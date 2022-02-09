openbase logo
vrpc

by heisenware
2.6.0

Asynchronous RPC via MQTT for Javascript

Documentation
1.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VRPC - Variadic Remote Procedure Calls

GitHub license Semver GitHub Releases GitHub Issues ci

Visit our website: vrpc.io

What is VRPC?

VRPC - Variadic Remote Procedure Calls - is an enhancement of the old RPC (remote procedure calls) idea. Like RPC, it allows to directly call functions written in any programming language by functions written in any other (or the same) programming language. Unlike RPC, VRPC furthermore supports:

  • non-intrusive adaption of existing code, making it callable remotely
  • remote function calls on many distributed receivers at the same time (one client - multiple agents)
  • service discovery
  • outbound-connection-only network architecture (using MQTT technology)
  • isolated (multi-tenant) and shared access modes to remote resources
  • asynchronous language constructs (callbacks, promises, event-loops)
  • OOP (classes, objects, member functions) and functional (lambda) patterns
  • exception forwarding

VRPC is available for an entire spectrum of programming technologies including embedded, data-science, and web technologies.

As a robust and highly performing communication system, it can build the foundation of complex digitization projects in the area of (I)IoT or Cloud-Computing.

This is VRPC for Javascript (Node.js and Browser)

Understand how to use it by looking at the examples:

Get all the details by reading the documentation:

This open-source project is professionally managed and supported by Heisenware GmbH.

