vows is a testing framework for NodeJS.
var vows = require('vows');
// vows does not pollute the assert module namespace by default
var assert = vows.assert;
vows
.describe("My first vows test")
.addBatch({
'When we open a file': {
topic: function() {
fs.open("/tmp/fakefile", "w", this.callback);
},
'it works': function(err, fd) {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
},
teardown: function(fd) {
fs.close(fd, this.callback);
}
'and we write to the file': {
topic: function(fd) {
fs.write(fd, "My dog has fleas\n", this.callback);
},
'it works': function(err, written, buffer) {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.greater(written, 0);
assert.isString(buffer);
}
}
}
})
.run();
You require the module like any other module.
vows provides its own suite of assert macros. To use them, you should use the
assert property from the
vows module, like so:
var vows = require('vows');
var assert = vows.assert;
The basic way to use tests is to build really large hierarchical objects with a particular well-defined form.
For
vows, the core concept is the test
batch. A batch is an object that
consists of the following:
A
topic function that generates values to be tested
One or more test functions, which accept the results of the
topic and
use assert macros to validate the results
Zero or more sub-batches
An optional
teardown function that cleans up any values generated by the
topic
A batch can be either synchronous or asynchronous. For a synchronous batch,
the
topic function just returns a value, and the test functions measure that
value:
let batch = {
"We get the answer": {
topic() {
return 6 * 7;
},
"it equals 42": (err, answer) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.equal(answer, 42);
}
}
};
For an asynchronous batch, the topic returns its results through the
callback
property of
this.
vows knows that the callback will be used because the
result returned by the
topic function is
undefined.
let batch = {
"When we get the answer asynchronously": {
topic() {
setImmediate(() => {
this.callback(null, 6 * 7);
});
return undefined;
},
"it equals 42": (err, answer) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.equal(answer, 42);
}
}
};
Alternately, a topic can return a Promise.
vows will resolve the returned Promise and call tests with the same
(err, results) format as with other types of call.
let batch = {
"When we get the answer": {
topic() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.open("/tmp/testfile", "w", (err, fd) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
} else {
resolve(fd);
}
})
});
},
"it equals 42": (err, fd) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
}
}
};
Note that all test functions receive at least an
err argument, and then one or
more arguments. Synchronous batches can only have one test argument;
asynchronous batches can have a lot.
For backwards compatibility, it's possible to call
this.callback synchronously
in your
topic. vows will simply call
setImmediate to call the callback
later. But that is a tricky and confusing way to write your tests, and you
should probably avoid it.
A batch can also have sub-batches. These are just properties of the batch that
are also batch objects, with their own
topic, tests, sub-batches,
teardown,
etc. The argument to the topic will be the results of the parent batch, in
reverse order up the hierarchy.
let batch = {
"When we get the answer": {
topic() {
return 6 * 7;
},
"it equals 42": (err, answer) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(answer);
assert.equal(answer, 42);
},
"and we ask a couple of questions": {
topic(answer) {
return [
"What is six times seven?",
"How many roads must a person walk down?"
];
},
"they look plausible": (err, questions) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isString(question[0]);
assert.equal(question[0][question[0].length - 1], '?');
assert.isString(question[1]);
assert.equal(question[1][question[1].length - 1], '?');
},
"and we compare the answer and the question": {
topic(questions, answer) {
setImmediate(() => {
this.callback(null, questions[0], questions[1], answer);
});
return undefined;
},
"they match up well": (err, question0, question1, answer) => {
assert.ifError(err);
// NB: you need to implement isAnswerTo yourself
assert(isAnswerTo(answer, question0));
assert(isAnswerTo(answer, question1));
}
}
}
}
};
Note that if a batch's
topic returns more than one value to its callback, they
will be provided in order for any sub-batches'
topic, but hierarchically
in reverse order. This may be a little confusing.
Note also that if an error occurs, in either the topic or the tests, the sub-batches will not be run.
The
teardown method is called after all the tests and sub-batches have been
run. So, the order is something like this:
The
teardown gets the non-error results of the
topic as arguments. It's
useful for cleaning up things that the
topic made a mess of.
batch = {
'When we open a file': {
topic: function() {
fs.open("/tmp/fakefile", "w", this.callback);
},
'it works': function(err, fd) {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
},
teardown: function(fd) {
fs.close(fd, this.callback);
}
}
};
teardown functions can also be synchronous or asynchronous, or they can return
a Promise. However, the results are ignored.
let batch = {
"When we get the answer": {
topic() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.open("/tmp/testfile", "w", (err, fd) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
} else {
resolve(fd);
}
})
});
},
"it equals 42": (err, fd) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
},
teardown(fd) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (typeof(fd) != 'number') {
reject(new Error("File descriptor is not a number"));
} else {
fs.close(fd, (err) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
} else {
resolve();
}
})
}
});
}
}
};
Note that the teardown will be called regardless of whether errors happened or not, so it's a good idea to check the arguments to make sure they're valid.
Teardowns are called as soon as the batch finishes; this is different from how vows.js works, but it is better.
If you're using a version of node that can handle async/await syntax, (>= 7.10.1), you can use async functions in your topics and teardowns, which can make your aysnchronous test code about as lovely and compact as can be.
const fs = require('fs');
const util = require('util');
// util.promisify is available in node > 8.0.0
const open = util.promisify(fs.open);
const close = util.promisify(fs.close);
let batch = {
"When we get the answer": {
topic: async function () {
return await open("/tmp/testfile", "w");
},
"it equals 42": (err, fd) => {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
},
teardown: async function (fd) {
return await close(fd);
}
}
};
Batches are organized into suites. You create a suite with the
describe method
of
vows.
const vows = require('vows');
let suite = vows.describe('A new suite');
You can then add one or more batches to the suite using the
addBatch method.
suite.addBatch(batch1);
suite.addBatch(batch2);
suite.addBatch(batch3);
Finally, you have two options to actually run the test suite. The first is the
aptly-named
run() method, which runs all the tests and reports the results to
stdout. You can then run the script through node and you'll run all your
tests.
Alternately, you can use the
export() method, passing the current
module as
an argument. This will change the
exports property of the
module to be the
run() method of the suite. In other words, the module will now export a single
function that runs the suite.
The
vows command-line tool can be used to run all your test modules that
use
export().
./node_modules/.bin/vows test/*.js
All the suite methods are chainable.
The typical way to actually use this library, then, is to require vows, use the
describe method to create a suite, use
addBatch to add one or more batches,
and then use
export(module) or more rarely
run() to run the suite.
const fs = require('fs');
const vows = require('vows');
let assert = vows.assert;
vows.describe('Input/output tests')
.addBatch({
'When we open a file': {
topic: function() {
fs.open("/tmp/fakefile", "w", this.callback);
},
'it works': function(err, fd) {
assert.ifError(err);
assert.isNumber(fd);
},
teardown: function(fd) {
fs.close(fd, this.callback);
}
}
})
.export(module);
CoffeeScript is a nice pre-processor for JavaScript.
If you write your test scripts in CoffeeScript, it's totally OK to run them with
the
vows command-line tool, as-is.
./node_modules/.bin/vows test/*.js test/*.coffee
vows uses the CoffeeScript package to load the test modules automatically.
Test-driven development means roughly that write your tests first, then write the implementations, then keep running the tests till they work.
vows doesn't necessarily do a fantastic job at this, but it's a little
better, and it's definitely a goal.
vows uses the
debug library to spoot out debug info to
stderr at run time. This can be very useful for looking at how the
vows
module is running, and figuring out where errors are happening.
To use it, define the
DEBUG environment variable when running your tests:
DEBUG=vows:* ./node_modules/.bin/vows mytest.js
Watch this space for more help in doing TDD with vows.
This 1.x version is incompatible with previous 0.x versions of vows in a few small ways.
vows 0.x will check the arity of test methods and call the method different ways based on that arity. With vows 1.x, tests will always take an error argument and then zero or more result arguments. This should help preserve your sanity and make you write more robust tests.
vows 0.x will automatically pollute the namespace of the
assert module.
vows 1.x makes you use a property instead.
vows 0.x handle all teardowns at the same time, without waiting for sub-batch teardowns to finish. vows 1.x handles teardowns when the batch is finished, so you can do things like deleting created files in your sub-batch teardowns, and deleting their directory in your main batch teardown, and things will just work right.
vows 0.x treat a Promise returned from the topic just like any other results. So test functions will receive the Promise as a results argument. vows 1.x will resolve the Promise and pass the results to the test instead. So, if your tests expect to receive a Promise passed synchronously, you should change that.
vows 1.x does not pass
this.context to the topic.
vows 1.x does not support many of the undocumented features of vows 0.x,
including
vows.prepare(),
beforeSuite(),
afterSuite(), and
vows.options.
vows 1.x only provides a single, default reporter.
vows 1.x does not support command-line control of verbosity (
-v or
-s).
vows 1.x does not support the
-m or
-r command-line flags.
vows 0.x automatically runs any tests in the
test or
spec directory.
vows 1.x requires that you specify the tests you want to run.
vows 1.x does not support the
-i (isolate) command-line flag.
The exposed
assert module-ish object has a number of useful methods for doing
tests.
The module exposes all the methods of the built-in
assert module. It also has the following
utility methods. Each will do a check and if the check fails, will throw a new
AssertionError with either the
message argument as its message, or a
standard message for that macro.
Checks that the number
actual is within
eps from
expected.
Checks that
actual matches the regular expression
expected. Note that
actual will be coerced to a string if it is not one already.
assert.matches is a synonym.
Checks that
actual is
true (not just truthy;
true).
Checks that
actual is
false (not just falsy;
false).
Checks that
actual is 0.
Checks that
actual is not 0.
Checks that
actual is strictly greater than
expected.
Checks that
actual is strictly lesser than
expected.
Checks that
actual is less than
delta away from
expected. It's a lot
like
assert.epsilon().
Checks that
actual contains
expected.
assert.includes is a synonym.
Checks that
actual does not contain
expected.
assert.notIncludes is a
synonym.
Checks that
actual is empty (an empty array or an object with no properties).
Checks that
actual is not empty.
Checks that
actual is an array.
Checks that
actual is an object.
Checks that
actual is a number.
Checks that
actual is a boolean (
true or
false).
Checks that
actual is
NaN.
Checks that
actual is
null.
Checks that
actual is not
null.
Checks that
actual is
undefined.
Checks that
actual is not
undefined.
Checks that
actual is a string.
Checks that
actual is a function.
Checks that
actual is of type
expected.
Checks that
actual is an object and an instance of
expected.