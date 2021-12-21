openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vott-ct

by microsoft
2.2.27 (see all)

CanvasTools for VOTT

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CanvasTools library for VoTT

CanvasTools is one of the UI modules used in the VoTT project. The library implements the following core features:

  • Region (box, point, polyline & polygon) selection & manipulation
  • Filters pipeline for underlaying canvas element
  • Toolbar for all available tools

Dependencies

  • CanvasTools heavily uses the Snap.Svg library. In the webpack-eged version it is bundled with CanvasTools into one ct.js file, including also styles.
  • Current version of the library depends on some features (e.g., masks-support in SVG) that are not fully cross-browser, but are targeting Electron (Chromium).

How to use

Install npm package

Install package from npm:

npm i vott-ct

The package structure:

dist/
    ct.d.ts -- bundled typings
    ct.dev.js -- webpack bundle for development (incl source map)
    ct.js -- webpack bundle for production ({tsc->commonjs, snapsvg, styles} -> umd)
    ct.js.map -- source map for ct.js
    ct.min.js -- webpack minimized bundle for production
    ct.min.js.map -- source map for ct.min.js
lib/
    css/
        canvastools.css
    icons/
        {*.png, *.svg} - collection of icons for toolbar and cursor
    js/
        ct.d.ts -- typings generated by tcs
        ct.js -- AMD module generated by tcs
        ct.js.map -- map file generated by tcs
        snapsvg-cjs.d.ts -- typings for the snapsvg-cjs package
        CanvasTools/
            {*.js, *.d.ts} -- compilied js and typings files

Add library to the app

  1. Add the ct.js file to your web-app (e.g., an Electron-based app).

    <script src="ct.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="ct.min.js"></script>

  2. Copy toolbar icons from the src folder to your project.

Add Editor to the page

  1. Add container elements to host SVG elements for the toolbar and the editor.

    <div id="canvasToolsDiv">
    <div id="toolbarDiv"></div>
    <div id="selectionDiv">
        <div id="editorDiv"></div>
    </div>
</div>

  2. Initiate the Editor-object from the CanvasTools.

    var editorContainer = document.getElementById("editorDiv");
var toolbarContainer = document.getElementById("toolbarDiv");

var editor = new CanvasTools.Editor(editorContainer).api;
editor.addToolbar(toolbarContainer, CanvasTools.Editor.FullToolbarSet, "./images/icons/");

    The editor will auto-adjust to available space in provided container block. FullToolbarSet icons set is used by default and exposes all available tools. The RectToolbarSet set contains only box-creation tools. Correct the path to toolbar icons based on the structure of your project.

Add callbacks to the Editor

  1. Add a callback for the onSelectionEnd event to define what should happen when a new region is selected (created). Usually at the end of processing the new regionData you also want to add it to the screen with some tags applyed. Use the addRegion method for that.

    // Create some ID for regions
let incrementalRegionID = 100;

// Set callback for onSelectionEnd
editor.onSelectionEnd = (regionData) => {
    let id = (incrementalRegionID++).toString();
    let tags = getTagsDescriptor();            
    editor.addRegion(id, regionData, tags);
};        

const Color = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.Color;
const LABColor = CanvasTools.Core.Colors.LABColor;
const Tag = CanvasTools.Core.Tag;
const TagsDescriptor = CanvasTools.Core.TagsDescriptor;

// Generate tags
function getTagsDescriptor() {
    // Use the Color class to specify color
    let primaryTag = new Tag("Awesome", new Color("#c48de7"));
    // Use a string color to specify color
    let secondaryTag = new Tag("Yes", "#f94c48");
    // Use one of the color spaces classes (e.g., LABColor) to specify color
    let ternaryTag = new Tag("one", new Color(new LABColor(0.62, 0.50, -0.55)));
    return new TagsDescriptor(primaryTag, [secondaryTag, ternaryTag]);
}

  2. Add a callback for the onRegionMove event to track region changes.

    editor.onRegionMove = (id, regionData) => {
    console.log(`Moved ${id}: {${regionData.x}, ${regionData.y}} x {${regionData.width}, ${regionData.height}}`);
};

Update background

Once the background image for tagging task is loaded (or a video element is ready, or a canvas element is created), pass it to the editor as a new content source.

let imagePath = "./../images/background-forest-v.jpg";
let image = new Image();
image.addEventListener("load", (e) => {
    editor.addContentSource(e.target);
});
image.src = imagePath;

Examples

Samples on the usage of the library are located at samples folder. To view the sample CanvasTools UI module, load the index.html present in one of the samples folder. Eg. samples/editor/index.html folder

Changelog

Moved to a new file: CHANGELOG.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial