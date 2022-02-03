openbase logo
67.6K

GitHub Stars

475

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

84

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vsce

The Visual Studio Code Extension Manager

ci Version Conventional Commits

Requirements

Or simply Docker.

Linux

In order to save credentials safely, this project uses keytar which uses libsecret, which you may need to install before publishing extensions. Setting the VSCE_STORE=file environment variable will revert back to the file credential store. Using the VSCE_PAT environment variable will also avoid using keytar.

Depending on your distribution, you will need to run the following command:

  • Debian/Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install libsecret-1-dev
  • Alpine: apk add libsecret
  • Red Hat-based: sudo yum install libsecret-devel
  • Arch Linux: sudo pacman -S libsecret

Usage

Install vsce globally:

npm install -g vsce

Verify the installation:

vsce --version

vsce is meant to be mainly used as a command line tool. It can also be used a library since it exposes a small API. When using vsce as a library be sure to sanitize any user input used in API calls, as a security measurement.

Usage via Docker

You can also build a container for running vsce:

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/vscode-vsce
cd vscode-vsce
docker build -t vsce .

Validate the container:

docker run -it vsce --version

Publish your local extension:

docker run -it -v $(pwd):/workspace vsce publish

Development

First clone this repository, then:

npm i
npm run watch:build # or `watch:test` to also build tests

Once the watcher is up and running, you can run out of sources with:

node vsce

This project uses semantic-release and commit messages must follow the Conventional Commits spec. This allows us to effortlessly automate releases.

About

This tool assists in packaging and publishing Visual Studio Code extensions.

Read the Documentation on the VS Code website.

