Volos is an open source Node.js solution for developing and deploying production-level APIs. Volos provides a way to leverage common features such as OAuth 2.0, Caching, and Quota Management into your APIs with maximum joy.
All modules are exposed with well-defined interfaces and full test suites such that, for example, changing between a memory-backed Cache or Quota implementation to a Redis-backed one requires only a simple configuration change. In addition, all modules also have the option to proxy to Apigee Edge.
Finally, all modules include Connect, Express, and Volos middleware for easy integration into http proxies and applications.
Check out the training sample.
All modules are capable of using Apigee Edge as a commercially supported, hardened and distributed backend implementation (though this is not required). If you intend to use the Apigee Edge implementations, you'll need to install an Apigee proxy into your Application on the Apigee Edge server. See Apigee proxy installation
The following modules are part of the core of Volos and are available for inclusion in your project via npm:
OAuth 2.0 support with bearer tokens and all the standard grant types. Includes a raw API, plus middleware for Express and Argo.
Two implementations are supported:
Support for "quotas" as implemented in many APIs -- count API calls by minute, hour, day, and week and reject them when they are exceeded.
Three implementations are supported:
A simple cache module, supporting "put, "get," and "delete" of string keys and binary values.
Three implementations are supported:
This is a small module that wraps the Apigee management API for creating developers, applications, and the like. It is deliberately separated from the runtime because these operations should not happen often and do not necessarily support high volume. This module is mainly used for testing.
This is the equivalent management module for Redis.
If you're developing on this project, it is easiest to link all the various modules into your node_modules directory so they all run locally instead of pulling from npm. To do this, just run:
npm install
and then:
Test scripts are written using "mocha." Install mocha if you haven't already like this:
npm install -g mocha
To test Apigee providers:
mocha in each apigee/test directory you wish you test.
To test Redis providers:
mocha in each redis/test in order to run the tests for that module.
The support model for Volos is 'community support' only. This means that you can use publicly-available resources to solicit assistance from the Volos developer community. Apigee does not offer official support for this product.
If you are having issues with Volos please do one or both of the following:
We will do our best to help you resolve the issue as soon as possible.