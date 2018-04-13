Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension that provides commands to deploy files of a workspace to a destination.
The extension supports the following destination types:
|Type
|Supports download / pull?
|Amazon AWS S3 buckets
|X
|Apps / executables / scripts (bash, batch, e.g.)
|Azure blob storages
|X
|DropBox
|X
|External Node.js based scripts
|X
|FTP
|X
|HTTP(s)
|Local or shared network folders inside a LAN
|X
|Mail (SMTP)
|Remote machines like other VS Code instances
|REST APIs like vs-rest-api
|X
|SFTP
|X
|Slack
|SQL
|ZIP files
|X
There is also build-in support for the following compilers and processors:
... and these languages:
If you would like to add another translation, please read that issue first.
I have started a new and recoded version of that extension, called vscode-deploy-reloaded, which is still in a preview, but good beta state.
Launch VS Code Quick Open (Ctrl+P), paste the following command, and press enter:
ext install vs-deploy
Or search for things like
vs-deploy in your editor:
Detailed information can be found at the wiki.
Otherwise...
Open (or create) your
settings.json in your
.vscode subfolder of your workspace.
Add a
deploy section:
{
"deploy": {
}
}
A package is a description of files of your workspace that should be deployed.
Add the subsection
packages and add one or more entry:
{
"deploy": {
"packages": [
{
"name": "Version 2.3.4",
"description": "Package version 2.3.4",
"files": [
"**/*.php",
"/*.json"
],
"exclude": [
"tests/**"
],
"deployOnSave": true
}
]
}
}
Look at the wiki to get more information about packages.
A target describes where a file or package should be transfered to.
Add the subsection
targets and add one or more entry:
{
"deploy": {
"targets": [
{
"type": "sftp",
"name": "My SFTP folder",
"description": "A SFTP folder",
"dir": "/my_package_files",
"host": "localhost", "port": 22,
"user": "tester", "password": "password",
"checkBeforeDeploy": true,
"mappings": [
{
"source": "dir/of/files/that/should/be/mapped",
"target": "dir/on/target"
}
]
},
{
"type": "ftp",
"name": "My FTP folder",
"description": "A FTP folder",
"dir": "/my_package_files",
"host": "localhost", "port": 21,
"user": "anonymous", "password": "",
"deployed": [
{
"type": "sql",
"engine": "mysql",
"queries": [
"TRUNCATE TABLE `debug`",
"TRUNCATE TABLE `logs`"
]
},
{
"target": "https://github.com/mkloubert"
}
]
},
{
"type": "local",
"name": "My local folder",
"description": "A local folder",
"dir": "E:/test/my_package_files"
},
{
"type": "local",
"name": "My network folder",
"description": "A SMB shared network folder",
"dir": "\\\\MyServer\\my_package_files"
},
{
"type": "zip",
"name": "My ZIP file",
"description": "Create a ZIP file in a target directory",
"target": "E:/test"
},
{
"type": "mail",
"name": "My mail server",
"description": "An email deployer",
"host": "smtp.example.com", "port": 465,
"secure": true, "requireTLS": true,
"user": "mkloubert@example.com", "password": "P@assword123!",
"from": "mkloubert@example.com",
"to": "tm@example.com, ys@example.com"
},
{
"type": "script",
"name": "My script",
"description": "A deploy script",
"script": "E:/test/deploy.js",
"options": {
"TM": 5979,
"MK": "23979"
}
},
{
"type": "http",
"name": "My HTTP service",
"description": "A HTTP service on a HTTP server, e.g.",
"url": "https://host.example.com/webdav/?file=${VSDeploy-File}",
"user": "mkloubert", "password": "P@ssword123!"
},
{
"type": "remote",
"name": "My remote target",
"description": "Some remote VS Code instances to deploy to",
"hosts": ["localhost", "192.168.0.101", "192.168.0.101:5979"]
},
{
"type": "app",
"name": "My App",
"description": "An app to call",
"app": "E:/test/deploy.cmd",
"arguments": ["a", "b", "c"]
},
{
"type": "batch",
"name": "My Batch",
"description": "A batch operation",
"targets": ["My mail server", "My ZIP file"]
},
{
"type": "azureblob",
"name": "My Azure blob storage",
"description": "An container in an Azure blob storage",
"container": "my-container",
"account": "my-storage-account",
"accessKey": "<ACCESS-KEY-FROM-AZURE-PORTAL>"
},
{
"type": "s3bucket",
"name": "My Amazon Bucket",
"description": "An Amazon AWS S3 bucket",
"bucket": "my-bucket"
},
{
"type": "dropbox",
"name": "My DropBox folder",
"description": "Deploy to my DropBox folder",
"token": "<ACCESS-TOKEN>"
},
{
"type": "api",
"name": "My REST API",
"description": "Deploys to a vs-rest-api",
"host": "vscode.example.com",
"user": "rgrimes", "password": "lori"
}
]
}
}
Look at the wiki to get more information about targets.
Press
F1 to open the list of commands and enter one of the following commands:
|Name
|Description
|Shortcut (
CTRL is
CMD on Mac)
Deploy: Change switch
|Changes the options of a switch.
|This command does not have a default key binding. If you want to setup a shortcut for
extension.deploy.changeSwitch, you can update
keybindings.json as described here.
Deploy: Compare files
|Compares a local file with a remote one.
CTRL+ALT+P, C
Deploy: Deploy current file / folder
|Deploys the current opened file.
CTRL+ALT+F
Deploy: Deploy workspace
|Deploys a specific package.
CTRL+ALT+W
Deploy: Open example / template
|Opens a template from one or more offical and/or custom repository.
|This command does not have a default key binding. If you want to setup a shortcut for
extension.deploy.openTemplate, you can update
keybindings.json as described here.
Deploy: Pull current file / folder
|Pulls the current opened file.
CTRL+ALT+P, F
Deploy: Pull workspace
|Pulls a specific package.
CTRL+ALT+P, W
Deploy: Select workspace
|Changes the current workspace, s. Multi-root Workspaces.
|This command does not have a default key binding. If you want to setup a shortcut for
extension.deploy.selectWorkspace, you can update
keybindings.json as described here.
Deploy: Start/stop listening for files
|Start/stop listening for files from a remote machine.
CTRL+ALT+L