The Visual Studio Code Extension Manager
14.x.x
Or simply Docker.
In order to save credentials safely, this project uses keytar which uses
libsecret, which you may need to install before publishing extensions. Setting the
VSCE_STORE=file environment variable will revert back to the file credential store. Using the
VSCE_PAT environment variable will also avoid using keytar.
Depending on your distribution, you will need to run the following command:
sudo apt-get install libsecret-1-dev
apk add libsecret
sudo yum install libsecret-devel
sudo pacman -S libsecret
Install vsce globally:
npm install -g vsce
Verify the installation:
vsce --version
vsce is meant to be mainly used as a command line tool. It can also be used a library since it exposes a small API. When using vsce as a library be sure to sanitize any user input used in API calls, as a security measurement.
You can also build a container for running vsce:
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-vsce
cd vscode-vsce
docker build -t vsce .
Validate the container:
docker run -it vsce --version
Publish your local extension:
docker run -it -v $(pwd):/workspace vsce publish
First clone this repository, then:
npm i
npm run watch:build # or `watch:test` to also build tests
Once the watcher is up and running, you can run out of sources with:
node vsce
This project uses semantic-release and commit messages must follow the Conventional Commits spec. This allows us to effortlessly automate releases.
This tool assists in packaging and publishing Visual Studio Code extensions.
Read the Documentation on the VS Code website.