vscode-debugadapter-testsupport

by microsoft
1.51.0 (see all)

Debug adapter protocol and implementation for VS Code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

VS Code Debug Protocol and Debug Adapter

Debug adapter protocol and default implementation for VS Code.

This repository contains the code for the following npm modules:

  • vscode-debugprotocol: Npm module with declarations for the json-based VS Code debug protocol.
    NPM Version NPM Downloads
  • vscode-debugadapter: Npm module to implement a VS Code debug adapter using Node.js as a runtime.
    NPM Version NPM Downloads
  • vscode-debugadapter-testsupport: Npm module with support classes for testing VS Code debug adapters.
    NPM Version NPM Downloads

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

