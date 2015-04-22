A Javascript implementation of Steven J. Fortune's algorithm to efficiently compute Voronoi diagrams. The Voronoi object's purpose is to solely compute a Voronoi diagram, it is completely standalone, with no dependency on external code: it contains no rendering code: that is left to the user of the library.
Where the Voronoi object is implemented. This is a standalone library, there is no dependency.
The minimized version (using YUI compressor)
Demo pages to demonstrate usage of the Voronoi object.
Used by demo pages.
ExplorerCanvas, giving pre-HTML5 Internet Explorer the ability to make sense of HTML5's canvas element. Pulled from http://code.google.com/p/explorercanvas/
Used by rhill-voronoi-demo3.php
A Javascript object which allows to compute a Voronoi diagram. The Voronoi object doesn't render the resulting Voronoi diagram, the user is responsible for rendering the diagram.
Roughly:
var voronoi = new Voronoi();
var bbox = {xl: 0, xr: 800, yt: 0, yb: 600}; // xl is x-left, xr is x-right, yt is y-top, and yb is y-bottom
var sites = [ {x: 200, y: 200}, {x: 50, y: 250}, {x: 400, y: 100} /* , ... */ ];
// a 'vertex' is an object exhibiting 'x' and 'y' properties. The
// Voronoi object will add a unique 'voronoiId' property to all
// sites. The 'voronoiId' can be used as a key to lookup the associated cell
// in diagram.cells.
var diagram = voronoi.compute(sites, bbox);
The returned 'diagram' variable is a Javascript object with the following properties:
diagram.vertices
An array of unordered, unique
Voronoi.Vertex objects making up the
Voronoi diagram. Each
Voronoi.Vertex object in the list is shared by
many
Voronoi.Edge objects.
diagram.edges
An array of unordered, unique
Voronoi.Edge objects making up the
Voronoi diagram.
Voronoi.Edges are defined by two vertices,
va and
vb, which vertices are shared by connected edges. This mean
that if you change one vertex belonging to an edge, other connected edges
will also be changed.
diagram.cells
An array of
Voronoi.Cell objects making up the Voronoi diagram. A
Voronoi.Cell object might have an empty array of
halfedges,
meaning no Voronoi cell could be computed for a particular cell.
diagram.execTime
The time it took to compute the Voronoi diagram, in milliseconds.
Added on October 12, 2013: In order to help improve performance,
Voronoi.recycle() has been added to allow the recycling of a returned Voronoi
diagram. Usage:
var diagram;
...
// some kind of loop starting here (whether outright or through a timer)
...
voronoi.recycle(diagram);
// diagram.vertices, diagram.edges and diagram.cells can no longer be used!
diagram = voronoi.compute(sites, bbox);
// do stuff with content of `diagram`
...
This new method helps performance significantly when re-computing a Voronoi diagram, as it saves on memory allocation, and associated garbage collection.
Voronoi
The
Voronoi object which computes a Voronoi diagram.
Voronoi.Vertex
x: no explanation required.
y: no explanation required.
Voronoi.Edge
lSite: the Voronoi site object at the left of this
Voronoi.Edge
object. The site object is just a reference to a site in the array of sites
supplied by the user when
Voronoi.compute() was called.
rSite: the Voronoi site object at the right of this
Voronoi.Edge
object (can be null, when this is a border edge). The site object is just a
reference to a site in the array of sites supplied by the user when
Voronoi.compute() was called.
va: a
Voronoi.Vertex object with an
x and a
y
property defining the start point (relative to the Voronoi site on
the left) of this
Voronoi.Edge object.
vb: a
Voronoi.Vertex object with an
x and a
y
property defining the end point (relative to Voronoi site on the left)
of this
Voronoi.Edge object.
Voronoi.Cell
site: the Voronoi site object associated with the Voronoi cell.
halfedges: an array of
Voronoi.Halfedge objects, ordered
counterclockwise, defining the polygon for this Voronoi cell.
Voronoi.Halfedge
site: the Voronoi site object owning this
Voronoi.Halfedge
object.
edge: a reference to the unique
Voronoi.Edge object underlying
this
Voronoi.Halfedge object.
getStartpoint(): a method returning a
Voronoi.Vertex of the start
point of this halfedge. Keep in mind halfedges are always counterclockwise.
getEndpoint(): a method returning a
Voronoi.Vertex object with
an
x and a
y property for the end point of this halfedge. Keep in
mind halfedges are always counterclockwise.
Copyright (c) 2010-2013 Raymond Hill https://github.com/gorhill/Javascript-Voronoi
Licensed under The MIT License http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_License
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.