Setup

npm install voucherify --save

Log-in to Voucherify web interface and obtain your Application Keys from Configuration:

const voucherifyClient = require ( 'voucherify' ) const client = voucherifyClient({ applicationId : 'YOUR-APPLICATION-ID' , clientSecretKey : 'YOUR-CLIENT-SECRET-KEY' })

Optionally, you can add apiVersion to the client options if you want to use a specific API version.

const client = voucherifyClient({ applicationId : 'YOUR-APPLICATION-ID' , clientSecretKey : 'YOUR-CLIENT-SECRET-KEY' , apiVersion : 'v2017-04-20' })

API Endpoint

Optionally, you can add apiUrl to the client options if you want to use Voucherify running in a specific region.

const client = voucherifyClient({ applicationId : 'YOUR-APPLICATION-ID' , clientSecretKey : 'YOUR-CLIENT-SECRET-KEY' , apiUrl : 'https://<region>.api.voucherify.io' })

Callback or Promise?

All methods in the SDK provide both callback based as well as promise based interactions. If you want to use callback just pass it as a last parameter. For example:

client.vouchers.get( 'v1GiJYuuS' , (error, result) => { if (error) { return } })

If you prefer to use promises then the code goes like this:

client.vouchers.get( 'v1GiJYuuS' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error( "Error: %s" , error) })

All other examples in the readme use promises but they could be as well written with callbacks.

API

This SDK is fully consistent with restful API Voucherify provides. You will find detailed description and example responses at official docs. Method headers point to more detailed descriptions of params you can use.

Vouchers API

Methods are provided within client.vouchers.* namespace.

client.vouchers.create(voucher)

Check voucher object.

client.vouchers.get(code)

client.vouchers.update(voucher)

client.vouchers.delete(code) client.vouchers.delete(code, { force : true })

client.vouchers.list() client.vouchers.list(params)

client.vouchers.enable() client.vouchers.enable(code)

client.vouchers.disable() client.vouchers.disable(code)

client.vouchers.import(vouchers)

client.vouchers.balance.create(code, {amount})

client.vouchers.qualifications.examine(bodyParams) client.vouchers.qualifications.examine(bodyParams, queryParams) client.vouchers.qualifications.examine({}, { audienceRulesOnly : true , limit : 10 })

Campaigns API

Methods are provided within client.campaigns.* namespace.

client.campaigns.create(campaign)

Method will update only fields passed to campaign argument.

client.campaigns.update(campaignId, campaign) client.campaigns.update(campaignName, campaign)

client.campaigns.delete(campaignName) client.campaigns.delete(campaignName, { force : true })

client.campaigns.get(name)

client.campaigns.addVoucher(campaignName) client.campaigns.addVoucher(campaignName, params)

client.campaigns.importVouchers(campaignName, vouchers, callback)

Since API version: v2017-04-20 .

client.campaigns.list() client.campaigns.list(params)

client.campaigns.qualifications.examine(bodyParams) client.campaigns.qualifications.examine(bodyParams, queryParams) client.campaigns.qualifications.examine({}, { audienceRulesOnly : true , limit : 10 })

Distributions API

Methods are provided within client.distributions.* namespace.

client.distributions.publish(params)

client.distributions.exports.create(exportObject)

Check the export object.

client.distributions.exports.get(exportId)

client.distributions.exports.delete(exportId)

client.distributions.publications.list() client.distributions.publications.list(params)

client.distributions.publications.create(params)

Validations API

Methods are provided within client.validations.* namespace.

client.validations.validateVoucher(code) client.validations.validateVoucher(code, params) client.validations.validate(code) client.validations.validate(code, params)

client.validations.validate(params)

Redemptions API

Methods are provided within client.redemptions.* namespace.

client.redemptions.redeem(code) client.redemptions.redeem(code, params) client.redemptions.redeem({code, ...params}) client.redemptions.redeem({code, ...params}, tracking_id) client.redemptions.redeem(code, tracking_id)

client.redemptions.redeem(loyaltyCardId, params)

client.redemptions.list() client.redemptions.list(params)

client.redemptions.getForVoucher(code)

client.redemptions.rollback(redemptionId) client.redemptions.rollback(redemptionId, params) client.redemptions.rollback(redemptionId, reason)

Check redemption rollback object.

Promotions API

Methods are provided within client.promotions.* namespace.

Check promotion campaign object.

client.promotions.create(promotionCampaign)

client.promotions.validate(validationContext)

client.promotions.tiers.list(promotionCampaignId)

Check promotion's tier object

client.promotions.tiers.listAll() client.promotions.tiers.listAll({ is_available : true }) client.promotions.tiers.listAll({ page : 2 , limit : 10 })

You can list all currently available promotions by specifying is_available flag.

client.promotions.tiers.create(promotionId, promotionsTier)

client.promotions.tiers.redeem(promotionsTierId, redemptionContext)

client.promotions.tiers.update(promotionsTier)

client.promotions.tiers.delete(promotionsTierId)

Customers API

Methods are provided within client.customers.* namespace.

client.customers.create(customer)

Check customer object.

client.customers.get(customerId)

customer object must contain id or source_id .

client.customers.update(customer)

client.customers.delete(customerId)

client.customers.list() client.customers.list(params)

[Scroll through customers]

Standard list customers API has limitation of available pages to be shown equal to 100. To cover cases when you would like to fetch more, you must use scroll capabilities.

async function ( ) { for await ( const customer of client.customers.scroll(params)) { console .log( 'Customer' , customer) } }

params argument is consistent with list method. Keep in mind scroll doesn't support callback version.

You can optionally define scrolling cursor based on customer creation date using property starting_after . By default returned customers are in descending order, if you want to change it to ascending define order equal to create_at .

async function ( ) { for await ( const customer of client.customers.scroll({ starting_after : "2020-01-01" , order : "create_at" ...params}) ) { console .log( 'Customer' , customer) } }

Keep in mind this operation may drain your API call limits fairly quickly. In the hood it fetches customers in max possible batches of 100. So in example if you have 100'000 customers scroll over all of them, you will use 1000 API calls.

client.customers.updateConsents(customer, consents)

Consents API

Methods are provided within client.consents.* namespace.

You can update Customer's consents in Customer namespace.

client.consents.list()

Orders API

Methods are provided within client.orders.* namespace.

client.orders.create(order)

Check the order object.

client.orders.get(orderId)

client.orders.update(order)

client.orders.list() client.orders.list(params)

Products API

Methods are provided within client.products.* namespace.

client.products.create(product)

Check product object.

client.products.get(productId)

client.products.update(product)

client.products.bulkUpdate(products)

client.products.delete(productId) client.products.delete(productId, { force : true })

client.products.list() client.products.list(params)

client.products.createSku(productId, sku)

Check SKU object.

client.products.getSku(productId, skuId)

client.products.updateSku(productId, sku)

client.products.deleteSku(productId, skuId) client.products.deleteSku(productId, skuId, { force : true })

client.products.listSkus(productId)

Rewards API

Methods are provided within client.rewards.* namespace.

client.rewards.create(reward)

Check reward object.

client.rewards.get(rewardId)

client.rewards.update(reward)

client.rewards.delete(rewardId)

client.rewards.list() client.rewards.list(params)

client.rewards.createAssignment(rewardId, assignment)

Check reward assignment object.

client.rewards.updateAssignment(rewardId, assignment)

[Delete Reward Assignment]

client.rewards.deleteAssignment(rewardId, assignmentId)

client.rewards.listAssignments(rewardId) client.rewards.listAssignments(rewardId, params)

Loyalties API

Methods are provided within client.loyalties.* namespace.

client.loyalties.create(campaign)

client.loyalties.get(campaignId)

client.loyalties.update(campaign)

client.loyalties.delete(campaignId)

client.loyalties.list() client.loyalties.list(params)

client.loyalties.createRewardAssignments(campaignId, assignment)

client.loyalties.updateRewardAssignment(campaignId, assignment)

client.loyalties.deleteRewardAssignment(campaignId, assignmentId)

client.loyalties.listRewardAssignments(campaignId) client.loyalties.listRewardAssignments(campaignId, params)

client.loyalties.createEarningRule(campaignId, earningRules)

client.loyalties.updateEarningRule(campaignId, earningRule)

client.loyalties.deleteEarningRule(campaignId, earningRuleId)

client.loyalties.listEarningRules(campaignId) client.loyalties.listEarningRules(campaignId, params)

client.loyalties.createMember(campaignId, member)

client.loyalties.getMember(campaignId, memberId)

client.loyalties.listMembers(campaignId) client.loyalties.listMembers(campaignId, params)

client.loyalties.getMemberActivities(campaignId, memberId)

client.loyalties.addPoints(campaignId, memberId, balance)

client.loyalties.redeemReward(campaignId, memberId, reward)

Segments API

Methods are provided within client.segments.* namespace.

client.segments.create(segment)

Check the segment object.

client.segments.get(segmentId)

client.segments.delete(segmentId)

Validation Rules API

Methods are provided within client.validationRules.* namespace.

client.validationRules.create(validationRule)

Check validation rule object.

client.validationRules.get(validationRuleId)

client.validationRules.update(validationRule)

client.validationRules.delete(validationRuleId)

client.validationRules.createAssignment(validationRuleId, assignment)

client.validationRules.deleteAssignment(validationRuleId, assignmentId)

client.validationRules.list() client.validationRules.list(params)

client.validationRules.listAssignments(validationRuleId) client.validationRules.listAssignments(validationRuleId, params)

client.validationRules.validate(validationRuleId) client.validationRules.validate(validationRuleId, params)

Events API

Methods are provided within client.events.* namespace.

Check customer object.

client.events.create(eventName, { customer }) client.events.create(eventName, { customer, metadata }) client.events.create(eventName, { customer, referral, metadata }) client.events.create(eventName, { customer, referral, loyalty, metadata })

Migration to 2.x

Version 2.x of the SDK is fully backward compatible with version 1.x. Changes made in version 2.x mostly relate to grouping methods within namespaces. So all you need to do is to follow the list bellow and just replace deprecated methods with their namespaced equivalent.

We also recommend to adopt voucher redemption method, and don't use deprecated invocation.

Migration to 4.x

This version introduces few major changes:

drops support for node.js v4 and v6

drops methods previously marked as deprecated, to make transition easier please check table below. All those methods were already available in v3.x.

Previously Currently client.events.track(eventName, metadata, customer) client.events.create(eventName, { customer, metadata }) client.list(params) client.vouchers.list(query) client.get(voucherCode) client.vouchers.get(code) client.create(voucher) client.vouchers.create(voucher) client.update(voucher) client.vouchers.update(voucher) client.delete(voucherCode, [params]) client.vouchers.delete(code, params) client.disable(voucherCode) client.vouchers.disable(code) client.enable(voucherCode) client.vouchers.enable(code) client.campaign.voucher.create(campaignName) client.campaigns.addVoucher(campaignName, voucher) `client.publish(campaign_name params)` client.validate(voucherCode, params) client.validations.validateVoucher(code, params) client.redemption(voucherCode) client.redemptions.getForVoucher(code) `client.redeem(voucherCode, tracking_id params)` client.redemptions(query) client.redemptions.list(query) client.rollback(redemptionId, params) client.redemptions.rollback(redemptionId, data) client.customer.* changed namespace to client.customers.* client.product.* changed namespace to client.products.* client.product.sku.* changed namespace to client.products.*

Utils

const utils = require ( 'voucherify/utils' )

Utils don't need callbacks nor promises. They return results immediately.

Available methods

utils.calculatePrice(basePrice, voucher)

utils.calculateDiscount(basePrice, voucher)

utils.webhooks.verifySignature(signature, message, secretKey)

Error handling

Depending what you have choose error object of rejected Promise or first argument of provided callback has consistent structure, described in details in our API reference.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome through GitHub Issues.

Changelog