A 100% Javascript (ES2015) implementation of the less command.
A Vorpal.js extension,
vorpal-less lets you pipe vorpal commands and content through less.
npm install vorpal-less
npm install vorpal
const vorpal = require('vorpal')();
const hn = require('vorpal-hacker-news');
const less = require('vorpal-less');
vorpal
.delimiter('node~$')
.use(hn)
.use(less)
.show();
$ node hacker-news.js
node~$ hacker-news | less
...
... content
...
:
vorpal-less aims to be a letter-perfect implementation of the
less command you know (and love?). All features implemented so far will appear in its help menu:
vorpal~$ less --help
Feel free to contribute! Additional work is needed on:
MIT © David Caccavella