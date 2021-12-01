Simple configuration of vscode-apollo for Relay projects.

Features:

Read all user configuration from relay-config, if the project is setup with it.

Provides definitions for all Relay directives for validation and auto-completion purposes.

Provides validation of @argumentDefinitions and @arguments directives.

Changelog

Install

npm install --save vscode-apollo-relay yarn add vscode-apollo-relay

Usage

In your apollo.config.js file:

const { config } = require ( "vscode-apollo-relay" ).generateConfig() module .exports = config

Or, if you don’t use relay-config and the default values don’t work for you:

const path = require ( "path" ) const { config, directivesFile, includesGlobPattern } = require ( "vscode-apollo-relay" ).generateConfig() module .exports = { client : { ...config.client, service : { ...config.client.service, localSchemaFile : "./path/to/schema.graphql" , }, includes : [ directivesFile, path.join( "./path/to/source" , includesGlobPattern([ "js" , "jsx" ])) ], excludes : [ "./path/to/exclude" ], } }

Compat

If you are still using the compatibility mode of Relay you can enable additional validation rules that only apply to Relay compat. generateConfig takes a compat boolean argument to enable these extra validation rules. Ie:

const { config } = require ( "vscode-apollo-relay" ).generateConfig( true ) module .exports = config

Development

yarn run lint yarn run build yarn run test

License

MIT © Eloy Durán