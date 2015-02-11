openbase logo
vox

voxel

by Max Ogden
0.5.0 (see all)

tools to work with voxel generation and meshing in javascript

Readme

voxel

voxel geometry generation and meshing algorithms in javascript. written by @mikolalysenko and put on npm by me.

installation

in node:

npm install voxel

in a browser:

use voxel-browser.js

usage

require('voxel').generate(low, high, iterator)

where low and high are [x, y, z] start and end positions to iterate over and iterator is the function that visits each voxel

returns an object like this: { "voxels": "a 1D Int32Array filled with voxel data", "dims": [x, y, z] }

example that creates randomly colored voxels:

require('voxel').generate([0,0,0], [16,16,16], function(x,y,z) {
  return Math.round(Math.random() * 0xffffff)
})

a sphere:

require('voxel').generate([0,0,0], [32,32,32], function(x,y,z) {
  return x*x+y*y+z*z <= 16*16 ? 0x113344 : 0
})

using the included generator functions:

var voxel = require('voxel')
voxel.generate([0,0,0], [32,32,32], voxel.generator['Hilly Terrain'])
// or
voxel.geometry['Hilly Terrain'] // pre-generated at some specific example size

require('voxel').meshers

meshers is an object with stupid, culled, monotone and greedy mesher functions. you probably want to just use greedy. all mesher functions accept voxel data in the format the gets returned by the generate function.

require('voxel').generator

an object that contains a bunch of voxel generation functions to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/

require('voxel').generateExamples()

returns an object that contains a bunch of pre-generated voxel geometries to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/

license

MIT

