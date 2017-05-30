openbase logo
vf

vow-fs

by Filatov Dmitry
0.3.6 (see all)

Vow-based file I/O for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96.2K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vow-fs NPM version Build Status

Vow-based file I/O for Node.js

Requirements

Vow-fs works with Node.js 0.6 and above.

Getting Started

You can install vow-fs using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install vow-fs

Usage

var fs = require('vow-fs');

API

read(path, [encoding])

Returns a promise for the file's content at a given path.

write(path, data, [encoding])

Writes data to file at a given path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

append(path, data, [encoding])

Appendsdata to file's content at a given path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

remove(path)

Removes a file at a given path. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

copy(sourcePath, targetPath)

Copies a file from sourcePath to targetPath. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

move(sourcePath, targetPath)

Moves a file or directory from sourcePath to targetPath. Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

stat(path)

Returns a promise for the metadata about the given path as a Stats object.

exists(path)

Returns a promise for whether the given path exists.

link(sourcePath, targetPath)

Creates a hard link from the sourcePath to targetPath.

symLink(sourcePath, targetPath, [type=file])

Creates a symbolic link from the sourcePath to targetPath.

chown(path, uid, gid)

Changes the owner of a given path.

chmod(path, mode)

Changes the mode of a given path to mode.

absolute(path)

isFile(path)

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a file.

isDir(path)

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a directory.

isSocket(path)

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a socket.

isSymLink(path)

Returns a promise for whether the given path is a symbolic link.

makeTmpFile([options])

Makes a temporary file. Returns a promise with generated path to file. The options:

  • prefix (absent by default)
  • dir (operating system's directory for temp files by default)
  • ext (.tmp by default)

listDir(path)

Returns a promise for a list of files and directories in directory at the given path.

makeDir(path, [mode=0777], [failIfExist=false])

Makes a directory at a given path and any necessary subdirectories (like mkdir -p). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

removeDir(path)

Recursively removes a directory at a given path (like remove -rf). Returns a promise for the completion of the operation.

glob(pattern, [options])

Matches files using the patterns. See https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob for details.

