Generate unique, random, and hard to guess coupon / voucher codes. Use cases: promo codes, loyalty coupons, gift vouchers, in-app purchases, referral links
This library originates from Voucherify.
Voucherify - programmable building blocks for coupon, referral, and loyalty programs.
Our developer friendly, API-first platform helps developers integrate digital promotions across any marketing channel or customer touchpoint - eventually giving full control over campaigns back to the marketing team.
Why Voucherify?
See the full documentation - https://docs.voucherify.io
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save voucher-code-generator
Include with require:
var voucher_codes = require('voucher-code-generator');
<script src="voucher_codes.js"></script>
Generate 5 codes, each 8 characters long:
voucher_codes.generate({
length: 8,
count: 5
});
Sample result:
["FR6bwx1q", "ByamOdWV", "7roFwfQs", "rmWlwvll", "pgih5eAB"]
Default charset is alphanumeric (numbers and letters). However, you can specify your own charset:
voucher_codes.generate({
length: 6,
count: 3,
charset: "0123456789"
});
Sample result:
["386525", "676442", "019075"]
You can also use one of the predefined charsets by calling
voucher_codes.charset(name).
|name
|charset
"numbers"
"0123456789"
"alphabetic"
"abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"
"alphanumeric"
"0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"
For example:
voucher_codes.generate({
length: 5,
count: 4,
charset: voucher_codes.charset("alphabetic")
});
Result:
["odghy", "kZEYc", "eOTCl", "wVCzD"]
You can optionally surround each generated code with a prefix and/or postfix.
For instance:
voucher_codes.generate({
prefix: "promo-",
postfix: "-2015"
});
Result:
["promo-WZ4x1t3U-2015"]
Codes may follow a specified pattern. Use hash (
#) as a placeholder for random characters.
Notice that if
pattern is specified then
length is ignored.
Example:
voucher_codes.generate({
pattern: "##-###-##",
});
Result:
["P7-ofW-Ka"]
There exist some configs that are not feasible. For example it's not possible to generate 1000 codes if you want
your codes to be 2 characters long and consisting only of numbers. Voucher code generator detects such cases and
throws an error
"Not possible to generate requested number of codes.".
try {
voucher_codes.generate({
count: 1000,
length: 2,
charset: "0123456789"
})
catch (e) {
console.log("Sorry, not possible.");
}
|attribute
|default value
|description
length
8
|Number of characters in a generated code (excluding prefix and postfix)
count
1
|Number of codes generated.
charset
alphanumeric
|Characters that can appear in the code.
prefix
""
|A text appended before the code.
postfix
""
|A text appended after the code.
pattern
"########"
|A pattern for codes where hashes (
#) will be replaced with random characters.
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run tests:
npm run test
Code released under the MIT license.