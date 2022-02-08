VSCode Extension Tester is a package designed to help you run UI tests for your VS Code extensions using selenium-webdriver.
The first part is to automate all the necessary setup steps to launch webdriver tests:
The second part is to provide an extendable page object API for more convenient test writing.
Simply install it into your extension devDependencies to get started:
npm install --save-dev vscode-extension-tester
Make sure to check out the wiki for detailed instructions.
For the whole API reference, you can generate typedoc by running
npm run doc
The results can then be found in the 'docs' directory.
In the 4.0 update, the
ExTester API was revamped. If you are not using the API to launch your tests, no action is needed here.
The methods
setupRequirements,
runTests and
setupAndRunTests have had their arguments changed from the long telescope list to structured objects.
The new signatures now involve
SetupOptions and
RunOptions objects respectively:
setupRequirements(options: SetupOptions)
runTests(options: RunOptions)
setupAndRunTests(testFilesPattern: string, vscodeVersion: string = 'latest', setupOptions: SetupOptions, runOptions: RunOptions) (though here the options don't include vscode version)
Both interfaces are exported and contain the list of options you would use as arguments in their respective methods. Any argument that used to have a default value is marked as optional in the interfaces.
A few page objects have had slight changes to their API. Others have had their inner workings changed that may influence tests with tight timeouts.
ActionBar methods
getViewControl and
getGlobalAction are now async, make sure to await them
ViewControl and
ActionsItem method
getTitle is now async, make sure to await
ViewControl and
ActionsItem contructors were changed to take a
WebElement directly, instead of a title
ActionBar#getViewControl or
getGlobalAction instead to get the proper object
Extension Tester runs with all its features on Linux and Windows OSes. MacOS support is limited, due to the title bar and context menus being native only, therefore unavailable for webdriver to handle.
In order to run the tests successfully you will need the following:
Building the native module also requires python and possibly a c/c++ compiler
NOTE: Some Linux (CentOS based) users have reported their tests getting stuck on launch. This is likely due to a missing dependency of ChromeDriver that runs underneath. If such scenario occurs, we recommend installing the Chrome browser rpm, since it depends on all the required libraries.
Extension Tester currently supports the latest 5 minor releases of VS Code (subject ot change if VS Code 2.x ever comes out).
Additionally, the oldest release of VS Code that can be successfully used with Extension Tester is
1.37.0. Older versions of VS Code might not work at all.
Versions older than the supported 5 latest releases, but still newer than
1.37.0 will most likely work just fine. However, if they stop working over time, there will be no more fixes to make them work. Unless you'd like to contribute these.
If you'd like to help us get better, we appreciate it!
Check out our Contribution Guide on how to do that.