voxel

voxel geometry generation and meshing algorithms in javascript. written by @mikolalysenko and put on npm by me.

installation

in node:

npm install voxel

in a browser:

use voxel-browser.js

usage

where low and high are [x, y, z] start and end positions to iterate over and iterator is the function that visits each voxel

returns an object like this: { "voxels": "a 1D Int32Array filled with voxel data", "dims": [x, y, z] }

example that creates randomly colored voxels:

require ( 'voxel' ).generate([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 16 , 16 , 16 ], function ( x,y,z ) { return Math .round( Math .random() * 0xffffff ) })

a sphere:

require ( 'voxel' ).generate([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 32 , 32 , 32 ], function ( x,y,z ) { return x*x+y*y+z*z <= 16 * 16 ? 0x113344 : 0 })

using the included generator functions:

var voxel = require ( 'voxel' ) voxel.generate([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 32 , 32 , 32 ], voxel.generator[ 'Hilly Terrain' ]) voxel.geometry[ 'Hilly Terrain' ]

meshers is an object with stupid , culled , monotone and greedy mesher functions. you probably want to just use greedy . all mesher functions accept voxel data in the format the gets returned by the generate function.

an object that contains a bunch of voxel generation functions to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/

returns an object that contains a bunch of pre-generated voxel geometries to play with, from http://mikolalysenko.github.com/MinecraftMeshes2/

license

MIT