs are welcome. To setup the repo locally run:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/vscode-langservers/vscode-html-languageserver-bin
cd vscode-html-languageserver-bin
npm install
npm run pack

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning.

Because we can't guess VSCode extention version, we update MINOR when submodule is updated and PATCH when only build method is updated

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details This is a derived work please see VSCode's LICENSE.txt for the original copyright and license.

