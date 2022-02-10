openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vscode-css-languageservice

by microsoft
5.1.9 (see all)

CSS, LESS & SCSS language service extracted from VSCode to be reused, e.g in the Monaco editor.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vscode-css-languageservice

Language services for CSS, LESS and SCSS

npm Package NPM Downloads Azure DevOps Build Status Travis Build Status

Why?

The vscode-css-languageservice contains the language smarts behind the CSS, LESS and SCSS editing experience of Visual Studio Code and the Monaco editor.

  • doValidation analyses an input string and returns syntax and lint errors.
  • doComplete provides completion proposals for a given location.
  • doHover provides a hover text for a given location.
  • findDefinition finds the definition of the symbol at the given location.
  • findReferences finds all references to the symbol at the given location.
  • findDocumentHighlights finds all symbols connected to the given location.
  • findDocumentSymbols provides all symbols in the given document
  • doCodeActions evaluates code actions for the given location, typically to fix a problem.
  • findColorSymbols evaluates all color symbols in the given document
  • doRename renames all symbols connected to the given location.
  • getFoldingRanges returns folding ranges in the given document.

Installation

npm install --save vscode-css-languageservice

API

For the complete API see cssLanguageService.ts and cssLanguageTypes.ts

Development

  • clone this repo, run yarn
  • yarn test to compile and run tests

How can I run and debug the service?

  • open the folder in VSCode.
  • set breakpoints, e.g. in cssCompletion.ts
  • run the Unit tests from the run viewlet and wait until a breakpoint is hit: image

How can I run and debug the service inside an instance of VSCode?

  • run VSCode out of sources setup as described here: https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/wiki/How-to-Contribute
  • use yarn link vscode-css-languageservice in vscode/extensions/css-language-features/server to run VSCode with the latest changes from vscode-css-languageservice
  • run VSCode out of source (vscode/scripts/code.sh|bat) and open a .css file
  • in VSCode window that is open on the vscode-css-languageservice sources, run command Debug: Attach to Node process and pick the code-oss process with the css-language-features path image
  • set breakpoints, e.g. in cssCompletion.ts
  • in the instance run from sources, invoke code completion in the .css file

Note: All CSS entities (properties, at-rules, etc) are sourced from https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-custom-data/tree/master/web-data and transpiled here. For adding new property or fixing existing properties' completion/hover description, please open PR there).

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2016, 20 Microsoft

With the exceptions of build/mdn-documentation.js, which is built upon content from Mozilla Developer Network and distributed under CC BY-SA 2.5.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial