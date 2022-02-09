VRPC - Variadic Remote Procedure Calls - is an enhancement of the old RPC (remote procedure calls) idea. Like RPC, it allows to directly call functions written in any programming language by functions written in any other (or the same) programming language. Unlike RPC, VRPC furthermore supports:
VRPC is available for an entire spectrum of programming technologies including embedded, data-science, and web technologies.
As a robust and highly performing communication system, it can build the foundation of complex digitization projects in the area of (I)IoT or Cloud-Computing.
Understand how to use it by looking at the examples:
Get all the details by reading the documentation:
This open-source project is professionally managed and supported by Heisenware GmbH.