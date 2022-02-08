This module provides a consistent way for extensions to report telemetry over Application Insights. The module respects the user's decision about whether or not to send telemetry data.

Follow guide to set up Application Insights in Azure and get your key.

Install

npm install @vscode/extension-telemetry

Usage

Setup

import * as vscode from 'vscode' ; import TelemetryReporter from '@vscode/extension-telemetry' ; const extensionId = '<your extension unique name>' ; const extensionVersion = '<your extension version>' ; const key = '<your key>' ; let reporter; function activate ( context: vscode.ExtensionContext ) { reporter = new TelemetryReporter(extensionId, extensionVersion, key); context.subscriptions.push(reporter); }

By default, we use the AppInsights key to detect whether or not the telemetry is first-party. The constructor now takes an optional parameter that will force the reporter to treat telemetry as first-party. This parameter will not override in the false direction.

Sending Events

Use this method for sending general events to App Insights.

reporter.sendTelemetryEvent( 'sampleEvent' , { 'stringProp' : 'some string' }, { 'numericMeasure' : 123 });

Sending Exceptions

Use this method for diagnostics in App Insights. This method will automatically drop events in certain environments for first party extensions.

try { ... } catch (error) { reporter.sendTelemetryException(error, { 'stringProp' : 'some string' }, { 'numericMeasure' : 123 }); }

Sending Errors as Events

Use this method for sending error telemetry as traditional events to App Insights. This method will automatically drop error properties in certain environments for first party extensions. The last parameter is an optional list of case-sensitive properties that should be dropped. If no array is passed, we will drop all properties but still send the event.

reporter.sendTelemetryErrorEvent( 'sampleErrorEvent' , { 'stringProp' : 'some string' , 'stackProp' : 'some user stack trace' }, { 'numericMeasure' : 123 }, [ 'stackProp' ]);

Common Properties

Extension Name common.extname - The extension name

Extension Version common.extversion - The extension version

Machine Identifier common.vscodemachineid - A common machine identifier generated by VS Code

Session Identifier common.vscodesessionid - A session identifier generated by VS Code

VS Code Version common.vscodeversion - The version of VS Code running the extension

OS common.os - The OS running VS Code

Platform Version common.platformversion - The version of the OS/Platform

Product common.product - What Vs code is hosted in, i.e. desktop, github.dev, codespaces.

UI Kind common.uikind - Web or Desktop indicating where VS Code is running

Remote Name common.remotename - A name to identify the type of remote connection. other indicates a remote connection not from the 3 main extensions (ssh, docker, wsl).

Architecture common.nodeArch - What architecture of node is running. i.e. arm or x86. On the web it will just say web .

License

MIT