Vow-based file I/O for Node.js
Vow-fs works with Node.js 0.6 and above.
You can install vow-fs using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install vow-fs
var fs = require('vow-fs');
Returns a promise for the file's content at a given
path.
Writes
data to file at a given
path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Appends
data to file's content at a given
path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Removes a file at a given
path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Copies a file from
sourcePath to
targetPath. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Moves a file or directory from
sourcePath to
targetPath. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Returns a promise for the metadata about the given
path as a Stats object.
Returns a promise for whether the given
path exists.
Creates a hard link from the
sourcePath to
targetPath.
Creates a symbolic link from the
sourcePath to
targetPath.
Changes the owner of a given
path.
Changes the mode of a given
path to
mode.
Returns a promise for whether the given
path is a file.
Returns a promise for whether the given
path is a directory.
Returns a promise for whether the given
path is a socket.
Returns a promise for whether the given
path is a symbolic link.
Makes a temporary file. Returns a promise with generated path to file.
The
options:
.tmp by default)
Returns a promise for a list of files and directories in directory at the given
path.
Makes a directory at a given
path and any necessary subdirectories (like
mkdir -p). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Recursively removes a directory at a given path (like
remove -rf). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.
Matches files using the patterns. See https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob for details.