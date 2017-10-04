vow-queue is a module for task queue with weights and priorities
Module can be installed using
npm:
npm install vow-queue
or
bower:
bower install vow-queue
var Queue = require('vow-queue'),
queue = new Queue({ weightLimit : 10 });
queue.enqueue(function() { // simple function
return 2 * 2;
});
queue.enqueue(function() { // function returns a promise
// do job
return promise;
});
queue.enqueue( // task with custom priority and weight
function() {
// do job
},
{
priority : 3, // this task will be started before the previous two
weight : 5
});
queue.start(); // starts tasks processing
queue.enqueue(function() { }); // and enqueue yet another task
params.weightLimit=100 limit of summary tasks weight which can be processed concurrently
Enqueue given task in queue
taskFn task function which can return either a promise or a value
taskParams.weight=1 weight of given task
taskParams.priority=1 priority of given task
Returns promise which will be resolved when given task is done
Starts processing of tasks in queue
Stops processing of tasks in queue
Returns whether processing is started
Sets queue params
Returns statistics about queue