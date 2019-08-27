Binary version published on npm of vscode-css-languageserver extracted from VSCode tree

Features

CSS Support

CSS Support LESS Support

LESS Support SASS Support

SASS Support Completion provider (Need Snippets Support)

Completion provider (Need Snippets Support) Color provider

Color provider Code Actions (rename mispelled properties)

Code Actions (rename mispelled properties) Validation (syntax and lint errros)

Validation (syntax and lint errros) Hover tooltip provider

Hover tooltip provider Definition provider

Definition provider Hover provider

Hover provider References provider

References provider Document Symbols & Highlights

Document Symbols & Highlights Rename symbol

Rename symbol Scoped Settings

Clients

Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes. See deployment for notes on how to deploy the project on a live system.

Prerequisites

To install this Language Server you need npm on your machine

Installing

npm install --global vscode-css-languageserver-bin

Launching the Server

The common way to launch it is by using stdio transport:

css-languageserver --stdio

The server can also be launched with one of the following transports:

css-languageserver --socket={number} css-languageserver --node-ipc

Settings

This Language Server accepts some settings sent with workspace/didChangeConfiguration

type Level = "ignore" | "error" | "warning" type LintSettings = { compatibleVendorPrefixes?: Level, vendorPrefix?: Level, duplicateProperties?: Level, emptyRules?: Level, importStatement?: Level, boxModel?: Level, universalSelector?: Level, zeroUnits?: Level, fontFaceProperties?: Level, hexColorLength?: Level, argumentsInColorFunction?: Level, unknownProperties?: Level, ieHack?: Level, unknownVendorSpecificProperties?: Level propertyIgnoredDueToDisplay?: Level, important?: Level, float?: Level, idSelector?: Level }; interface LanguageSettings { validate?: boolean ; lint?: LintSettings; } interface Settings { css?: LanguageSettings, scss?: LanguageSettings, less?: LanguageSettings }

Deployment

npm run publish npm run pack

Contributing

PRs are welcome. To setup the repo locally run:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/vscode-langservers/vscode-css-languageserver-bin cd vscode-css-languageserver-bin npm install npm run pack

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning.

Because we can't guess VSCode extention version, we update MINOR when submodule is updated and PATCH when only build method is updated

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

This is a derived work please see VSCode's LICENSE.txt for the original copyright and license.