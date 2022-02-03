|Badges
SoftEther VPN (Developer Edition Master Repository)
This repository has experimental codes. Pull requests are welcome.
Stable Edition is available on https://github.com/SoftEtherVPN/SoftEtherVPN_Stable which the non-developer user can stable use.
Source code packages (.zip and .tar.gz) and binary files of Stable Edition are also available:
https://www.softether-download.com/
Copyright (c) all contributors on SoftEther VPN project in GitHub. Copyright (c) Daiyuu Nobori, SoftEther Project at University of Tsukuba, and SoftEther Corporation.
The development of SoftEther VPN was supported by the MITOH Project, a research and development project by Japanese Government, subsidized by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, administrated by Information Promotion Agency. https://www.ipa.go.jp/english/humandev/
Icons8 kindly supported the project by gifting a license which allows to edit and redistribute their icons.
Please note that you are not allowed to redistribute those icons outside of this repository.
The developers of SoftEther VPN love Icons8's work and kindly ask the users to support them as much as possible.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
SoftEther VPN ("SoftEther" means "Software Ethernet") is one of the world's most powerful and easy-to-use multi-protocol VPN software.
SoftEther VPN runs on Windows, Linux, Mac, FreeBSD and Solaris.
SoftEther VPN supports most of widely-used VPN protocols including SSL-VPN, WireGuard, OpenVPN, IPsec, L2TP, MS-SSTP, L2TPv3 and EtherIP by the single SoftEther VPN Server program.
More details on https://www.softether.org/.
Daiyuu Nobori (Since Jan 2, 2014) https://github.com/dnobori
Moataz Elmasry (Since Nov 6, 2017) https://github.com/moatazelmasry2
Zulyandri Zardi (Since Nov 6, 2017) https://github.com/zulzardi
Alex Maslakov (Since Nov 6, 2017) https://github.com/GildedHonour
Davide Beatrici (Since Jul 21, 2018) https://github.com/davidebeatrici
Ilya Shipitsin (Since Jul 21, 2018) https://github.com/chipitsine
Yihong Wu (Since Jul 16, 2021) https://github.com/domosekai
SoftEther VPN in FreeBSD Ports Collection is maintained by Koichiro Iwao (@metalefty).
Binary package can be installed by pkg:
pkg install softether5
Alternatively, it can be built & installed by ports:
make install -C /usr/ports/security/softether5
To run SoftEther VPN Server:
service softether_server start
To configure SoftEther VPN Server startup on boot:
sysrc softether_server_enable=yes
Also SoftEther VPN Stable Edition and RTM version are available on FreeBSD.
Nightly builds (choose appropriate platform, then find binaries or installers as artifacts)
Those can be found under https://www.softether-download.com/ There you can also find SoftEtherVPN source code in zip and tar formats.
see BUILD_UNIX or BUILD_WINDOWS
There are two flavours of SoftEtherVPN source code:
We are developing the HTML5 Ajax-based Web Administration Console (currently very limited, under construction) in the embedded HTTPS server on the SoftEther VPN Server.
Access to the following URL from your favorite web browser.
https://<vpn_server_hostname>:<port>/admin/
For example if your VPN Server is running as the port 5555 on the host at 192.168.0.1, you can access to the web console by:
https://192.168.0.1:5555/admin/
Note: Your HTML5 development contribution is very appreciated. The current HTML5 pages are written by Daiyuu Nobori (the core developer of SoftEther VPN). He is obviously lack of HTML5 development ability. Please kindly consider to contribute for SoftEther VPN's development on GitHub. Your code will help every people running SoftEther VPN Server.
The API Suite allows you to easily develop your original SoftEther VPN Server management application to control the VPN Server (e.g. creating users, adding Virtual Hubs, disconnecting a specified VPN sessions).
You can access to the latest SoftEther VPN Server JSON-RPC Document on GitHub.
Because SoftEther VPN is overly strong tool to build a VPN tunnel, some censorship governments want to block your access to the source code of SoftEther VPN, by abusing their censorship firewalls.
To circumvent your censor's unjust restriction, SoftEther VPN Project distributes the up-to-date source code on all the following open-source repositories:
GitHub https://github.com/SoftEtherVPN/SoftEtherVPN/
$ git clone https://github.com/SoftEtherVPN/SoftEtherVPN.git
GitLab (mirrored from GitHub) https://gitlab.com/SoftEther/SoftEtherVPN/
$ git clone https://gitlab.com/SoftEther/SoftEtherVPN.git
Codeberg (mirrored from GitHub) https://codeberg.org/softether/vpn
$ git clone https://codeberg.org/softether/vpn.git
We hope that you can reach one of the above URLs at least!
Your contribution to SoftEther VPN Project is much appreciated. Please send patches to us through GitHub.
If you find a bug or a security vulnerability please kindly inform us about the problem immediately so that we can fix the security problem to protect a lot of users around the world as soon as possible.
Our e-mail address for security reports is: softether-vpn-security at softether.org
Please note that the above e-mail address is not a technical support inquiry address. If you need technical assistance, please visit https://www.softether.org/ and ask your question on the users forum.