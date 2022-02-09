VRPC - Variadic Remote Procedure Calls

What is VRPC?

VRPC - Variadic Remote Procedure Calls - is an enhancement of the old RPC (remote procedure calls) idea. Like RPC, it allows to directly call functions written in any programming language by functions written in any other (or the same) programming language. Unlike RPC, VRPC furthermore supports:

non-intrusive adaption of existing code, making it callable remotely

remote function calls on many distributed receivers at the same time (one client - multiple agents)

service discovery

outbound-connection-only network architecture (using MQTT technology)

isolated (multi-tenant) and shared access modes to remote resources

asynchronous language constructs (callbacks, promises, event-loops)

OOP (classes, objects, member functions) and functional (lambda) patterns

exception forwarding

VRPC is available for an entire spectrum of programming technologies including embedded, data-science, and web technologies.

As a robust and highly performing communication system, it can build the foundation of complex digitization projects in the area of (I)IoT or Cloud-Computing.

This is VRPC for Javascript (Node.js and Browser)

Understand how to use it by looking at the examples:

Get all the details by reading the documentation: