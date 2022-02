⚠️ Deprecated, use @types/vscode and vscode-test instead ⚠️

This is the source code for the NPM vscode module.

The funcionality of vscode module has been splitted into @types/vscode and vscode-test . They have fewer dependencies, allow greater flexibility in writing tests and will continue to receive updates. Although vscode will continue to work, we suggest that you migrate to @types/vscode and vscode-test . This package will only receive security updates.

Release Notes | Migration Guide

Summary

The vscode NPM module provides VS Code extension authors tools to write extensions. It provides the vscode.d.ts node module (all accessible API for extensions) as well as commands for compiling and testing extensions.

For more information around extension authoring for VS Code, please see http://code.visualstudio.com/docs/extensions/overview

Changes

1.1.37 | 2020-04-22

Remove request and url-parse dependencies. #154.

License

MIT