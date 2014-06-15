generate a three.js mesh from voxel data. extracted from some code by @mikolalysenko
use
voxel-mesh-browserified.js
or to build yourself:
npm install voxel-mesh
npm install browserify -g
browserify -r voxel-mesh > voxel-mesh-browserified.js
where
low and
high are
[x, y, z] start and end positions to iterate over and
iterator is the function that visits each voxel
returns an object like this:
{ "voxels": "a 1D Int32Array filled with voxel data", "dims": [x, y, z] }
example that creates randomly colored voxels:
require('voxel').generate([0,0,0], [16,16,16], function(x,y,z) {
return Math.round(Math.random() * 0xffffff)
})
a sphere:
require('voxel').generate([0,0,0], [32,32,32], function(x,y,z) {
return x*x+y*y+z*z <= 16*16 ? 0x113344 : 0
})
using the included generator functions:
var voxel = require('voxel')
voxel.generate([0,0,0], [32,32,32], voxel.generator['Hilly Terrain'])
// or
voxel.geometry['Hilly Terrain'] // pre-generated at some specific example size
meshers is an object with
stupid,
culled,
monotone and
greedy mesher functions. you probably want to just use
greedy. all mesher functions accept voxel data in the format the gets returned by the
generate function.
an object that contains a bunch of voxel generation functions to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/
returns an object that contains a bunch of pre-generated voxel geometries to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/
