var createGame = require('voxel-engine')
var game = createGame()
game.appendTo(document.body)
voxel-engine is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
Returns a new game instance.
options defaults to:
{
texturePath: './textures/',
generate: function(x,y,z) {
return x*x+y*y+z*z <= 15*15 ? 1 : 0 // sphere world
},
materials: [['grass', 'dirt', 'grass_dirt'], 'brick', 'dirt'],
materialFlatColor: false,
chunkSize: 32,
chunkDistance: 2,
worldOrigin: [0, 0, 0],
controls: { discreteFire: false },
lightsDisabled: false,
fogDisabled: false,
generateChunks: true,
mesher: voxel.meshers.culled,
playerHeight: 1.62
}
Default 'player size' is a 1/2 block long/wide and 1.5 blocks high:
game.playerAABB().width() // => 12.5
game.playerAABB().height() // => 37.5
See implementation of
Game.prototype.playerAABB for more details.
x,
z: horizontal plane
y: vertical plane
We try to always use arrays to represent vectors (aka positions)
[x, y, z]
Sometimes you may also see objects used, e.g.
{x: 0, y: 0, z: 0}, this is because three.js uses objects for vectors.
Worlds have many chunks and chunks have many voxels. Chunks are cube shaped and are
chunkSize x/y/z (default 32/32/32 - 32768 voxels per chunk). When the game starts it takes the
worldOrigin and generates
chunkDistance chunks in every x/y/z dimension (
chunkDistance default of 2 means the game will render 2 chunks behind you, 2 in front etc for a total of 16 chunks.).
There is one major coordinate system in voxel.js: "game coordinates" (aka world coordinates)
worldOrigin 34 voxels over, 50 down and 302 forward
There are also some other less used coordinate systems that you should be aware of:
When you create a game you can also pass functions that the game will ask for voxel data. Here is an example
generate function that makes a randomly textured cube world with a diameter of 20 voxels:
function generator(x, y, z) {
if (x*x + y*y + z*z > 20*20) return 0
return Math.floor(Math.random() * 4) + 1
}
The
generate function will be called once for each voxel in the world.
x,
y and
z will be values in game coordinates.
Flat world is a nicer way to start (at least you can't fall off the edge). This places the player just above the ground.
var game = createGame({
generate: function(x, y, z) {
return y === 1 ? 1 : 0
}
})
game.controls.target().avatar.position()
This returns a THREE.js Vector3 object (which just means an object with 'x', 'y', and 'z').
game.setBlock(pos, 0) // off
game.setBlock(pos, 1) // on
game.setBlock(pos, 2) // on, with another material
gameInstance.voxels.chunkAtPosition(position)
gameInstance.voxels.voxelVector(position)
Intended for use in first player contexts as it checks if a player is standing in the way of the new voxel. If you don't care about that then just use
setBlock:
gameInstance.createBlock(pos, val)
val can be 0 or you can also use any single digit integer 0-9. These correspond to the materials array that you pass in to the game.
gameInstance.setBlock(pos, val)
gameInstance.getBlock(pos)
If you wanna see the lower level API for voxel data manipulation look at
chunker.js inside the voxel module.
shoots a ray and collides with voxels
gameInstance.raycastVoxels(start, position, distance)
if you just type
gameInstance.raycastVoxels() it will default to using the current main camera position and direction, and default distance of 10, and epsilon of
1e-8
you will get back an object with the precise position, voxel position, direction, face normal and voxel value of the voxel that you intersected, or
false if there was no collision
first do a
.raycastVoxels() then do
gameInstance.createAdjacent(raycastResults, materialIndex)
There are a number of events you can listen to once you've instantiated a game. we use the node.js event emitter library which uses the following syntax for subscribing:
emitter.on('eventname', function(arg1, arg2, etc) {})
game.on('mouseup', function(pos) {}),
game.on('mousedown', function(pos) {})
Captures mouse activity.
pos is the game coordinate of the intersection of the voxel that you clicked on (if any)
game.on('tick', function(delta) {})
emits every time the game renders (usually no more than 60 times a second). delta is the time in milliseconds between this render and the last render
game.on('collision', function(item) {})
Called every tick when an item is colliding with the player. Callback is passed the item that is colliding.
game.voxelRegion.on('change', function(pos) {})
emits when you move between voxels. pos has x, y, and z voxel coordinates of the voxel you just entered
emits when you move between chunks. pos has x, y, and z chunk coordinates of the chunk you just entered
game.on('renderChunk', function(chunk) {})
emits when a chunk is drawn (using the
showChunk method).
chunk is the full chunk object, which has the voxel data and a
.position and
.dims
game.on('missingChunk', function(chunkPosition) {})
emits when the player moves into range of a chunk that isn't loaded yet. if your game has
generateChunks set to true it will automatically create the chunk and render it but if you are providing your own chunk generation then you can use this to hook into the game.
game.on('dirtyChunkUpdate', function(chunk) {})
emits when game updates a chunk, this is usually triggered when a chunk gets edited. if
game.setBlock were to get called 50 times on one chunk in between renders,
dirtyChunkUpdate will emit once with the chunk that gets updated
game.on('setBlock', function(pos, val, old) {})
emits whenever
game.setBlock gets called
Detects collisions between an item and other items, or voxels.
game.getCollisions(item.mesh.position, item)
This will give you back a 'collisions object' whose keys are positions on the object and values are arrays of the positions of faces that are colliding.
For example, here we have 4 faces colliding with the bottom of our object:
{
back: Array[0]
bottom: Array[4]
down: Array[1]
forward: Array[0]
left: Array[0]
middle: Array[0]
right: Array[0]
top: Array[0]
up: Array[0]
}
Loading textures onto the texture atlas.
game.materials.load(['obsidian', 'dirt'], function(textures) { })
Both of these textures will be loaded into the texture atlas and expanded creating 2 voxel block types.
You can specify hex colors to use as materials, just pass these options when creating a game:
{
materials: ["#fff", "#000", "#ff0000"],
materialFlatColor: true
}
// create a mesh and use the internal game material (texture atlas)
var mesh = new game.THREE.Mesh(
new game.THREE.CubeGeometry(1, 3, 1), // width, height, depth
game.materials.material
)
// paint the mesh with a specific texture in the atlas
game.materials.paint(mesh, 'obsidian')
// move the item to some location
mesh.position.set(0, 3, -5)
var item = game.addItem({
mesh: mesh,
size: 1,
velocity: { x: 0, y: 0, z: 0 } // initial velocity
})
// use `game.removeItem(item)` to remove
{
"voxels": [packed 1D array of voxels],
"dimensions": [2, 2, 2],
"position": [10, 10, 10]
}
this should be generated by something like this:
var length = 5, width = 5, depth = 5
var start = [10, 10, 10]
var voxels = new Int8Array(length * width * depth)
var idx = 0
for(var z = start[2]; z < depth; ++z)
for(var y = start[1]; y < height; ++y)
for(var x = start[0]; x < length; ++x, ++idx) {
voxels[idx] = getVoxelDataFor(x+start[0], y+start[1], z+start[2])
}
return {voxels: voxels, dimensions: [length, width, height], position: start}
setTimeout and
setInterval work fine when timing things against the computer's clock but what about staying in sync with the game's clock? When the game lags, is paused or hasn't begun you probably don't want your timed operations firing.
game.setInterval(fn, duration[, args]) and
game.setTimeout(fn, duration[, args]) are available and similar to the built in interval functions but stay in sync with the game's clock.
An example is we want our object to jump every 2 seconds. Normally we'd just do:
setInterval(function() {
jump()
}, 2000)
But if the game's frame rate drops or the game hasn't begun the computer will still fire the
jump() function every 2 seconds. Thus causing the object to fly way up into the air.
var clearInterval = game.setInterval(function() {
jump()
}, 2000)
// later we can stop the interval by calling clearInterval()
Will achieve the same thing although now when the game's frame rate drops the
jump() function won't be called repeatedly and the object will jump at the desired frequency.
BSD (see LICENSE)