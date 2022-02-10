Language services for CSS, LESS and SCSS

The vscode-css-languageservice contains the language smarts behind the CSS, LESS and SCSS editing experience of Visual Studio Code and the Monaco editor.

doValidation analyses an input string and returns syntax and lint errors.

doComplete provides completion proposals for a given location.

doHover provides a hover text for a given location.

findDefinition finds the definition of the symbol at the given location.

findReferences finds all references to the symbol at the given location.

findDocumentHighlights finds all symbols connected to the given location.

findDocumentSymbols provides all symbols in the given document

doCodeActions evaluates code actions for the given location, typically to fix a problem.

findColorSymbols evaluates all color symbols in the given document

doRename renames all symbols connected to the given location.

getFoldingRanges returns folding ranges in the given document.

Installation

npm install --save vscode-css-languageservice

API

For the complete API see cssLanguageService.ts and cssLanguageTypes.ts

Development

clone this repo, run yarn

yarn test to compile and run tests

How can I run and debug the service?

open the folder in VSCode.

set breakpoints, e.g. in cssCompletion.ts

run the Unit tests from the run viewlet and wait until a breakpoint is hit:

How can I run and debug the service inside an instance of VSCode?

run VSCode out of sources setup as described here: https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/wiki/How-to-Contribute

use yarn link vscode-css-languageservice in vscode/extensions/css-language-features/server to run VSCode with the latest changes from vscode-css-languageservice

in to run VSCode with the latest changes from run VSCode out of source ( vscode/scripts/code.sh|bat ) and open a .css file

) and open a file in VSCode window that is open on the vscode-css-languageservice sources, run command Debug: Attach to Node process and pick the code-oss process with the css-language-features path

sources, run command and pick the process with the path set breakpoints, e.g. in cssCompletion.ts

in the instance run from sources, invoke code completion in the .css file

Note: All CSS entities (properties, at-rules, etc) are sourced from https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-custom-data/tree/master/web-data and transpiled here. For adding new property or fixing existing properties' completion/hover description, please open PR there).

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2016, 20 Microsoft