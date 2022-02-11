openbase logo
vscode-emmet-helper2

by microsoft
2.0.0-next.0 (see all)

A helper module to use emmet modules with Visual Studio Code

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

vscode-emmet-helper

A helper module to use emmet modules with Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code extensions that provide language service and want to provide emmet abbreviation expansions in auto-complete can include this module and use the doComplete method. Just pass the one of the emmet supported syntaxes that you would like the completion provider to use along with other parameters that you would generally pass to a completion provider.

If emmet.includeLanguages has a mapping for your language, then the builit-in emmet extension will provide html emmet abbreviations. Ask the user to remove the mapping, if your extension decides to provide emmet completions using this module

