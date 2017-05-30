Vow-based file I/O for Node.js

Requirements

Vow-fs works with Node.js 0.6 and above.

Getting Started

You can install vow-fs using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install vow-fs

Usage

var fs = require ( 'vow-fs' );

API

Returns a promise for the file's content at a given path .

Writes data to file at a given path . Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Appends data to file's content at a given path . Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Removes a file at a given path . Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Copies a file from sourcePath to targetPath . Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Moves a file or directory from sourcePath to targetPath . Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Returns a promise for the metadata about the given path as a Stats object.

Returns a promise for whether the given path exists.

Creates a hard link from the sourcePath to targetPath .

Creates a symbolic link from the sourcePath to targetPath .

Changes the owner of a given path .

Changes the mode of a given path to mode .

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a file.

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a directory.

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a socket.

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a symbolic link.

Makes a temporary file. Returns a promise with generated path to file. The options :

prefix (absent by default)

dir (operating system's directory for temp files by default)

ext ( .tmp by default)

Returns a promise for a list of files and directories in directory at the given path .

Makes a directory at a given path and any necessary subdirectories (like mkdir -p ). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Recursively removes a directory at a given path (like remove -rf ). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

Matches files using the patterns. See https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob for details.