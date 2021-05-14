anymatch

Javascript module to match a string against a regular expression, glob, string, or function that takes the string as an argument and returns a truthy or falsy value. The matcher can also be an array of any or all of these. Useful for allowing a very flexible user-defined config to define things like file paths.

Note: This module has Bash-parity, please be aware that Windows-style backslashes are not supported as separators. See https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch#backslashes for more information.

Usage

npm install anymatch

matchers : (Array|String|RegExp|Function) String to be directly matched, string with glob patterns, regular expression test, function that takes the testString as an argument and returns a truthy value if it should be matched, or an array of any number and mix of these types.

: (Array|String|RegExp|Function) String to be directly matched, string with glob patterns, regular expression test, function that takes the testString as an argument and returns a truthy value if it should be matched, or an array of any number and mix of these types. testString : (String|Array) The string to test against the matchers. If passed as an array, the first element of the array will be used as the testString for non-function matchers, while the entire array will be applied as the arguments for function matchers.

: (String|Array) The string to test against the matchers. If passed as an array, the first element of the array will be used as the for non-function matchers, while the entire array will be applied as the arguments for function matchers. options: (Object [optional]_) Any of the picomatch options. * __returnIndex__: (_Boolean [optional]_) If true , return the array index of the first matcher that that testString matched, or -1 if no match, instead of a boolean result.

const anymatch = require ( 'anymatch' ); const matchers = [ 'path/to/file.js' , 'path/anyjs/**/*.js' , /foo.js$/, string => string.includes( 'bar' ) && string.length > 10 ] ; anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/file.js' ); anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/baz.js' ); anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/foo.js' ); anymatch(matchers, 'path/to/bar.js' ); anymatch(matchers, 'bar.js' ); anymatch(matchers, 'foo.js' , { returnIndex : true }); anymatch(matchers, 'path/anyjs/foo.js' , { returnIndex : true }); anymatch( 'node_modules' , 'node_modules' ); anymatch( 'node_modules' , 'node_modules/somelib/index.js' ); anymatch( 'node_modules/**' , 'node_modules/somelib/index.js' ); anymatch( 'node_modules/**' , '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js' ); anymatch( '**/node_modules/**' , '/absolute/path/to/node_modules/somelib/index.js' ); const matcher = anymatch(matchers); [ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ].filter(matcher); anymatch master* ❯

You can also pass in only your matcher(s) to get a curried function that has already been bound to the provided matching criteria. This can be used as an Array#filter callback.

var matcher = anymatch(matchers); matcher( 'path/to/file.js' ); matcher( 'path/anyjs/baz.js' , true ); [ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ].filter(matcher);

Changelog

See release notes page on GitHub

v3.0: Removed startIndex and endIndex arguments. Node 8.x-only.

Removed and arguments. Node 8.x-only. v2.0: micromatch moves away from minimatch-parity and inline with Bash. This includes handling backslashes differently (see https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch#backslashes for more information).

micromatch moves away from minimatch-parity and inline with Bash. This includes handling backslashes differently (see https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch#backslashes for more information). v1.2: anymatch uses micromatch for glob pattern matching. Issues with glob pattern matching should be reported directly to the micromatch issue tracker.

License

ISC