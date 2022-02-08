This module provides a consistent way for extensions to report telemetry over Application Insights. The module respects the user's decision about whether or not to send telemetry data.
Follow guide to set up Application Insights in Azure and get your key.
npm install @vscode/extension-telemetry
import * as vscode from 'vscode';
import TelemetryReporter from '@vscode/extension-telemetry';
// all events will be prefixed with this event name
const extensionId = '<your extension unique name>';
// extension version will be reported as a property with each event
const extensionVersion = '<your extension version>';
// the application insights key (also known as instrumentation key)
const key = '<your key>';
// telemetry reporter
let reporter;
function activate(context: vscode.ExtensionContext) {
// create telemetry reporter on extension activation
reporter = new TelemetryReporter(extensionId, extensionVersion, key);
// ensure it gets properly disposed. Upon disposal the events will be flushed
context.subscriptions.push(reporter);
}
By default, we use the AppInsights key to detect whether or not the telemetry is first-party. The constructor now takes an optional parameter that will force the reporter to treat telemetry as first-party. This parameter will not override in the false direction.
Use this method for sending general events to App Insights.
// send event any time after activation
reporter.sendTelemetryEvent('sampleEvent', { 'stringProp': 'some string' }, { 'numericMeasure': 123 });
Use this method for diagnostics in App Insights. This method will automatically drop events in certain environments for first party extensions.
// send an error any time after activation
try { ... } catch (error) {
reporter.sendTelemetryException(error, { 'stringProp': 'some string' }, { 'numericMeasure': 123 });
}
Use this method for sending error telemetry as traditional events to App Insights. This method will automatically drop error properties in certain environments for first party extensions. The last parameter is an optional list of case-sensitive properties that should be dropped. If no array is passed, we will drop all properties but still send the event.
// send an error event any time after activation
reporter.sendTelemetryErrorEvent('sampleErrorEvent', { 'stringProp': 'some string', 'stackProp': 'some user stack trace' }, { 'numericMeasure': 123 }, [ 'stackProp' ]);
common.extname - The extension name
common.extversion - The extension version
common.vscodemachineid - A common machine identifier generated by VS Code
common.vscodesessionid - A session identifier generated by VS Code
common.vscodeversion - The version of VS Code running the extension
common.os - The OS running VS Code
common.platformversion - The version of the OS/Platform
common.product - What Vs code is hosted in, i.e. desktop, github.dev, codespaces.
common.uikind - Web or Desktop indicating where VS Code is running
common.remotename - A name to identify the type of remote connection.
other indicates a remote connection not from the 3 main extensions (ssh, docker, wsl).
common.nodeArch - What architecture of node is running. i.e. arm or x86. On the web it will just say
web.