Voxa

A fsm (state machine) framework for Alexa skills, Google actions, Facebook Messenger and Telegram bots using Node.js

Summary

Voxa is a Node.js MVC framework that provides a way to organize a voice application into a state machine. Even the most complex voice user interface (VUI) can be represented through the state machine and it provides the flexibility needed to both be rigid when needed in specific states and flexible to jump around when allowing that also makes sense.

Why Voxa vs other frameworks

Voxa provides a more robust framework for building Alexa skills, Google Actions, and Facebook Messenger and Telegram Bots. It provides a design pattern that is not found in other frameworks. Critical to Voxa is to provide a pluggable interface and support to all of the latest features from the official frameworks of each voice platform, like ASK and actions-on-google.

Features

MVC Pattern

State or Intent handling (State Machine)

Easy integration with several Analytics providers

Easy to modify response file (the view)

Compatibility with all SSML features

Works with companion app cards

Supports i18n in the responses

Clean code structure with a unit testing framework

Easy error handling

Account linking support

Several Plugins

Installation

Install from npm

npm install --save voxa

Usage

const { AlexaPlatform, GoogleAssistantPlatform, FacebookPlatform, VoxaApp, } = require ( 'voxa' ); const views = { en : { translation : { LaunchIntent : { tell : 'Hello World!' , }, }, }, }; const facebookAppParams = { pageAccessToken : 'pageAccessToken' , }; const voxaApp = new VoxaApp({ views }); const alexa = new AlexaPlatform(voxaApp); const google = new GoogleAssistantPlatform(voxaApp); const facebook = new FacebookPlatform(voxaApp, facebookAppParams); voxaApp.onIntent( 'LaunchIntent' , (event) => { return { reply : 'LaunchIntent' }; }); exports.alexaHandler = alexa.lambda(); exports.googleHandler = google.lambda(); exports.facebookHandler = facebook.lambda();

Tests

An extensive test suite with more than 90% code coverage

npm run test

JS Code linting

npm run lint

Resources