Vorpal - Less

A 100% Javascript (ES2015) implementation of the less command.

A Vorpal.js extension, vorpal-less lets you pipe vorpal commands and content through less.

Installation

npm install vorpal-less npm install vorpal

Getting Started

const vorpal = require ( 'vorpal' )(); const hn = require ( 'vorpal-hacker-news' ); const less = require ( 'vorpal-less' ); vorpal .delimiter( 'node~$' ) .use(hn) .use(less) .show();

$ node hacker-news.js node~$ hacker-news | less ... ... content ... :

Examples

Implementation

vorpal-less aims to be a letter-perfect implementation of the less command you know (and love?). All features implemented so far will appear in its help menu:

vorpal~$ less -- help

Primary functionality, prompt, screen writing, etc.

All navigation commands and shortcuts.

Less-style help menu.

Contributing

Feel free to contribute! Additional work is needed on:

Search options

File-reading options

Option flags

License

MIT © David Caccavella