VS Code Debug Protocol and Debug Adapter

Debug adapter protocol and default implementation for VS Code.

This repository contains the code for the following npm modules:

vscode-debugprotocol: Npm module with declarations for the json-based VS Code debug protocol.



vscode-debugadapter: Npm module to implement a VS Code debug adapter using Node.js as a runtime.



vscode-debugadapter-testsupport: Npm module with support classes for testing VS Code debug adapters.



License

MIT

