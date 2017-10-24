Coupon Code Generator

Generate unique, random, and hard to guess coupon / voucher codes. Use cases: promo codes, loyalty coupons, gift vouchers, in-app purchases, referral links

This library originates from Voucherify.

Voucherify - programmable building blocks for coupon, referral, and loyalty programs.

Our developer friendly, API-first platform helps developers integrate digital promotions across any marketing channel or customer touchpoint - eventually giving full control over campaigns back to the marketing team.

Why Voucherify?

RESTful API with pre-built client libraries and comprehensive documentation

and comprehensive documentation Configurable webhooks allow you to integrate Voucherify with any API service out there

allow you to integrate Voucherify with any API service out there Get real-time visibility into every change in your system with monitoring & logs

Explore the possibilities with dozens of working demos and test mode

and Livechat & Slack support

See the full documentation - https://docs.voucherify.io

Installation

In Node.js

Install with npm:

$ npm install

Include with require:

var voucher_codes = require ( 'voucher-code-generator' );

In a browser

< script src = "voucher_codes.js" > </ script >

Usage

Generate 5 codes, each 8 characters long:

voucher_codes .generate ({ length : 8 , count: 5 });

Sample result: ["FR6bwx1q", "ByamOdWV", "7roFwfQs", "rmWlwvll", "pgih5eAB"]

Charset

Default charset is alphanumeric (numbers and letters). However, you can specify your own charset:

voucher_codes .generate ({ length : 6 , count: 3 , charset: "0123456789" });

Sample result: ["386525", "676442", "019075"]

You can also use one of the predefined charsets by calling voucher_codes.charset(name) .

name charset "numbers" "0123456789" "alphabetic" "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" "alphanumeric" "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"

For example:

voucher_codes .generate ({ length : 5 , count: 4 , charset: voucher_codes. charset ( "alphabetic" ) });

Result: ["odghy", "kZEYc", "eOTCl", "wVCzD"]

Prefix and Postfix

You can optionally surround each generated code with a prefix and/or postfix.

For instance:

voucher_codes .generate ({ prefix : "promo-" , postfix: "-2015" });

Result: ["promo-WZ4x1t3U-2015"]

Pattern

Codes may follow a specified pattern. Use hash ( # ) as a placeholder for random characters. Notice that if pattern is specified then length is ignored.

Example:

voucher_codes .generate ({ pattern : "##-###-##" , });

Result: ["P7-ofW-Ka"]

Infeasible configs

There exist some configs that are not feasible. For example it's not possible to generate 1000 codes if you want your codes to be 2 characters long and consisting only of numbers. Voucher code generator detects such cases and throws an error "Not possible to generate requested number of codes." .

try { voucher_codes .generate ({ count : 1000 , length : 2 , charset : "0123456789" }) catch (e) { console .log ( "Sorry, not possible." ); }

Config reference

attribute default value description length 8 Number of characters in a generated code (excluding prefix and postfix) count 1 Number of codes generated. charset alphanumeric Characters that can appear in the code. prefix "" A text appended before the code. postfix "" A text appended after the code. pattern "########" A pattern for codes where hashes ( # ) will be replaced with random characters.

Testing

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run tests:

npm run test

License

Code released under the MIT license.