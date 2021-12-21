CanvasTools is one of the UI modules used in the VoTT project. The library implements the following core features:

Region (box, point, polyline & polygon) selection & manipulation

Filters pipeline for underlaying canvas element

Toolbar for all available tools

Dependencies

CanvasTools heavily uses the Snap.Svg library. In the webpack-eged version it is bundled with CanvasTools into one ct.js file, including also styles.

How to use

Install npm package

Install package from npm:

npm i vott-ct

The package structure:

dist/ ct.d.ts -- bundled typings ct.dev.js -- webpack bundle for development (incl source map) ct.js -- webpack bundle for production ({tsc->commonjs, snapsvg, styles} -> umd) ct.js.map -- source map for ct.js ct.min.js -- webpack minimized bundle for production ct.min.js.map -- source map for ct.min.js lib/ css/ canvastools.css icons/ {*.png, *.svg} - collection of icons for toolbar and cursor js/ ct.d.ts -- typings generated by tcs ct.js -- AMD module generated by tcs ct.js.map -- map file generated by tcs snapsvg-cjs.d.ts -- typings for the snapsvg-cjs package CanvasTools/ {*.js, *.d.ts} -- compilied js and typings files

Add library to the app

Add the ct.js file to your web-app (e.g., an Electron-based app). < script src = "ct.js" > </ script > < script src = "ct.min.js" > </ script > Copy toolbar icons from the src folder to your project.

Add Editor to the page

Add container elements to host SVG elements for the toolbar and the editor. < div id = "canvasToolsDiv" > < div id = "toolbarDiv" > </ div > < div id = "selectionDiv" > < div id = "editorDiv" > </ div > </ div > </ div > Initiate the Editor -object from the CanvasTools . var editorContainer = document .getElementById( "editorDiv" ); var toolbarContainer = document .getElementById( "toolbarDiv" ); var editor = new CanvasTools.Editor(editorContainer).api; editor.addToolbar(toolbarContainer, CanvasTools.Editor.FullToolbarSet, "./images/icons/" ); The editor will auto-adjust to available space in provided container block. FullToolbarSet icons set is used by default and exposes all available tools. The RectToolbarSet set contains only box-creation tools. Correct the path to toolbar icons based on the structure of your project.

Add callbacks to the Editor

Add a callback for the onSelectionEnd event to define what should happen when a new region is selected (created). Usually at the end of processing the new regionData you also want to add it to the screen with some tags applyed. Use the addRegion method for that. let incrementalRegionID = 100 ; editor.onSelectionEnd = ( regionData ) => { let id = (incrementalRegionID++).toString(); let tags = getTagsDescriptor(); editor.addRegion(id, regionData, tags); }; const Color = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.Color; const LABColor = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.LABColor; const Tag = CanvasTools.Core.Tag; const TagsDescriptor = CanvasTools.Core.TagsDescriptor; function getTagsDescriptor ( ) { let primaryTag = new Tag( "Awesome" , new Color( "#c48de7" )); let secondaryTag = new Tag( "Yes" , "#f94c48" ); let ternaryTag = new Tag( "one" , new Color( new LABColor( 0.62 , 0.50 , -0.55 ))); return new TagsDescriptor(primaryTag, [secondaryTag, ternaryTag]); } Add a callback for the onRegionMove event to track region changes. editor.onRegionMove = ( id, regionData ) => { console .log( `Moved ${id} : { ${regionData.x} , ${regionData.y} } x { ${regionData.width} , ${regionData.height} }` ); };

Once the background image for tagging task is loaded (or a video element is ready, or a canvas element is created), pass it to the editor as a new content source.

let imagePath = "./../images/background-forest-v.jpg" ; let image = new Image(); image.addEventListener( "load" , (e) => { editor.addContentSource(e.target); }); image.src = imagePath;

Examples

Samples on the usage of the library are located at samples folder. To view the sample CanvasTools UI module, load the index.html present in one of the samples folder. Eg. samples/editor/index.html folder

Changelog

Moved to a new file: CHANGELOG.md.