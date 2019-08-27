Binary version published on npm of vscode-css-languageserver extracted from VSCode tree
To install this Language Server you need npm on your machine
npm install --global vscode-css-languageserver-bin
The common way to launch it is by using stdio transport:
css-languageserver --stdio
The server can also be launched with one of the following transports:
css-languageserver --socket={number}
css-languageserver --node-ipc
This Language Server accepts some settings sent with workspace/didChangeConfiguration
type Level = "ignore" | "error" | "warning"
type LintSettings = {
// From: https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-css-languageservice/blob/master/src/services/lintRules.ts#L25
compatibleVendorPrefixes?: Level, // When using a vendor-specific prefix make sure to also include all other vendor-specific properties. Default: Ignore
vendorPrefix?: Level, // When using a vendor-specific prefix also include the standard property. Default: Warning
duplicateProperties?: Level, //, localize('rule.duplicateDeclarations', "Do not use duplicate style definitions. Default: Ignore
emptyRules?: Level, // Do not use empty rulesets. Default: Warning
importStatement?: Level, // Import statements do not load in parallel. Default: Ignore
boxModel?: Level, // Do not use width or height when using padding or border. Default: Ignore
universalSelector?: Level, // The universal selector (*) is known to be slow. Default: Ignore
zeroUnits?: Level, // No unit for zero needed. Default: Ignore
fontFaceProperties?: Level, // @font-face rule must define 'src' and 'font-family' properties. Default: Warning
hexColorLength?: Level, // Hex colors must consist of three, four, six or eight hex numbers. Default: Error
argumentsInColorFunction?: Level, // Invalid number of parameters. Default: Error
unknownProperties?: Level, // Unknown property. Default: Warning
ieHack?: Level, // IE hacks are only necessary when supporting IE7 and older. Default: Ignore
unknownVendorSpecificProperties?: Level // Unknown vendor specific property. Default: Ignore
propertyIgnoredDueToDisplay?: Level, // Property is ignored due to the display. Default: Warning
important?: Level, // Avoid using !important. It is an indication that the specificity of the entire CSS has gotten out of control and needs to be refactored. Default: Ignore
float?: Level, // Avoid using 'float'. Floats lead to fragile CSS that is easy to break if one aspect of the layout changes. Default: Ignore
idSelector?: Level // Selectors should not contain IDs because these rules are too tightly coupled with the HTML. Default: Ignore
};
interface LanguageSettings {
validate?: boolean;
lint?: LintSettings;
}
interface Settings {
css?: LanguageSettings,
scss?: LanguageSettings,
less?: LanguageSettings
}
npm run publish
# or to try locally
npm run pack
PRs are welcome. To setup the repo locally run:
git clone --recursive https://github.com/vscode-langservers/vscode-css-languageserver-bin
cd vscode-css-languageserver-bin
npm install
npm run pack
We use SemVer for versioning.
Because we can't guess VSCode extention version, we update
MINOR when submodule is updated and
PATCH when only build method is updated
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
This is a derived work please see VSCode's LICENSE.txt for the original copyright and license.