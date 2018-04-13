Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension that provides commands to deploy files of a workspace to a destination.

The extension supports the following destination types:

There is also build-in support for the following compilers and processors:

... and these languages:

brazilian portuguese (thanks to Celio Rodrigues!)

english

french (thanks to neiobaf and Mathieu Lesniak!)

german

spanish (thanks to alejandroivan!)

russian (thanks to sag3ll0!)

If you would like to add another translation, please read that issue first.

I have started a new and recoded version of that extension, called vscode-deploy-reloaded, which is still in a preview, but good beta state.

Launch VS Code Quick Open (Ctrl+P), paste the following command, and press enter:

ext install vs-deploy

Or search for things like vs-deploy in your editor:

How to use [↑]

Detailed information can be found at the wiki.

Otherwise...

Open (or create) your settings.json in your .vscode subfolder of your workspace.

Add a deploy section:

{ "deploy" : { } }

A package is a description of files of your workspace that should be deployed.

Add the subsection packages and add one or more entry:

{ "deploy" : { "packages" : [ { "name" : "Version 2.3.4" , "description" : "Package version 2.3.4" , "files" : [ "**/*.php" , "/*.json" ], "exclude" : [ "tests/**" ], "deployOnSave" : true } ] } }

Look at the wiki to get more information about packages.

A target describes where a file or package should be transfered to.

Add the subsection targets and add one or more entry:

{ "deploy" : { "targets" : [ { "type" : "sftp" , "name" : "My SFTP folder" , "description" : "A SFTP folder" , "dir" : "/my_package_files" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 22 , "user" : "tester" , "password" : "password" , "checkBeforeDeploy" : true , "mappings" : [ { "source" : "dir/of/files/that/should/be/mapped" , "target" : "dir/on/target" } ] }, { "type" : "ftp" , "name" : "My FTP folder" , "description" : "A FTP folder" , "dir" : "/my_package_files" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 21 , "user" : "anonymous" , "password" : "" , "deployed" : [ { "type" : "sql" , "engine" : "mysql" , "queries" : [ "TRUNCATE TABLE `debug`" , "TRUNCATE TABLE `logs`" ] }, { "target" : "https://github.com/mkloubert" } ] }, { "type" : "local" , "name" : "My local folder" , "description" : "A local folder" , "dir" : "E:/test/my_package_files" }, { "type" : "local" , "name" : "My network folder" , "description" : "A SMB shared network folder" , "dir" : "\\\\MyServer\\my_package_files" }, { "type" : "zip" , "name" : "My ZIP file" , "description" : "Create a ZIP file in a target directory" , "target" : "E:/test" }, { "type" : "mail" , "name" : "My mail server" , "description" : "An email deployer" , "host" : "smtp.example.com" , "port" : 465 , "secure" : true , "requireTLS" : true , "user" : "mkloubert@example.com" , "password" : "P@assword123!" , "from" : "mkloubert@example.com" , "to" : "tm@example.com, ys@example.com" }, { "type" : "script" , "name" : "My script" , "description" : "A deploy script" , "script" : "E:/test/deploy.js" , "options" : { "TM" : 5979 , "MK" : "23979" } }, { "type" : "http" , "name" : "My HTTP service" , "description" : "A HTTP service on a HTTP server, e.g." , "url" : "https://host.example.com/webdav/?file=${VSDeploy-File}" , "user" : "mkloubert" , "password" : "P@ssword123!" }, { "type" : "remote" , "name" : "My remote target" , "description" : "Some remote VS Code instances to deploy to" , "hosts" : [ "localhost" , "192.168.0.101" , "192.168.0.101:5979" ] }, { "type" : "app" , "name" : "My App" , "description" : "An app to call" , "app" : "E:/test/deploy.cmd" , "arguments" : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] }, { "type" : "batch" , "name" : "My Batch" , "description" : "A batch operation" , "targets" : [ "My mail server" , "My ZIP file" ] }, { "type" : "azureblob" , "name" : "My Azure blob storage" , "description" : "An container in an Azure blob storage" , "container" : "my-container" , "account" : "my-storage-account" , "accessKey" : "<ACCESS-KEY-FROM-AZURE-PORTAL>" }, { "type" : "s3bucket" , "name" : "My Amazon Bucket" , "description" : "An Amazon AWS S3 bucket" , "bucket" : "my-bucket" }, { "type" : "dropbox" , "name" : "My DropBox folder" , "description" : "Deploy to my DropBox folder" , "token" : "<ACCESS-TOKEN>" }, { "type" : "api" , "name" : "My REST API" , "description" : "Deploys to a vs-rest-api" , "host" : "vscode.example.com" , "user" : "rgrimes" , "password" : "lori" } ] } }

Look at the wiki to get more information about targets.

How to execute [↑]

