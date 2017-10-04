vow-queue is a module for task queue with weights and priorities

Installation

Module can be installed using npm :

npm install vow-queue

or bower :

bower install vow-queue

Usage

var Queue = require ( 'vow-queue' ), queue = new Queue({ weightLimit : 10 }); queue.enqueue( function ( ) { return 2 * 2 ; }); queue.enqueue( function ( ) { return promise; }); queue.enqueue( function ( ) { }, { priority : 3 , weight : 5 }); queue.start(); queue.enqueue( function ( ) { });

API

Creating queue

new Queue([params])

params.weightLimit=100 limit of summary tasks weight which can be processed concurrently

Methods of queue

Promise enqueue(taskFn, [taskParams])

Enqueue given task in queue

taskFn task function which can return either a promise or a value

task function which can return either a promise or a value taskParams.weight=1 weight of given task

weight of given task taskParams.priority=1 priority of given task

Returns promise which will be resolved when given task is done

void start()

Starts processing of tasks in queue

void stop()

Stops processing of tasks in queue

Boolean isStarted()

Returns whether processing is started

void setParams(params)

Sets queue params

params.weightLimit=100 limit of summary tasks weight which can be processed concurrently

Object getStats()

Returns statistics about queue