vorpal-less

by vorpaljs
0.0.13 (see all)

An ES2015 implementation of the "less" command.

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vorpal - Less

Build Status XO code style

A 100% Javascript (ES2015) implementation of the less command.

A Vorpal.js extension, vorpal-less lets you pipe vorpal commands and content through less.

Installation

npm install vorpal-less
npm install vorpal

Getting Started

const vorpal = require('vorpal')();
const hn = require('vorpal-hacker-news');
const less = require('vorpal-less');

vorpal
  .delimiter('node~$')
  .use(hn)
  .use(less)
  .show();

$ node hacker-news.js
node~$ hacker-news | less
...
... content
...
:

Examples

Implementation

vorpal-less aims to be a letter-perfect implementation of the less command you know (and love?). All features implemented so far will appear in its help menu:

vorpal~$ less --help
Implemented:
  • Primary functionality, prompt, screen writing, etc.
  • All navigation commands and shortcuts.
  • Less-style help menu.

Contributing

Feel free to contribute! Additional work is needed on:

  • Search options
  • File-reading options
  • Option flags

License

MIT © David Caccavella

