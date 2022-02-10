Language services for CSS, LESS and SCSS
The vscode-css-languageservice contains the language smarts behind the CSS, LESS and SCSS editing experience of Visual Studio Code and the Monaco editor.
npm install --save vscode-css-languageservice
For the complete API see cssLanguageService.ts and cssLanguageTypes.ts
yarn test to compile and run tests
How can I run and debug the service?
cssCompletion.ts
How can I run and debug the service inside an instance of VSCode?
yarn link vscode-css-languageservice in
vscode/extensions/css-language-features/server to run VSCode with the latest changes from
vscode-css-languageservice
vscode/scripts/code.sh|bat) and open a
.css file
vscode-css-languageservice sources, run command
Debug: Attach to Node process and pick the
code-oss process with the
css-language-features path
cssCompletion.ts
.css file
Note: All CSS entities (properties, at-rules, etc) are sourced from https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-custom-data/tree/master/web-data and transpiled here. For adding new property or fixing existing properties' completion/hover description, please open PR there).
(MIT License)
Copyright 2016, 20 Microsoft
With the exceptions of
build/mdn-documentation.js, which is built upon content from Mozilla Developer Network
and distributed under CC BY-SA 2.5.