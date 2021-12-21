CanvasTools is one of the UI modules used in the VoTT project. The library implements the following core features:
CanvasTools heavily uses the Snap.Svg library. In the webpack-eged version it is bundled with
CanvasTools into one
ct.js file, including also styles.
Install package from npm:
npm i vott-ct
The package structure:
dist/
ct.d.ts -- bundled typings
ct.dev.js -- webpack bundle for development (incl source map)
ct.js -- webpack bundle for production ({tsc->commonjs, snapsvg, styles} -> umd)
ct.js.map -- source map for ct.js
ct.min.js -- webpack minimized bundle for production
ct.min.js.map -- source map for ct.min.js
lib/
css/
canvastools.css
icons/
{*.png, *.svg} - collection of icons for toolbar and cursor
js/
ct.d.ts -- typings generated by tcs
ct.js -- AMD module generated by tcs
ct.js.map -- map file generated by tcs
snapsvg-cjs.d.ts -- typings for the snapsvg-cjs package
CanvasTools/
{*.js, *.d.ts} -- compilied js and typings files
Add the
ct.js file to your web-app (e.g., an Electron-based app).
<script src="ct.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="ct.min.js"></script>
Copy toolbar icons from the
src folder to your project.
Add container elements to host SVG elements for the toolbar and the editor.
<div id="canvasToolsDiv">
<div id="toolbarDiv"></div>
<div id="selectionDiv">
<div id="editorDiv"></div>
</div>
</div>
Initiate the
Editor-object from the
CanvasTools.
var editorContainer = document.getElementById("editorDiv");
var toolbarContainer = document.getElementById("toolbarDiv");
var editor = new CanvasTools.Editor(editorContainer).api;
editor.addToolbar(toolbarContainer, CanvasTools.Editor.FullToolbarSet, "./images/icons/");
The editor will auto-adjust to available space in provided container block.
FullToolbarSet icons set is used by default and exposes all available tools. The
RectToolbarSet set contains only box-creation tools. Correct the path to toolbar icons based on the structure of your project.
Add a callback for the
onSelectionEnd event to define what should happen when a new region is selected (created). Usually at the end of processing the new
regionData you also want to add it to the screen with some tags applyed. Use the
addRegion method for that.
// Create some ID for regions
let incrementalRegionID = 100;
// Set callback for onSelectionEnd
editor.onSelectionEnd = (regionData) => {
let id = (incrementalRegionID++).toString();
let tags = getTagsDescriptor();
editor.addRegion(id, regionData, tags);
};
const Color = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.Color;
const LABColor = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.LABColor;
const Tag = CanvasTools.Core.Tag;
const TagsDescriptor = CanvasTools.Core.TagsDescriptor;
// Generate tags
function getTagsDescriptor() {
// Use the Color class to specify color
let primaryTag = new Tag("Awesome", new Color("#c48de7"));
// Use a string color to specify color
let secondaryTag = new Tag("Yes", "#f94c48");
// Use one of the color spaces classes (e.g., LABColor) to specify color
let ternaryTag = new Tag("one", new Color(new LABColor(0.62, 0.50, -0.55)));
return new TagsDescriptor(primaryTag, [secondaryTag, ternaryTag]);
}
Add a callback for the
onRegionMove event to track region changes.
editor.onRegionMove = (id, regionData) => {
console.log(`Moved ${id}: {${regionData.x}, ${regionData.y}} x {${regionData.width}, ${regionData.height}}`);
};
Once the background image for tagging task is loaded (or a video element is ready, or a canvas element is created), pass it to the editor as a new content source.
let imagePath = "./../images/background-forest-v.jpg";
let image = new Image();
image.addEventListener("load", (e) => {
editor.addContentSource(e.target);
});
image.src = imagePath;
Samples on the usage of the library are located at
samples folder.
To view the sample CanvasTools UI module, load the index.html present in one of the samples folder. Eg.
samples/editor/index.html folder
Moved to a new file: CHANGELOG.md.