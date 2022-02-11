openbase logo
vscode-azureextensionui

by microsoft
0.50.0 (see all)

Common packages for building Azure extensions for VS Code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
This package has been split and renamed to @microsoft/vscode-azext-utils and @microsoft/vscode-azext-azureutils, please update to the new names

Readme

VSCode Azure SDK for Node.js

Build Status

This project provides Node.js packages that make it easy to consume and manage Azure Services in Visual Studio Code.

Modules

Developing locally

In order to develop and debug these packages locally, follow these instructions:

  1. Navigate to the package you are developing
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm pack and note down the name of the "tgz" file created
  4. Navigate to the project that references the package you're developing and run npm install <path to tgz>

Example:

    cd ~/repos/vscode-azuretools/ui
    npm install
    npm pack
    cd ~/repos/vscode-azurestorage
    npm install ../vscode-azuretools/ui/vscode-azureextensionui-0.44.2.tgz

NOTE: You may also try npm link, but we've had issues with this method including breakpoints not being hit and dependencies (e.g. "fs-extra") being removed in the package's repo

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

MIT

